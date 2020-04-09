Hendrick Honda Pompano Beach

Hendrick Honda Pompano Beach

Come see us at our beautiful showroom in North East Broward County.
5381 N Federal Hwy, Pompano Beach, FL 33064
(844) 685-7307
Today 11:00 AM - 6:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
11:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Monday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Hendrick Honda Pompano Beach

4.8
Overall Rating
(130)
Recommend: Yes (124) No (6)
sales Rating

Johnathan is the best

by Madyson Rodriguez on 09/04/2020

I’ve been looking for a car for months and when I came to Hendrick Honda in pompano, I fell in love with the first car I laid eyes on. They helped me get the car of my dreams and I couldn’t be happier.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Report it
sales Rating

Report it
sales Rating

Great People Great Dealership

by Farah on 08/24/2020

This is a great dealership with a lot of good people, who helped me figure out the car I needed and how to get it. They were all polite, courteous, and very helpful. :)

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Report it
sales Rating

New Honda Pilot purchase

by Mahmoud Elghewisky on 08/21/2020

I have been with Hendrick Honda Pompano for the last 15 years and I have a great experience with this dealership. I have always went back to all my car needs and I have been satisfied with their service and honesty.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Report it
sales Rating

Hendrick Honda is the Perfect Dealer

by Devon Spady on 08/20/2020

I was looking to buy a Honda Accord (my very first car) and I’ve been looking for awhile. The 2 other Honda’s I looked at played games and weren’t being honest with pricing. But when I was at Hendrick Honda in Pompano Beach and met salesman Devon Spady, my perspective changed. Devon is patient and shows you he cares by answering every question in detail. He doesn’t pressure you at all and basically tells you what it is. Devon and his coworkers made me and my family feel at home it was such a calm and relaxed feeling, it wasn’t tense and stressful lie other dealers. So in the long run Devon Spady is also my salesman of the future and I would highly recommend him to anyone who’s in the market.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Report it
sales Rating

The whole team came together and made it happen,

by Robert and Ed Paulus on 08/20/2020

Laphney Gaillard is very professional and made my Dad Very comfortable with the difficult process and transactions of getting out of a 2019 lease as co-signee to being the owner of a 2020 CRV. $100 less per month with the payment and he’s thrilled. Thanks so much for the laughs

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Report it
sales Rating

Overjoyed

by M Schmidt on 08/13/2020

I recently purchased a new Honda HRV from Hendrick Honda of Pompano Beach. It was a wonderful experience. My sales assistant was Murilo Rodrigues, who went above my expectations and provided me with a great deal. Thank you Murilo Rodrigues and Team Hendrick.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Report it
sales Rating

Best Honda dealer

by Val Duffau Fluixa on 08/03/2020

Very nice and very professional

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Report it
sales Rating

Honda Civic Purchase

by Car Sales redefined on 08/03/2020

I am very impressed with the car purchasing experience that I had a week ago at Hendrick Honda in Pompano FL. I have purchased quite a few cars in my life but by far this was the best experience they are redefining what a car buying experience should be as well as customer service. I would recommend hands down to anyone. You have to experience it to believe it. Not even TESLA dealers personnel treat you like I was treated at Hendrick Honda. Personal attention, respect, courtesy, and great customer service. KUDOS!!!!!!!! to the whole Hendrick Honda team!!!!!!!!!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Report it
sales Rating

Worst service

by Dealership is a disaster on 07/25/2020

This location has the worst customer service. I went here to buy a car and everything was a problem from start to finish. Salespeople were [non-permissible content removed]. Financial manager brought me in to read my credit card aloud in front of other customers to make a payment. Salesman for the car told me it wasn’t his job to put the plates on the car. Disaster and rude. Managers were useless. Will never go here again not even for service. Not once did anyone apologize for any inconvenience. And I spent money to buy a car!

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Report it
sales Rating

Love my car

by Concetta Hogg on 07/08/2020

This CRV is the 2nd one I have purchased. I love the color (white). I wanted to buy a new CRV but did not like the colors. I was elated when my salesperson (Danielle) came back and said she found a white car. I love all the features on the touring package. Excellent interior, very smooth drive. This vehicle is true quality. I am very pleased about my new Honda and had a fabulous experience. I highly recommend the vehicle and HONDA Hendrick of Pompano, Flordia.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Report it
sales Rating

Happy customer

by Odalis Martinez on 07/03/2020

This is the 2nd time where we stop by and buy a car. I’m happy with my purchase, easy and professional. Thank you John!!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Report it
sales Rating

Hendrick Pompano Honda - Patient & Reliable

by J Grandi on 07/03/2020

Mansur Khawaja is the most knowledge sales manager at Hendrick Pompano Beach; he will help you drive away with the car of your dreams with the best car package. He is always available to answer your questions or give you advice so you can finalize your choices.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Report it
sales Rating

Easy Hendrick of Pompano.

by Hendrick Honda of Pompano on 06/26/2020

I have Dealt with a few dealerships and Hendrick was one of the easy to deal with and if you want to see a Honda ask for Reyan Maharaj sales person easy going guy.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Report it
sales Rating

Just great business

by Rachel Lynn on 06/24/2020

The team at Hendrick honda was great...Joseph was quick and efficient in finding me what I needed... could not have ask for a better team....

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Report it
sales Rating

5 Stars!

by David A Stout on 06/12/2020

My sales experience from beginning to end with Mr. George Maharaj at Hendrick Honda was superb. He was attentive to all my needs and expertly answered all my questions as well as settled all my concerns. His knowledgeable of the industry is so vast, I felt absolutely confident and comfortable with my purchase. I highly recommend next time your in the market for a vehicle, any make or model , contact George at Hendricks Honda. You won’t have any regrets Regards, David A. Stout

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Report it
sales Rating

Amazing sales team

by Vitor Franco on 06/12/2020

We are so pleased with our Honda Odyssey 2020 purchase. We couldn’t be more happy with the amazing deal they had to offer. Truly qualified professionals who understood our financial concerns. I will always recommend Heindrick in Pompano to all my friends and family members. Thank you.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Report it
sales Rating

Positive experience

by Hendrick Honda Pompano on 06/09/2020

I recently purchased a 2017 Honda CR-v from Hendrick Honda Pompano. My sales agent, Joe Longo, is to be commended for his patience, knowledge and attention. He did not limit his time with me and was and is always available to be reached. The experience was very good. i would recommend the location and in particular Joe Longo

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Report it
sales Rating

My Experience with Hendrick Honda

by Francine Bochiaro on 06/02/2020

I highly recommend this dealership and my sales rep Stas. It was a pleasure dealing with them. My sales rep Stas was extremely knowledgeable and very efficient. The finance department was also very efficient. I will definitely tell my friends to visit Hendrick Honda. Sincerely, Fran Bochiaro

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Report it
sales Rating

Great Service, Pricing and Value

by Bill and Bob on 06/01/2020

Tony Paterniti at Hendrick Honda in Pompano Beach worked with us to put together a lease deal. This is the first time we have leased and he was excellent at guiding us through the process. We compared his pricing to other Honda dealerships in the area and found his to be the best. There were no high pressure sales tactics just honest factual information to help us in our decision making.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Report it
sales Rating

Von Biggs slaesman

by Honda Hedricks Von Biggs on 05/30/2020

I just want to say my sales agent at Hedricks Honda Von Biggs was very understanding of my needs and went the extra mile to find my needs. This was the easiest transaction ever,usually it's a stressful one. Thank you Von Biggs for your support in my purchase. I hope to see you again.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Report it
sales Rating

Williams white odyssey

by Fred and Pat on 05/29/2020

Our deal with Christhian Jimenez at Hendricks Honda was the best. Told Chris what we wanted and that’s exactly what we got. No hassle. And we needed the vehicle registered in NY still no problem. Will definetely go back.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Report it
about our dealership

At Hendrick Honda Pompano Beach, a premier Ft Lauderdale area franchised Honda dealership, we conduct every business transaction with honesty and integrity. We have a full service, state of the art automotive facility comprised of a new car sales department, pre-owned sales department, fleet sales department and a complete automotive sales and service facility.

Hendrick Honda Pompano Beach is a proud member of the Hendrick Automotive Group, and we proudly display our entire pre-owned inventory selection on Hendrickcars.com. Hendrick Honda Pompano Beach operates from their beautiful facilities at 5381 N. Federal Highway, US 1, in Pompano Beach Florida, which is a suburb of Fort Lauderdale. We serve Pompano, Boca Raton, Deerfield Beach, Margate, Coconut Creek, Coral Springs, Lauderdale-By-The -Sea and Fort Lauderdale.

Amenities
Instant Financing
Complimentary Coffee
Rental Car Service Onsite
Cable Television
Collision Repair/Body Shop
Languages Spoken (3)
English
Portuguese
Spanish

