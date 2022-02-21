Ed Voyles Kia
Customer Reviews of Ed Voyles Kia
Easy, knowledgeable, and simple.
by 02/21/2022on
My purchase during my time there went nice and easy. They were helpful and friendly while going over all the necessary information so that I could get my vehicle out the door as soon as I can.
Better than I thought- thanks Bryan!
by 05/25/2021on
I was assisted by Bryan W., who immediately assessed my needs and gave a realistic option- which I am quite satisfied with. I told Bryan before hand what my past experience was with a dealership was and it like it was his mission to make it 20x better. I was also given an AMAZING deal for my trade in. I got in the dealership at about 6:45 pm and left at about 8:30 pm (because I was a chatty Kathy) but that is world record time for me!! I came in with my financing already settled so it was a breeze. The gentleman in finance (I believe his name is Bob, I really hope I’m right) was VERY kind and helpful as well. So I know what you’re thinking, with all the great things I have to say, why not 5 stars?! Well, I emailed a few times the night after I left about a few items I left in my trade-in and I never received a response. Realistically my rating is 4.75 stars but it won’t let me put that. Bryan has called me since the visit but I was at work and failed to remember to mention it. I would definitely buy from him again
Poorly run
by 05/16/2021on
I had my car serviced at the dealer and was told they vacuum it- complementary. Well, when I returned home after the service was done I discovered they only vacuumed the front of it. I spoke with the manager about it and he said that's all they do. Talk about pathetic. Either do the job right or don't do it all all. This is like saying you'll wash the car but only do the top. Ridiculous.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
A great sales person - is what we had
by 05/05/2021on
Bryan was an excellent sales person . He makes you comfortable to the point you felt like you known him for years . Ask for Bryan , Eric & Tequila referred you!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
!! Ed Voyles Kia !!
by 08/13/2020on
Andrew Holler (lead salesperson) was really helpful in answering my questions and communicated with me throughout this process. I highly recommend him. Daidrean Ramsay was also very helpful and accommodating. It was a really good experience.
The most pleasant car buying experience I have ever had.
by 07/20/2020on
I arrived at Ed Voyles at around 9:15 am and was driving out in my new car at 11:15 am. This was the fastest car buying experience I have ever had. My Salesperson Stephen Empie was fantastic. I never ever felt pressure and they worked with me to get me the terms I was comfortable with. Chris Ashby the Finance Manager was also pretty amazing. If you're looking for a new KIA go to Ed Voyles !
Second time, same result.
by 03/15/2020on
Got to sit thru the buying off lease process with Ed Voyles, not sure if its Jr. or not, but he with his manager made the process go well. He is very friendly and makes conversation friendly, not just about business. They are always easy to deal with and they are pretty straight forward with the process. I will recommend doing some research, know what you are looking for, and it makes it that much easier. I will be back when it's time for a new vehicle.
Awesome 😎
by 02/27/2020on
6 years and 3 Sportage - Purchased at Ed Voyles Kia at Smyrna. I recently work wilth Will Davis. He is awesome! Start to finish. I love my 2020 SX Sportage!!
Positive experience
by 02/08/2020on
They were very accommodating and helpful in working out finance terms. Demeanor was professional but friendly. Overall a positive experience.
Muddled sale
by 01/28/2020on
There were definitely rough spots. The worst was when I brought the car home and it would not START! Dealer had to come to my house and bring me a loner Dead battery on a new sale. Unacceptable. A terrible inconvenience. Other problems included that I had to repeatly drive to dealer (out of town) to close the sale. The people I needed to meet with either were not there, were talking to other customers or terribly, terribly slow, making me late to or missing impotant doctor's appointments. I had a heart attack in December.
2020 Kia Sportage EX
by 01/20/2020on
I had a great experience with this dealer. I’ve used their service department for years and when I was ready to buy my new car I chose this location. Everyone was great from online to sales to finance. The whole process was easy and stress free.
Good visit
by 11/11/2019on
The service appointment went well. The service agent spent time answering my questions. Wait time wasn't too long. Staff was friendly and accomadating
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Exceptional Service
by 10/10/2019on
Carie was amazing!!! He was extremely accommodating and attentive. He even walked me to the vehicle with an umbrella since it was raining. He helped me to clean out my old vehicle, removed my old tags and placed my new ones! Everyone I interacted with was phenomenal and extremely professional! They have a friend in me. I was treated like family. Keep up the great work!!!!!
Exceptional Service
by 09/30/2019on
The service was great! Carey was a great salesman and Chris in finance was a pleasure to work with.
Great car buying experience
by 01/11/2019on
This is a very friendly and professional dealership. I got a good price and most importantly, no surprises. I traveled 230 miles to get my plug-in hybrid here because they had them in stock (not all dealers do). I highly recommend them!
Yes, a New Car
by 11/13/2018on
My family and went to purchase a new Kia Niro. They helpful, friendly, and willing to help you get the price you need.
Blessings in disguise:awesome teamwork and compassion
by 08/16/2018on
I wan to take the opportunity to thank Chianna Massie for her professional, kindness and willingness to go above and beyond for my family as I looked for another Kia Soul!! I want to thank the manger Robert and their finance personnel Mr. David. Thank you for your expertise and knowledge about the Kia Soul and making it possible for me to be able to afford one of my favorite vehicles on the road!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Dealership to Buy a Car!
by 08/04/2018on
Just bought my new Sportage LX at Ed Voyles KIA. The staff was not pushy--just informative and helpful at every point in the process. They make the car-buying process as pleasant and easy as it can be!
New Car great experience
by 05/11/2018on
After having a car emergency, I was not excited to make my way to a dealership but luckily I had Brandon as my salesman. He gave excellent service and offered me a good deal on my car. He was honest and found us the best deal for my situation. While my deal was great, his personality and ability to accommodate our high standard of sales experience exceeded our expectations. He even played along and let us sit in the Stinger in order to sign our deal (I bought a far less expensive car). Cant really say enough how thankful I am that I bought my car from Brandon and the whole dealership in general!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Kia Optima - Ed Voyles
by 02/11/2018on
Bought a 2018 Kia Optima from Ed Voyles Kia! Loved the dealership.. Orion was our sales person and was very knowledable of their inventory and answered all of our questions.. love my car.. its has a 1.6T engine.. I have averaged 36.8MPG so over the last 2 weeks.. not only is it economically amazing - it has turbo power when I need it!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Third Optima Purchased
by 12/28/2017on
On December 26, 2017, I purchased my third Kia Optima from Ed Voyles over the past three years. Most recently I was able to work with Robert Baptiste via email on selection and pricing on a 2018 model. I was then able to complete the entire transaction is under an hour when I visited the dealership. Robert, Doug, Orion and Lynn were very respectful of my time and great to work with throughout the process. I recommend them all to anyone interested in purchasing a Kia. I have used the Ed Voyles' service department for all the routine maintenance on my prior two Optima's and receive excellent attention and service from Andrew, Patrick and Steve.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes