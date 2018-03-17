2.5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I purchased a used vehicle in June, 2007. The car salesman tried the usual tricks: asked how much I was willing to spend per month. I told him that all we needed to negotiate was the price of the car and terms of the loan if necessary (I was pre-approved via a credit union). Actually I spoke on the phone with another salesman earlier that morning who asked the same question and I told him the same thing. This second salesman said he was told of my initial response and asked why was I being so difficult). He insisted and I continued to resist--I know better. Also insisted that a Ford motor was just as well built as a Toyota (go figure--with all the statistics out there). Anyway, I was about to ask to leave (was picked up at home by the salesman) when I saw the vehicle I eventually bought. Asked the salesman if the car was still under warranty and he said that he'd check it out. Later he said that he did not think it was, but was not sure. We went through the motions of purchasing this vehicle. Was at the dealer from 11:45am until after 8pm (the salesman drove me to the CU to pick up the draft and stopped at the insurance agency on the way back). I kept asking about the warranty. Finally about 30 minutes before I signed over the draft in the finance office the salesman told me that the vehicle had 6,000 miles left on it (I should have asked for proof). I asked the finance guy whom I was signing the papers with if this was true and he said yes and I could purchase an extended warranty before the current one ran out. Well, the next day I found out that there was no warranty on the car. Talked to the salesman about it and he denied ever telling me there was a warranty on the car. Just out and lied--again. Talked to the finance guy who said that he just agreed with what I told him. I was very upset. All they had to do was tell me and I could have convinced the CU to add it to the loan. Why lie? I later talked to the owner of the dealership who tried to cover for his employees. The owner did ALLOW me to buy a warranty at what he deemed a reduced price, but I had not budgeted for an additional down payment on a warranty and additional warranty payments per month. I thought I had at least 6,000 miles before I had to deal with that. What got me was all the lying and covering up. When I went back to get the warranty I went to the sales manager and was still hurt over the lying. I was expressing my unhappiness with the sales manager when he told me in a very loud and mean voice that HIS salesman was not lying and that he was NOT going to hear another word from me about it. If I was going to purchase the warranty, then go to the finance guy and make the transaction. What humiliation!!! I was near tears. This time the guy who handled the warranty in finance was very gentle with me. I know some car salesmen are OK, but many are split tongue liars. I'm an educated consumer, but found out that I should have gotten EVERYTHING in writing. Salesman Horace at Legacy Ford is a wolf in wolf's clothing. Read more