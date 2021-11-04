Customer Reviews of Carl Black Hiram
Great deal, great truck
by 04/11/2021on
Jorge at Carl Black in Hiram was great, he answered all of my questions without ever making me feel pressured. He made everything so easy, it was awesome experience, I will be recommending him and the Carl Black team to everyone.
Review on Debbie T.
by 04/26/2017on
From the minute I walked through the door till I drove away in my car and even now, Debbie made me feel welcome!! She kept me informed of the whole process and got me into exactly what I needed!! I will definitely go back to Carl Black for future vehicle purchases! Thank you to Debbie for helping me purchase my first car!! You were the best!!!
very satisfied customer
by 04/01/2017on
my names is Ronald I purchase a 2015 f350 dully from carl black hiram in recently in I would have to say I'm very satisfied Debbis Talbot was my sales person and she was very helpful and I would recommend anyone to her ,sales was very helpful and any thing I needed or any question I had she was there or got what needed to be done ,I had a issue with the truck but them fix it immediately so I'm a very satisfied custom
Stress Free Experience
by 03/20/2017on
I knew what I wanted going in and there was no resistance and no fees that they tried to sneak in. The salesman was helpful and friendly, they gave me the price I wanted, the process went very quickly and the whole experience was stress free.
Carl Black Hiram - awesome place to buy a used car
by 03/14/2017on
We recently purchased a used car at Carl Black Hiram and were very happy with our experience. They went above and beyond and I would definitely buy there again. Terry Williams was a great sales rep!
Happy Frontier Owner
by 02/12/2017on
We recently purchased a 2012 Nissan Frontier from Carl Black Superstore of Hiram. We were a little nervous because of our last experience with a local dealership which took us 8 hours to purchase a vehicle with excellent credit. Upon walking in we were greeted by a professional salesman by the name of Terry Williams. We had one vehicle in mind from the internet and Terry made it a pleasure to deal with. No hassle, no pressure to upgrade just plain great CUSTOMER service. Thank You Terry and it didn't take eight hours . It only took less than two including the paperwork for the loan. Mark from finance was wonderful. We walked in preapproved from a lender and Mark worked his magic and saved us another quarter of a percent. Thank You Mark for going the early mile!! We highly encourage you to visit Carl Black Superstore and ask for Terry and Mark!
Truck Purchase
by 02/11/2017on
My first time using this Dealership. My recent purchase was fast & easy. Dustin Spicer was my salesman, very nice and professional. I would use them again and refer others.
Sold wrecked car and hid that fact
by 01/04/2017on
We asked for a car fax multiple times and never received one ,while we were being rushed through the process. The car was wrecked with a airbag deployment and they never said anything even though we asked for a report. I do not recommend anyone buy a car from them. They lied and hid the fact it was wrecked.
