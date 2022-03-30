Fields BMW of Lakeland
Customer Reviews of Fields BMW of Lakeland
Bmw service
by 03/30/2022on
Very curtious
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Its like family
by 03/30/2022on
Have visiting Lakeland Fields BMW for four years. I have had the most friendly and expert experince working with Albert. Prompt service, fair quotes, ane personable attention to my needs. The actual work is perfect, and the techs communicate well im addressing the car issues.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Car maintenance service
by 03/28/2022on
Good communication throughout the process.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Treated like Royalty 👸👑
by 03/18/2022on
Fields BMW service department in Lakeland is top notch. The best customer service experience I’ve had in years!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
2016 X5 Service Experience
by 03/14/2022on
Quick and efficient processing upon arrival. Service items performed well before requested pickup time. Like the vehicle complimentary wash.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Great
by 03/11/2022on
Everyone is very friendly and takes the time to share the information so that you will understand!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Great service
by 03/01/2022on
Great service, took care of a warranty issue with a tire. Kept me informed, very professional experience
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Another great service experience
by 02/28/2022on
Albert is professional and makes the process seamless and answers and questions you may have!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Reminder why I enjoy Lakeland BMW Fields
by 02/25/2022on
Mike was amazing yesterday. Very accommodating, professional, cordial, hospitable, and a true asset to BMW Lakeland. Mike did not try to oversell me and addressed my emergency concern to get my punctured tire replaced when no other locations were either answering there phones or had my unique tire in stock. I was reminded yesterday why I prefer BMW Lakeland over South Orlando and Winter Park BMW Fields. Thank you Mike for making my visit yesterday seamless and stress free.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Great experience
by 02/25/2022on
My service appointment was simple to book, easy to drop the car off, and the care was ready in a timely fashion. Fields BMW/Lakeland has an excellent service department!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Great service, Great people! I have always been treated as a special custom
by 01/07/2022on
Mike in service goes above and beyond expectations. Most helpful service advisor that I have ever met AAA ++++ All The Way
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Fields Service Technicians are Exceptional!!!
by 12/31/2021on
Albert Darby has been my Service Advisor for over a decade now. He has always been honest and straightforward in dealing with repairs on my vehicle. He does a great job of explaining the issues, making certain I have transportation, and providing regular updates on the progress of the repairs. Additionally, Albert and the service team go above and beyond to keep my business and make the service interaction a positive one. They are always professional, clear in their communications, and do the work in the timeframe promised. Furthermore, my car is well cared for, the repair work is always of the highest quality, and they are pleasant to deal with!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Field’s BMW is top notch!!
by 12/01/2021on
Field’s BMW Lakeland has an awesome service department! Albert, my service advisor was exceptional….helpful, knowledgeable and timely! He even arranged a ride to and from my doctor’s appointment! The department is clean and inviting…I enjoyed an ice cream bar while watching their TV. Service work was spot on and on time! Car cleaned and ready to go. I highly recommend Field’s…..they’re what an auto dealership should be!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Excellent Service
by 06/26/2021on
Always fantastic service, they treat you like family! Especially Albert Darby.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Regular service
by 05/31/2021on
The only issue I have with fields is the service reps rarely answer their phones and often it takes multiple calls the get the appointment scheduled
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Scheduled service and dent repair
by 05/15/2021on
It was a.pleasent experience and they solved my issue.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great service
by 04/08/2021on
Received outstanding service from Albert and car is running great
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great service
by 04/03/2021on
The folks at Fields BMW were great! My car stopped running on a Saturday evening, and was towed to Fields. Monday morning first thing, I got a call, letting me know they would be working on it ASAP. By end of day, they sent me a text, stating the parts were ordered, and should be there by Wednesday. Wednesday morning they texted and let me know the parts were in, and gave me a time I could come pick my vehicle up. True to their word, I was able to pick up my vehicle at the time they stated. Great service, and everyone is so friendly!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Albert
by 03/31/2021on
I always ask for Albert because I can depend on getting a great deal - he is looking out for the customer and lets you know whats going on - dependable. He gets a score of 10.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Top Notch Service at Lakeland BMW
by 03/22/2021on
I have personally bought two cars at BMW Lakeland and sent family and friends there. I’m getting my next BMW there. Great work all around, before and after the sale; easy and pleasant!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Owner
by 03/22/2021on
Always prompt attention to all opportunities
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments