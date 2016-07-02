Skip to main content
Enterprise Car Sales West Palm Beach

479 S Military Trl, West Palm Beach, FL 33415
Customer Reviews of Enterprise Car Sales West Palm Beach

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Wow!

by blessed29 on 02/07/2016

I am 61 years old and this is my best car purchase ever. What a wonderful and gracious staff you have. All my concerns were addressed immediately. I only had to see one car, to me it is the best one. Thank you for sticking to your word, no hassle--no haggling, courteous and informative service.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

4 out of 5 starssales Rating

VERY FRIENLDY AND ACCOMODATING

by gotimeclauar on 11/25/2015

The staff at Enterprise Car Sales in West Palm were exceptionally welcoming, friendly, helpful, courteous. We got the exact car we wanted at the right price but had a few snags. They worked with us 100% and got us exactly what we needed in a very timely manner. We were extremely happy and would recommend enterprise car sales to everyone!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
