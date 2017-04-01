4 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I did like the service with the new car. I was in and out within a reasonable time. Mr. Kerry the one that sold me the cars was excellent. He presented everything well and stuck with me through out all, even after he sold them to me. The one thing that bothers me is the time that it takes to complete the process of trading. I've had to pay two more payments and we had planned on going by what was quoted for pay off. The wait time is a bit long. With today's technology it should be a shorter wait time as far as payoffs....not two days but seven should be enough. That is why I had the buying process rated low. I am retired Military and really appreciated the professionalism of the Salesman Mr. Kerry. Thank you. Read more