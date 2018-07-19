Headquarter Mazda
Great Service
by 07/19/2018on
Time responsive , reviewed in detail final cost.
Great Car Buying Experience
by 05/15/2018on
Rick Sanford was super helpful in purchasing my '18 Mazda3 Grand Touring hatchback. He was informative, thorough, helpful and efficient. I had limited time and he honored his promise to respect it. He helped me compare options and packages, and helped me find the right choice for my needs, desires and budget. I will be recommending Rick and Headquarter Mazda to friends and family. LOVED the no-pressure approach Rick used. Best car buying experience of my life. The car, Skyactive design, all of that truly exceeds my expectations. Beautiful new dealership, big selection, everyone there courteous and friendly. If you're reading this and shopping for a new car, hurry in and see what Rick and the good folks there can do for you. You won't regret it!
Purchase of an SUV
by 05/02/2018on
Service was very good, time to decide without been hurry or push. Information was clear and enough. The behavior of the sales person was respectful and courteous.
WOW
by 03/29/2018on
I'm just gonna say "Thank You Joel" For your help with my purchase. Mazda this guy here should be ranked up there with the best. He did something not all salesman do that' well and that listen to the consumer. This guy is a blessing to this Mazda location.
Incredible service
by 01/23/2018on
Let me tell you about my EXCELLENT experience at Headquarter Mazda. I was financially upside down in my old car and was just looking to see what I could find. Ive always liked the Mazda 3 Hatchback and did some research to find that it was affordable. I was shortly thereafter contacted by Juan Rivas of Headquarter Mazda who immediately gave me the impression of professionalism and was willing to work with my busy work schedule. As a manager at Walt Disney World, customer service means everything to me and I could immediately tell that Juan had exception skill when it came to pleasantry and integrity. He even made a video showing me the 2018 Mazda 3 Grand Touring from front to back and inside out! I felt genuinely guilty as my work schedule got in the way of meeting Juan for a test drive for over a month. But Juan didnt quit on me. He knew he could help me and i could tell how sincerely he wanted to. I finally got to test drive the car on New Years Eve of 2017 but finances got in the way. A few weeks went by and I decided to try again, knowing full well that I was going to go see Juan and we were going to make the sale happen! He sat me down, was an incredible host, calculated through every possibility and went above and beyond to prove that we could do business and I would drive away satisfied. The finance team got me an incredible offer on my trade for DOUBLE anywhere else was willing to give and got me into that BRAND NEW NEVER BEEN DRIVEN 2018 Mazda 3 Hatchback Grand Touring. Im proud to be part of the Mazda family. And you wont regret it either. Ask for Juan Rivas!!! Tell him Cristian sent you!
Quick efficient and professional team
by 07/15/2017on
Leased a new cx5 Monday and Todd Johnson was great to deal with. No nonsense like some dealers in clermont. Drove the car Friday before, liked it and looked around at another brand I was considering. Besides being a nice car, at least half my decision was based on the professionalism of the team.
A professional experience
by 05/22/2017on
Sales professional Josue Hernandez was terrific! He was knowledgeable, patient and courteous with my wife and I and helped us make the proper decision based on our requirements. Clearly an asset to Headquarter Automotive and clearly someone who easily earns the trust of his customers. Josue made our car purchase seamless and his out the door orientation was perfect. Zack Crotty the Sales Manager was helpful and fair in his role and complimented very nicely the entire process . This is our second vehicle purchase within 6 months...for very obvious reasons they are wonderful cars and sold and serviced by an A plus operation. We are very pleased with the transaction.
muy buen servicio
by 12/02/2016on
gracias a Josue por su buena atencion y por ayudarnos a conseguir un carrito nuevo
