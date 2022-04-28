5 out of 5 stars service Rating

Albert Darby has been my Service Advisor for over a decade now. He has always been honest and straightforward in dealing with repairs on my vehicle. He does a great job of explaining the issues, making certain I have transportation, and providing regular updates on the progress of the repairs. Additionally, Albert and the service team go above and beyond to keep my business and make the service interaction a positive one. They are always professional, clear in their communications, and do the work in the timeframe promised. Furthermore, my car is well cared for, the repair work is always of the highest quality, and they are pleasant to deal with! Read more