1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I contacted Ocean Honda of New Port Richey on Monday October 13th, 2014 and explained that I had had a horrible experience with another dealer because I have Bad Credit and that they played games with me. I was contacted by A.J. and I explained to him my situation and also explained that I was tired of Games and just wanted honesty. After a few days I filled out the credit app. and waited for a response. When I heard nothing I emailed A.J. who responded and explained that they were still working on it. When I still didn't hear from A.J. I emailed him again and he responded saying that I would hear something from him "Monday Morning".... Yep you guessed it, Monday morning came and went with no response from. A.J. so Monday evening I emailed him again..... Tuesday Morning He emailed and texted me and blamed the lack of information on his manager but said he would call me at "10;30 am" and let me know what was going on.... Well, 10:30 am came and went with no response from A.J. so like usual I had to email him Again and finally he was honest with me..... WOW......DIDN'T NEED THE GAMES A.J.!!!!.....Buyer Beware!!!! Read more