5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I was assisted by Bryan W., who immediately assessed my needs and gave a realistic option- which I am quite satisfied with. I told Bryan before hand what my past experience was with a dealership was and it like it was his mission to make it 20x better. I was also given an AMAZING deal for my trade in. I got in the dealership at about 6:45 pm and left at about 8:30 pm (because I was a chatty Kathy) but that is world record time for me!! I came in with my financing already settled so it was a breeze. The gentleman in finance (I believe his name is Bob, I really hope I’m right) was VERY kind and helpful as well. So I know what you’re thinking, with all the great things I have to say, why not 5 stars?! Well, I emailed a few times the night after I left about a few items I left in my trade-in and I never received a response. Realistically my rating is 4.75 stars but it won’t let me put that. Bryan has called me since the visit but I was at work and failed to remember to mention it. I would definitely buy from him again Read more