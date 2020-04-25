Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Dealerships
  3. Braman MINI Palm Beach

Braman MINI Palm Beach

Visit dealer’s website 
2901 Okeechobee Blvd, West Palm Beach, FL 33409
Call Dealer
Today 9:00 AM - 8:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
11:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Monday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Call Dealer
View Dealer Website

Customer Reviews of Braman MINI Palm Beach

8 sales Reviews
Sort by:
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Easiest car purchase ever

by Easiest car purchase ever on 04/25/2020

Thank you Tom Rice and Braman Mini Palm Beach! Second time I have purchased a Mini from Braman Palm Beach and have referred a friend who also purchased her Mini there. The process was all done by phone, text and email and although I live two hours away from the dealership it was delivered to me the same day thanks to Tom Rice.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

BRAMAN MOTORCARS = EXCELLENCE

by Rockbass on 03/16/2016

Outstanding service and professionalism from Braman Motorcars of palm Beach

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Love my mini

by Bhaktione on 10/30/2015

This is my third Mini from Braman. Great service, great product knowledge, delivery on time as promised.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Sales Review

by catcummings on 08/23/2015

I want to thank Gary Rockoff for all his help. He worked with me all week to get the car of my choice and a price a could afford. He went above and beyond great customer service. I would definitely buy a car from Gary and this dealership again.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

STARS in ACTION

by cjjr1 on 08/03/2015

My wife and I visited the dealership as someone wanted to desperately purchase my '08 Mini Cooper S "Sidewalk Edition" convertible. After speaking with Gary ROCKOFF and finalizing with Shawn, its Manager, we concluded a trade-in agreement and the lease of yet another Mini S convertible. The Braman representatives were professional, not over-bearing, and were amicable throughout the minimal negotiations. Succinctly, we appreciated the directness and the lack of pettiness. It was a model to be used for future purchases.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Thank you Gary!

by Michellefinn on 07/15/2015

Gary from Mini was so nice and polite it was very refreshing. He really helped me out a lot to get my mini exactly the way I wanted it and it was pretty complicated. Drove all the way from Miami to buy from him.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Excellent and Professional

by hitgirl99 on 03/25/2015

Me and my parents were very pleased and impressed with Braman Mini. With never having purchased from them before, we weren't sure what to expect. However, we quickly realized that everyone that we dealt with was very professional, knowledgeable, and polite. Gary Rockoff was very nice and knew everything there was to know about Mini Cooper and made the custom ordering process a breeze. Overall, me and my parents are very happy with the purchase of the car, the superb customer service, and will be recommending Braman everyone who is looking to buy a vehicle.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great attention to detail

by joey2186 on 10/07/2014

I had a great time buying my new car at Brahman from Patrick Murray [Email removed]. He was great at making sure everything was set up and taken care of in a timely manner. I definitely recommend his and the team at Brahman services.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
Read more reviews
Write a sales review
1 car in stock
1 new0 used0 certified pre-owned
MINI Clubman
MINI Clubman
1 new|0 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
See All Inventory
about our dealership

What shoppers are searching for