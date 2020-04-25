Braman MINI Palm Beach
Easiest car purchase ever
by 04/25/2020on
Thank you Tom Rice and Braman Mini Palm Beach! Second time I have purchased a Mini from Braman Palm Beach and have referred a friend who also purchased her Mini there. The process was all done by phone, text and email and although I live two hours away from the dealership it was delivered to me the same day thanks to Tom Rice.
BRAMAN MOTORCARS = EXCELLENCE
by 03/16/2016on
Outstanding service and professionalism from Braman Motorcars of palm Beach
Love my mini
by 10/30/2015on
This is my third Mini from Braman. Great service, great product knowledge, delivery on time as promised.
Sales Review
by 08/23/2015on
I want to thank Gary Rockoff for all his help. He worked with me all week to get the car of my choice and a price a could afford. He went above and beyond great customer service. I would definitely buy a car from Gary and this dealership again.
STARS in ACTION
by 08/03/2015on
My wife and I visited the dealership as someone wanted to desperately purchase my '08 Mini Cooper S "Sidewalk Edition" convertible. After speaking with Gary ROCKOFF and finalizing with Shawn, its Manager, we concluded a trade-in agreement and the lease of yet another Mini S convertible. The Braman representatives were professional, not over-bearing, and were amicable throughout the minimal negotiations. Succinctly, we appreciated the directness and the lack of pettiness. It was a model to be used for future purchases.
Thank you Gary!
by 07/15/2015on
Gary from Mini was so nice and polite it was very refreshing. He really helped me out a lot to get my mini exactly the way I wanted it and it was pretty complicated. Drove all the way from Miami to buy from him.
Excellent and Professional
by 03/25/2015on
Me and my parents were very pleased and impressed with Braman Mini. With never having purchased from them before, we weren't sure what to expect. However, we quickly realized that everyone that we dealt with was very professional, knowledgeable, and polite. Gary Rockoff was very nice and knew everything there was to know about Mini Cooper and made the custom ordering process a breeze. Overall, me and my parents are very happy with the purchase of the car, the superb customer service, and will be recommending Braman everyone who is looking to buy a vehicle.
Great attention to detail
by 10/07/2014on
I had a great time buying my new car at Brahman from Patrick Murray [Email removed]. He was great at making sure everything was set up and taken care of in a timely manner. I definitely recommend his and the team at Brahman services.
