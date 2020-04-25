5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Me and my parents were very pleased and impressed with Braman Mini. With never having purchased from them before, we weren't sure what to expect. However, we quickly realized that everyone that we dealt with was very professional, knowledgeable, and polite. Gary Rockoff was very nice and knew everything there was to know about Mini Cooper and made the custom ordering process a breeze. Overall, me and my parents are very happy with the purchase of the car, the superb customer service, and will be recommending Braman everyone who is looking to buy a vehicle. Read more