Landmark Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram

6850 Mount Zion Blvd, Morrow, GA 30260
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Saturday
11:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Landmark Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram

60 sales Reviews
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great Salesman!

by Tracy213 on 01/04/2017

There was no sales pressure. Christopher Johnson listened to my needs and wants and came up with the best car deal. CJ was polite and very Professional! I would use his help to buy again!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

4 out of 5 starssales Rating

Land Mark Dodge

by bwill46 on 10/28/2016

I did like the service with the new car. I was in and out within a reasonable time. Mr. Kerry the one that sold me the cars was excellent. He presented everything well and stuck with me through out all, even after he sold them to me. The one thing that bothers me is the time that it takes to complete the process of trading. I've had to pay two more payments and we had planned on going by what was quoted for pay off. The wait time is a bit long. With today's technology it should be a shorter wait time as far as payoffs....not two days but seven should be enough. That is why I had the buying process rated low. I am retired Military and really appreciated the professionalism of the Salesman Mr. Kerry. Thank you.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great service

by Columbus30093 on 08/19/2016

Landmark Dodge had a huge selection of vehicles, in all trims, on site to view. Also, the sales team was excellent and the service was quick easy.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great experience quality people

by EricAtlanta on 07/20/2016

The dealership was welcoming. The salesman Willie made me feel like family, he went above and beyond his duties to please me!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Review

by Kamoore72 on 07/18/2016

Sales man is awesome Lamin Ceesay. Worked with him for the last four years and will continue to work with him.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Plain Truth Ruth likes

by Plaintruthruth on 06/23/2016

Russ Thomas was very helpful and knowledgeable. I might not have bought had it not been for his expertise. Plain Truth Ruth likes a lot.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

My First Great Experience Getting a New Car

by MayosDaughter on 04/08/2016

Fast friendly and courteous. Being my credit was not the best (not the worse either) I was treated with respect. Made me confident that I can do it.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

New car

by Billie1218 on 04/06/2016

My sales person George Thomas was very helpful, patience, and worked diligently. He stayed with me the whole time to make it happen!!!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

calvinelder

by Calvinelder on 04/05/2016

Charlie McCall was outstanding to work with, he is awesome! He help us find the vechile that we was looking for with all the handicapped features.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Survey For Landmark Dodge

by Shaurie on 04/01/2016

I enjoyed the overall professionalism and promptness of the business. My salesperson Jeff Brown was very professional, punctual, and made sure I left a satisfied costumer.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great!

by Ashleyw37 on 04/01/2016

My experience was fast and easy!! The smoothest process I've ever had in car buying! From the receptionist all the way down to the car detail was great. DON did an excellent job and so did the rest of the staff. I am very pleased!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great Experience!

by LeslieK12 on 03/14/2016

Our salesperson was awesome. Very nice young man. Darius! Seemed to be very honest and genuine. Also Yousef (not sure of spelling) in finance was great. My son and I enjoyed the experience and would purchase there again.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great Experience

by Aliciag9465 on 03/11/2016

The friendliness of the staff, there were so many vehicles to choose from it was like building what you wanted but already in stock.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Jeff Brown is the BEST!!!

by Tiffany522 on 03/09/2016

Love, love, love my Salesman Jeff Brown! Very professional...made the impossible, possible!! Greatly appreciate his knowledge and determination to make my deal happen! Definitely referring customers to Jeff.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

4 out of 5 starssales Rating

Satisfied Country Girl

by KristaCoop_73 on 03/06/2016

Mr Sean Goodwin was very pleasant to work with. He was patient and not pushy at all. Had a great experience at Landmark! Loving my Jeep Patriot!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Dodge Ram 350

by JoeBrown350 on 03/04/2016

All questions were answered. Very knowledgeable. Professional. Quickly served me in less than an hour. Drove away a happy customer.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Customer service

by Jania01 on 02/16/2016

Everyone was friendly and willing to work out a deal that was amical to my budget making it a win/win for all.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

great price but lowballed me on trade

by politicsmajor on 02/12/2016

transparent, open, no pressure, respect and most of all great price! but low ball on trade. i had to go to carmax to get trade value raised.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

New Car Sale

by Michelejohns1 on 02/02/2016

Salesman Joshua did not pressure me. He was the consummate salesperson, very informative, gregarious and attentive to my wishes! He has a very engaging personality and I will certainly buy from him again. He went beyond the usual and I probably tested his patience calling so much but he was supremely great!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Thanks Mr. Jeff!!

by Latavia on 02/01/2016

The salesman I worked with was friendly and well informed. I came in determined to find reliable transportation I can afford and he made my dream happen. I really appreciated his persistence and the fact he made my needs important. Thank you for everything Jeff Brown.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

New Car

by Jasmond on 01/26/2016

Josh was a excellent sales person I had a great experience while I was there and Chad was great in finance.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

