sales Rating

I was looking to buy a Honda Accord (my very first car) and I’ve been looking for awhile. The 2 other Honda’s I looked at played games and weren’t being honest with pricing. But when I was at Hendrick Honda in Pompano Beach and met salesman Devon Spady, my perspective changed. Devon is patient and shows you he cares by answering every question in detail. He doesn’t pressure you at all and basically tells you what it is. Devon and his coworkers made me and my family feel at home it was such a calm and relaxed feeling, it wasn’t tense and stressful lie other dealers. So in the long run Devon Spady is also my salesman of the future and I would highly recommend him to anyone who’s in the market. Read more