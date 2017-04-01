Landmark Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram
Customer Reviews of Landmark Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram
Great Salesman!
by 01/04/2017on
There was no sales pressure. Christopher Johnson listened to my needs and wants and came up with the best car deal. CJ was polite and very Professional! I would use his help to buy again!
Land Mark Dodge
by 10/28/2016on
I did like the service with the new car. I was in and out within a reasonable time. Mr. Kerry the one that sold me the cars was excellent. He presented everything well and stuck with me through out all, even after he sold them to me. The one thing that bothers me is the time that it takes to complete the process of trading. I've had to pay two more payments and we had planned on going by what was quoted for pay off. The wait time is a bit long. With today's technology it should be a shorter wait time as far as payoffs....not two days but seven should be enough. That is why I had the buying process rated low. I am retired Military and really appreciated the professionalism of the Salesman Mr. Kerry. Thank you.
Great service
by 08/19/2016on
Landmark Dodge had a huge selection of vehicles, in all trims, on site to view. Also, the sales team was excellent and the service was quick easy.
Great experience quality people
by 07/20/2016on
The dealership was welcoming. The salesman Willie made me feel like family, he went above and beyond his duties to please me!!
Review
by 07/18/2016on
Sales man is awesome Lamin Ceesay. Worked with him for the last four years and will continue to work with him.
Plain Truth Ruth likes
by 06/23/2016on
Russ Thomas was very helpful and knowledgeable. I might not have bought had it not been for his expertise. Plain Truth Ruth likes a lot.
My First Great Experience Getting a New Car
by 04/08/2016on
Fast friendly and courteous. Being my credit was not the best (not the worse either) I was treated with respect. Made me confident that I can do it.
New car
by 04/06/2016on
My sales person George Thomas was very helpful, patience, and worked diligently. He stayed with me the whole time to make it happen!!!!
calvinelder
by 04/05/2016on
Charlie McCall was outstanding to work with, he is awesome! He help us find the vechile that we was looking for with all the handicapped features.
Survey For Landmark Dodge
by 04/01/2016on
I enjoyed the overall professionalism and promptness of the business. My salesperson Jeff Brown was very professional, punctual, and made sure I left a satisfied costumer.
Great!
by 04/01/2016on
My experience was fast and easy!! The smoothest process I've ever had in car buying! From the receptionist all the way down to the car detail was great. DON did an excellent job and so did the rest of the staff. I am very pleased!
Great Experience!
by 03/14/2016on
Our salesperson was awesome. Very nice young man. Darius! Seemed to be very honest and genuine. Also Yousef (not sure of spelling) in finance was great. My son and I enjoyed the experience and would purchase there again.
Great Experience
by 03/11/2016on
The friendliness of the staff, there were so many vehicles to choose from it was like building what you wanted but already in stock.
Jeff Brown is the BEST!!!
by 03/09/2016on
Love, love, love my Salesman Jeff Brown! Very professional...made the impossible, possible!! Greatly appreciate his knowledge and determination to make my deal happen! Definitely referring customers to Jeff.
Satisfied Country Girl
by 03/06/2016on
Mr Sean Goodwin was very pleasant to work with. He was patient and not pushy at all. Had a great experience at Landmark! Loving my Jeep Patriot!
Dodge Ram 350
by 03/04/2016on
All questions were answered. Very knowledgeable. Professional. Quickly served me in less than an hour. Drove away a happy customer.
Customer service
by 02/16/2016on
Everyone was friendly and willing to work out a deal that was amical to my budget making it a win/win for all.
great price but lowballed me on trade
by 02/12/2016on
transparent, open, no pressure, respect and most of all great price! but low ball on trade. i had to go to carmax to get trade value raised.
New Car Sale
by 02/02/2016on
Salesman Joshua did not pressure me. He was the consummate salesperson, very informative, gregarious and attentive to my wishes! He has a very engaging personality and I will certainly buy from him again. He went beyond the usual and I probably tested his patience calling so much but he was supremely great!
Thanks Mr. Jeff!!
by 02/01/2016on
The salesman I worked with was friendly and well informed. I came in determined to find reliable transportation I can afford and he made my dream happen. I really appreciated his persistence and the fact he made my needs important. Thank you for everything Jeff Brown.
New Car
by 01/26/2016on
Josh was a excellent sales person I had a great experience while I was there and Chad was great in finance.
