Customer Reviews of Ocean Honda Port Richey
Bought a car 5 weeks ago and still don't have the tag
by 09/27/2018on
We purchased a car 5 weeks ago and still have not received the tag. We started calling at the 3 week mark and did not get any calls back. We went to the dealer and they told us they would take care of it. We continued to have to call daily and we were told that it was taken care of but we still did not received our tags. We were then told the tag was mailed some time last week and then later I was told that the paperwork was processed "last week" after they had already told us it was mailed. Now the temporary tag is expired and we haven't been able to drive the car for a week. As of today, I was told that they put the wrong address on the paperwork and that the tag is now in the mail. Still waiting going on 6 week!!!!
Great Experience
by 03/30/2016on
Was it worth the drive! A resounding YES!! having spent a good 3 weeks in search of a lightly used Honda Odyssey in the Orlando area I decided to drive to Port Richey ...glad I did. Not only was I able to find the car I wanted,the dealership was a pleasure to work with. Having done extensive research ,visited way too many other dealerships. I can honestly say this was the best experience . Not only do I feel I received an honest & fair price I was treated with respect, professionalism and amazing service from Lily Swensen, Shane Torabi and all I encountered while at the dealership. So how does one get a car from Port Richey to Orlando ? they delivered to my door the very next day!!! Thank you Ocean Honda
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Typical Car Dealer......Avoid!!!
by 10/21/2014on
I contacted Ocean Honda of New Port Richey on Monday October 13th, 2014 and explained that I had had a horrible experience with another dealer because I have Bad Credit and that they played games with me. I was contacted by A.J. and I explained to him my situation and also explained that I was tired of Games and just wanted honesty. After a few days I filled out the credit app. and waited for a response. When I heard nothing I emailed A.J. who responded and explained that they were still working on it. When I still didn't hear from A.J. I emailed him again and he responded saying that I would hear something from him "Monday Morning".... Yep you guessed it, Monday morning came and went with no response from. A.J. so Monday evening I emailed him again..... Tuesday Morning He emailed and texted me and blamed the lack of information on his manager but said he would call me at "10;30 am" and let me know what was going on.... Well, 10:30 am came and went with no response from A.J. so like usual I had to email him Again and finally he was honest with me..... WOW......DIDN'T NEED THE GAMES A.J.!!!!.....Buyer Beware!!!!
ALWAYS PLEASANT
by 12/11/2013on
I enjoy the sales people and management at this dealership since they changed to Ocean Honda. They are respectful and not at all pushy. I did not buy there because we needed the fuel economy of a Prius, but next time I am in the market for a Honda, I will definitely shop here.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Typical Dealership and Sales Process
by 06/07/2013on
I was buying this car online as I have done the nine previous cars. I kept asking them for pricing information, and they kept wanting me to come in to the dealer to talk. I asked several times for pricing, but most of the responses were just their automated emails. I did purchase a car from them back in the 90's when they were called Gateway Honda, and they were great. This time they were horrible.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Junk Dealer
by 03/16/2013on
I bought a used car for my daughter from Ocean, and it is JUNK! The tires looked new, but all had to be replaced because they kept going flat. The first time my daughter went to change a tire, there was no jack or tire iron. The heater did not work, and the front end had to be aligned. Bought as is, so my fault in putting trust into Abraham for a verbal guarantee the car had been thoroughly inspected. Buyer beware and buy American!
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
They only lie when their lips move.
by 01/14/2013on
It took me a few days to realize how uncomfortable the front seats are in my 2013 Civic. I tried trading it back in after 1 week. They sold me on Hondas holding their value, but a one week rental will cost you $3,000. They also wanted me to pay full sticker on whatever I chose to replace it. They made money on the Civic...they will make money on my trade....they also want to screw me on this trade and the next car. They do not care about customers. The only concern they have is maximum profit on every aspect of every deal. These people will tell you that there is no mark up on whatever car you are interested in. I would love to know how they make money, then. Apparently, they work for free, because they don't make a profit selling cars. I realize a car loses value the minute you drive off of the lot and that I will lose money trading it back in. I will not give it to these people, though. Not only will I not buy from this dealer, I won't consider Honda anymore either.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Awesome experience!
by 05/28/2012on
We worked with Chad and Joe and I would highly recommend them! Very bad experience with Love Honda and Honda of Ocala. I am happy to say that working with these 2 was our very best experience dealing with a car salesman. They get a deserving bad rap but, these 2 guys were awesome. They honored their word and this is unheard of when dealing in car sales normally. Thank you Chad and Joe for making our purchase so very easy!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Salesman Lies/Changes Terms to get more $
by 05/16/2012on
Mr. Bud M. (salesman) does not keep his commitments and provides zero customer service after the deal is signed. Does not follow up when there is a due bill owed. Will take advantage of Senior Citizens. Stories continuely change and then when you tell him you may write a negative review on him, he comes back with that he will write a fake one on your business since he knows I own a business locally. REAL Professional car salesman here. JUST SAY NO to Bud M. at Ocean Honda!!!
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Use this dealer - a very nice experience
by 02/20/2012on
I was looking for a car for a potential contract work assignment. I still did not know the final answer on if I would get the position and let the dealership know up front and that I was only interested in the Accord SE or Accord EX-L. I worked w/Jamie and he was very polite and honest. He answered all my questions about what I needed and made some very good recommendations on a vehicle to fit my needs. He kept in touch until I was able to provide the final decision and offered his services if the contract situation changes. This was a very nice experience looking for a good used car. I would go back if I needed to find a good used car quickly.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
No surprises
by 12/31/2011on
I was extremely pleased with the service that I received at this dealership. Salesman Carmine D. was very helpful but not pushy. We agreed on a price by email and that was the exact price that I paid. There were no surprises and I appreciated that tremendously.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Consumer Fraud
by 12/30/2011on
To Whom This May Concern. I ask the sales person for a car fax on It. he replied, no problem let me go and print it out, and I said also whats the book value. he said I'll bring that too. He handed us the car fax and pointed out that it also contained the book value of the car. He told us high retailed was $18,221.00 and the low was $17,991.00 This 2009 Nissan Sintra cost us Approx. $24000.00 This Is Criminal!! Consumer Fraud in the worst way. Plus they also had the same car for sale on there website for $12900.00 at the same time. Why won't anybody do anything about this? we have every document to support everything we are saying. Both the owner of Ocean Honda of port richey, Jeffery Cappo and he's salesmen Louis Denmark are [violative content deleted]. Again, this is criminal!!
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Amazing car buying experience
by 04/26/2010on
I was really surprised at how great the experience was here. The sales associate (Michael) was very polite and willing to help. No pushy tactics. I felt the information was honest and genuine. We have been to this dealership twice. The first time for myself, where I bought a civic (and love it--got a great bargain--were very willing to negotiate on the price and trade-in), and the second time to shop for my sister. My sister did not make a purchase that day, but the associate was just fine with letting us leave and shop around at other places to find the car that was "right for her". We will definitely go back if we decide on another Honda, without a doubt!