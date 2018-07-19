5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Let me tell you about my EXCELLENT experience at Headquarter Mazda. I was financially upside down in my old car and was just looking to see what I could find. Ive always liked the Mazda 3 Hatchback and did some research to find that it was affordable. I was shortly thereafter contacted by Juan Rivas of Headquarter Mazda who immediately gave me the impression of professionalism and was willing to work with my busy work schedule. As a manager at Walt Disney World, customer service means everything to me and I could immediately tell that Juan had exception skill when it came to pleasantry and integrity. He even made a video showing me the 2018 Mazda 3 Grand Touring from front to back and inside out! I felt genuinely guilty as my work schedule got in the way of meeting Juan for a test drive for over a month. But Juan didnt quit on me. He knew he could help me and i could tell how sincerely he wanted to. I finally got to test drive the car on New Years Eve of 2017 but finances got in the way. A few weeks went by and I decided to try again, knowing full well that I was going to go see Juan and we were going to make the sale happen! He sat me down, was an incredible host, calculated through every possibility and went above and beyond to prove that we could do business and I would drive away satisfied. The finance team got me an incredible offer on my trade for DOUBLE anywhere else was willing to give and got me into that BRAND NEW NEVER BEEN DRIVEN 2018 Mazda 3 Hatchback Grand Touring. Im proud to be part of the Mazda family. And you wont regret it either. Ask for Juan Rivas!!! Tell him Cristian sent you! Read more