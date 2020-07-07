Bought a used 2020 Toyota corolla
Well let’s start off that I was at the dealer for about eight hours to buy a car the selling price was $15,998 and I was asking them to please to see if they can lower to $15,000 well that took forever and they didn’t budge they only lowered the car to 15,700 then after that when it was time Sit with the finance department the financial assistant told me that in order for the bank to approve me a certain interest rate that I would have to take out a seven-year warranty well I thought he was correct and wouldn’t be lying but it turns out I really didn’t need the 7 year warranty for the bank to finance my car I don’t feel they provide accurate information nor try to assist the customer and the best way possible I had to go back to the dealer so they can remove the extended warranty
Beware
by 06/30/2020on
We have a very mixed review about this dealership. Our initial car buying experience was great and we had a great sales person. Three weeks later, we were called in by their financial department to have us come in to sign a new contract. The financial advisor did not tell me why initially until I called back and asked. They were raising the interest rate and needed to sign a new contract. I have bought cars for many years and never did I ever have to come back for anything. We went in the next day and discussed with the financial manager and explained we wanted our initial contract to be honored. We were told it was invalid and not possible. Our options were to sign the new contract or turn in the car. The financial manager was very rude and mentioned how he had been fixing mistakes all day with clients. We came back two days later and decided to turn in the car. Our sales person came to talk to us because he had no idea of what was going on. 30 minutes later, our initial contract was being honored. Two weeks later, we get our statement, which we are supposed to have 90 day deferred pay. I called Toyota’s bank and they told us to contact the dealership because it was on their end. They are now choosing not to honor it at all. If you are buying from this dealership, please beware of what you are signing and ask many questions. Make sure that you are actually getting what you deserve. I have never had such a bad car buying experience. After this car, I will probably never go back to a Toyota and I will be contacting their corporate office.
Lies to sell cars
by 04/16/2020on
My mother a 56 yr old non english speaking person was sold a 2016 used car that was out of warranty in 2019. My mother has a 720 credit score, yet she was sold a 2016 for $500 a month and she financed a total of $26,000.00 with an interest rate of 24% and $3000 down payement. ROBBERY!!!! She was told to go back in 6 months to refinance the terrible deal she was given. Well we went together and were told there was no way to refinance, to go to our bank and refinance there. After ARGUING for about 6 hrs, she left with a 2020 car interest rate down to 4%. However she was upside down with her first purchase so they sold her a new car and she had to add what we were told would be $9000.00 negative equity. Turns out it was $13,000.00 negative equity. Also, she was told she would have no payments for 90 days it turns out to be 45 days only. Toyota finance told us, the 90 days was not part of our contract and it would not be honored. Kendall Toyota is extremely unethical, they take gross advantage of customers. Lie outright with no reprocussions at all whatsoever. No-one is stopping these [non-permissible content removed].
very very very poor service
by 01/10/2018on
Kendall Toyota is the worst branch i have even experienced. I have car issue which took me coming back 4 times and idled more than 10 hours. They were not able to fix well but charged me around $2000. I complained to the customer service but Kendall Toyota never responded. They just tried to avoid and ignored my concern. very very very bad service. the worst i have even experienced. I request the headquarter to revise the credential of Kendall toyota. very bad
The best team ever
by 12/09/2017on
Recently I went to your dealership with my son in hopes of buying his dream car and I am happy to say that we did exactly that whole receiving excellent and professional service. Upon calling initially, I was greeted by Yuleidys Pavon who provided me with some more information of the car I was viewing on the website and let me know that I could go and see it the same day if I wanted to. Upon arriving at the dealership I was welcomed and greeted by her where she led me to the car and paired me up with the salesman Hector Gonzalez who was very active in ensuring that any questions or needs we had were answered and tended to. I'd like to thank all of the staff, but more specifically the two individuals that helped me with my purchase at Kendall Toyota for doing their best in making sure that our experience was a good one.
Found Fuel line tied in a knot after oil change!
by 12/15/2016on
Outraged at Kendall Toyota Service, 10943 S Dixie Hwy, Miami, FL 33156. There is no way to make this story shorter, my car has always been serviced at Kendall Toyota, nowhere else since its purchase at Kendall Toyota on November 2005, even though is very far for me I wanted to keep bringing it to the place where it was bought brand new and had been serviced all along. On my last visit, July 29th 2016 I took it for maintenance and throttle body service, right after leaving car started to shake and felt like going to stall. Took it back and they said needed some adjustment which they did. After driving about 1200 miles, one night in Hialeah, Florida my car stopped responding to the acceleration like when it is running out of gas and stalled in the middle of heavy traffic on 49th, I was alone and I am an older woman, my AAA plan has a limit on towing miles, also Toyota was closed so I had the car towed to my husband's very trusted mechanic. This is what the mechanic showed me. A FUEL LINE TIED IN A KNOT that had caused the fuel pump to burn, he asked me where the car had been since that knot was intentionally done. It cost my family and me $683.61 to replace. When I spoke to Ms. Vanessa Victorero at Kendall Toyota Customer service her response was that I should have taking the car to them. Firstable they were closed, secondly towing it so far represented an expense that being retired and living on a Social Security check was hard to swallow, on the other hand if the knot was purposedly tied by them I would have played it to their intentions and instead of $683.61 I would have end up paying probably over $1,000 for a new fuel pump at Kendall Toyota. I know this is hard to prove but like I said, my car has never been anywhere else than Kendall Toyota.
My Toyota experience
by 04/17/2016on
I just come back home, from the Kendall Toyota Dealership. It is my 5th. buying/leasing time at the very same place. In so far, now was the best experience in buying/leasing vehicle from there, or anywhere for that matter. The whole process took precisely 1hr. 37 minutes. It so happen that the sales person I was dealing with, Eduardo Rios, is new to selling cars, so working with me was also gathering experience for him. I have nothing but the best remarks for him and his manager Mauricio Ortega. None of them even attempted to inflate the invoice with the regular Dealer scams, we all are painfully familiar with. They treated me with respect and honesty , and I was all too happy to do the same . Bottom line, buying/leasing vehicle doesn't have to be exhausting and painful experience, Eduardo and Mauricio proved that could be done! Thank you both for your effort , and I'am wishing you continue having the same work ethic with each and every single customer. You are great benefit to that Dealership, and I hope the Owner recognizes it! Thank you and have a great future!
Great sales managers
by 04/09/2016on
I had the opportunity to lease two vehicles, one Toyota Camry and one Lexus GS350, and to buy one Toyota Four Runner in this dealership since 2006 and my experiences have been excellent. Sales Managers Mr. Ernesto Rivas And Alex Rico have been very professional and they have made the best possible deals in every one of this vehicles, I surely recommend this dealership to everyone. You will not be disappointed.
the best dealer in south florida
by 04/08/2016on
I think Kendall Toyota was the best decision that i took when i decide to buy a car .I will highly recommend this dealership to my friends and family.They were very helpful and they did everything possible to help me out. I also have to thanks the whole team starting with Diego Quintana the best salesperson, Osvaldo Garcia an excellent finance manager and Ernesto Rivas sales manager the guy who make everything possible. Thanks again for all and made my dream come true.
Excellent Experience
by 04/07/2016on
My wife and I came to Kendall Toyota to upgrade our vehicle. We couldn't have asked for a better experience. The sales person and financial advisor were very informative, helpful and patient. We didn't feel like they wanted to just sale us a car. They wanted to make sure we left the lot with the vehicle of our choice in the best financial situation. We look forward to future business with the dealership.
Great no pressure atmosphere
by 12/27/2015on
I went with my daughter to buy her first car. We were surprised by the no pressure sales atmosphere, which we greatly appreciated. Andy Alvarez made us feel very welcome. He was very helpful, patient, and guided us to make a great decision. He answered all our questions and provided us with a better option to finance the car. The whole process was quick, simple, and with no pressure. We plan to move to the area from Maryland and buy our future cars from Kendall Lexus Toyota and Andy Alvarez will be the first to call. I will highly recommend my family and friends to ask for Andy Alvarez as soon as they arrive at the dealership.
a big [non-permissible content removed]
by 12/12/2015on
A month ago I bought a used car, specifically a 2013 Toyota Yaris and to my surprise the car had been involved in a major accident and for recovery and sale had been repaired and / or replaced so many damaged parts, therefore the car is totally devalue. So, with this information, I returned to the concessionaire "Kendal Toyota " trying to get an explanation and find some solution. All this occurred in the first week of buying the car, then I had to return several times to the concessionaire, call and spend time on the phone and hear promises and more promises, but no solution. Today December 12 of 2015, more than a month ago that the seller of Kendall Toyota Elvis Soto sold to me, without informing and assuring me that they did not sell collided cars, a car totally devalued because were replaced or rebuilt sensible parts involved in an accident, and I'm STILL waiting for a solution, without my money and without the car that is supposed I should have by contract.
DONT BUY
by 11/10/2015on
Yo realice la compra de dos ECU Computer para un toyota corolla 2007 y me cobraron tres veces. No quisieron ayudarme para devolverme el dinero aun cuando aceptaron su error. NO COMPREN EN KENDALL TOYOTA.
by 10/04/2015on
Es el peor negocio de compra que se puede hacer. Desde que entras al dealer sientes una presión horrible. Solo piensan en ganar ellos sin importarle lo que tu quieres. Piensan que todos los clientes somos tontos. Fui por un carro que vi en Internet y ya me querían vender otro con más millas y mucho más caro. De veras que es lo peor que he visto. No lo recomiendo por nada del mundo
No Hassle Sales Experience
by 10/04/2015on
I recently purchased a new Toyota Avalon at Kendall Toyota.I had the honor of having two excellent professionals assist me: Jose Lopez and Mario Cornejo. They are wonderful professionals who are experts in their field. Jose and Mario worked very hard to make sure that my husband and I bought the car of our dreams at a fair price (and my husband is not easy to satisfy and asked questons nonstop). They worked tirelessly to satisfy us in our purchase. If you are looking to be treated fairly and with utmost professionalism when buying a new car, I highly recommend that you ask for them as soon as you arrive at the dealership. You will have a great buying experience.
Neville Lee is the Man
by 07/17/2015on
I personally appreciated how Neville Lee stayed with me passed closing to show me all the little features on my new Prius C. He didn't rush through it like most would have, and waited around to answer all of my questions patiently. That's good customer service.
by 05/25/2015on
What can I say but miracle workers! Kendall Toyota was the most pleasurable shopping experience I've ever had. Ernest Espino and Frank Valdes gave me the VIP treatment. I felt like royalty as I went the process of purchasing a car. I have been to many dealerships before but Kendall Toyota knocked them all out the box. I will definitely recommend everyone and anyone to buy your car whether it's your first, second or used here. I will never shop for another car anywhere else but here. The customers service and attention to detail was Superb! Thank you guys again. Oh I can't forget Peter in Special Finances who made it all happen. You Peter are the man! I wish Kendall Toyota and all its staff Alot of merited success! God bless you all!
Purchase
by 04/24/2015on
I purchased my truck from this dealer recently, a 2015 tundra. I had done my hw and shopped around and been to 6 other dealers. Angel from Kendall toyota showed me world class service on top of a great price. I was extremely satisfied with my experience with him and this dealership. Would definitely recommend Anyone who is in the market to go see angel!
Agradecimiento
by 04/14/2015on
El pasado 03/27/2015 compre una Toyota Tacoma. Estoy muy satisfecho con la calidad del producto comprado, y especialmente con la atención que me brindo en todo momento el vendedor (Feliberto Lopez) el cual con su información nos hizo sentir seguros y confiados de nuestra compra, ofreciéndonos las mejores opciones en función de nuestras posibilidades. Queremos hacer constar nuestra satisfacción con el trato recibido, que a nuestro juicio fue exelente. Gracias. Angel Soria
Marlon Sanchez Great costumer Service
by 04/10/2015on
Marlon Sanchez is an excellent sales person, he is always open to answer all the questions and needs, I really appreciate his dedication and good skills, he always smile, no matter what!!in general all team member are great! but If you need a good Sales Person from Kendall Toyota, Marlon is the right guy!!
