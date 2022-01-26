1 out of 5 stars service Rating

This is a copy of an email sent to the owner with no response just a phone callmid day from the new service writer. They have had the car from February 17th till June 19th without so much as someone ever following up or giving an apology. We are utterly shocked that they are allowed to have fords name on their building! I am emailing to inform you how absolutely disappointed we are with the Sheridan Ford dealership. Back on February 17th we took our 2016 Explorer (69k) in for service. The car would intermittently have no power after stopping on hills or downhill setting a P0720. This problem would go away if you shut the car off and restart. Sheridan called on February 23rd saying that they found the problem and that the transmission was bad/ front pump was shot which also took out the torque converter. We were given a price of $4,533 to just rebuild the transmission. I explained my concern to my service writer, reiterating that this was a random issue that sometimes would take days to happen unless we were on a hill, which the symptoms didn’t make sense with needing the whole transmission rebuilt. The service writer assured me that the certified techs tested everything and that the transmission was all that was wrong with our car. On March 2nd we got our car back. My wife drove home and complained that the car was worse than before but also smelled burning oil. I opened the hood to find that the main engine/transmission harness was left unclipped laying on the catalytic converter (5-7 clips) and then did a test drive and it was stuck in 3rd gear. I put the car up to find the whole underside of the vehicle was covered in transmission fluid. The next day I called and said the car was not drivable and was told to use my insurance towing as they would only tow it if I couldn’t get it there. I got a call that the car arrived but was unable to get ahold of my service writer. I didn’t get a call back from them until March 5th saying that the pump that they had installed was faulty and it broke the case of the transmission, but that we would get the car back by the end of the week. Then, April 19th was the first call that we had received since the last stating that it was done and ready to be picked up. On April 20th I rushed home from work and we switched the car seats over and headed home. The “check engine” light came on within a mile from the shop. Knowing the service department was closed, we drove home and I looked the car over. I had found that the same harness was still not attached and lying on the exhaust, there was transmission fluid leaking from the trans cooler lines and it was setting more codes. On April 21st I called and left a message at 7:30am/9:05am and never got a call back. I then emailed Chip with the current situation to which I got neither email nor phone call reply from him. Instead, we get a call from a new manager that is going to "make it right”. After getting a call on the 23rd we were told that the catalytic converter is broken on the inside and can shift and cause problems but also said it took the mechanic to go up and down hills before the problem would happen. (Exact reason we brought it in). He also mentioned that the trans cooler lines were going to be replaced as they weren’t leaking before the transmission was replaced and that the passenger axel boot was torn. He told us that the part was on back order until June 26th but that he would keep me updated if he gets it before. They never called to update. While we were out of town on May 28th, we received multiple phone calls throughout the day asking us when we could pick up our car. On May 31st we were able to pick it up. We stopped at the front desk and for the 3rd time (with kids in tow) we were handed the keys and told our car should be out on the side or somewhere out there. I searched the lot to find it was behind the locked gates. We drove it home to find it running almost as it did before. I popped the hood to find that the same harness was not snapped into place but zip tied in a new location. I rolled under and found axel grease on the driver side and the transmission cooler lines still damp as well as the mesh on the flex pipe pulled loose from both sides. Also, the check engine light came on. On June 1st at 8:28 am I left a message with the service director stating how I’m at a loss for words. At 3:30 pm he called saying that he finds it hard to believe that the other axel is bad but would call me back in ten minutes once he found the parts. Also, when I mentioned that the check engine light was on, he said that things may be going wrong because the car has been sitting for so long, which I know is incorrect. He still hasn’t called back. I was an auto mechanic professionally for 7 years and took great pride in my work and have never been so appalled with the lack of workmanship and customer service. I honestly believe that the transmission was misdiagnosed and we paid for a repair we couldn’t afford! This is our family car and we chose to have a Ford Certified mechanic work on it because it’s important that my wife and kids make it to where they need to go without getting stranded. Both my wife and I have zero faith left in Sheridan or our car. This has gone on for so long that the car is no longer legal as it needs to be inspected (After paying for another deposit on a rental for sheridan's mistakes and a week passing) On Saturday June 19th we picked up the car, this time the car seems to be running ok but as i open the hood I see the only 2 bolts holding the air cleaner and oil catch can were left out, same coolant hose clip left loose, zip ties holding the main engine harness and oil and grease covering the undercarriage. They also swapped out the engine computer which also makes me wonder if that was the problem all along. This car has been well maintained and driven daily for the past 2 years and we have never experienced an issuse till the intermittent issuse I have many videos and pictures to document the whole ordeal Read more