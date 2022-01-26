Sheridan Ford
Joel and Quisha
by 01/26/2022on
Joel I the Best and the young lady who helped him ! Thank you for your kindness and Generosity I will be coming back to buy more cars from the both of you thank you
Poor service
by 04/30/2022on
Took and hour and a half for a scheduled oil change and had to bring it back on a Saturday and spend another half hour so the could figure out why it leaked 1/2 a quart of oil all over my white concrete driveway. Messed up part is this is the second time in 5 years. Come on man. It’s an oil change. Not that difficult. Only reason I gave 2 stars is because they are very helpful when you come back angry.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Appointment? Means nothing.
by 02/16/2022on
I stopped in in a Thursday to see what procedures were for regular maintenance. The service rep offered an appointment for 9:00 AM Friday. Great! No getting up and waiting in line at 7:00 AM. I drop the car off at 9:00 AM Friday and said give me a call when it’s done. At 1:30 PM, I phoned to see if it were finished and was told “I was next.” Next? In the past, if I’d brought it in at 7:00 AM without an appointment it would be done in about 90 minutes. What’s the purpose of an “appointment “ if it sits there all day? I got a call six hours after dropping it off that the car was ready. It was supposed to be a 5,000 mile “service” at 15,000 miles. All that was done was a “Jiffy Lube” oil change; no filters check, no fluids check, no tire rotation. Oh, I got a multi-point inspection sheet, but do I trust it? Appointment? I don’t think so.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Tire Service
by 02/02/2022on
Great same day service!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Service review
by 01/24/2022on
Friendly and efficient staff. Would recommend Sheridan Ford for any of your service needs
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Extremely disappointed
by 06/22/2021on
This is a copy of an email sent to the owner with no response just a phone callmid day from the new service writer. They have had the car from February 17th till June 19th without so much as someone ever following up or giving an apology. We are utterly shocked that they are allowed to have fords name on their building! I am emailing to inform you how absolutely disappointed we are with the Sheridan Ford dealership. Back on February 17th we took our 2016 Explorer (69k) in for service. The car would intermittently have no power after stopping on hills or downhill setting a P0720. This problem would go away if you shut the car off and restart. Sheridan called on February 23rd saying that they found the problem and that the transmission was bad/ front pump was shot which also took out the torque converter. We were given a price of $4,533 to just rebuild the transmission. I explained my concern to my service writer, reiterating that this was a random issue that sometimes would take days to happen unless we were on a hill, which the symptoms didn’t make sense with needing the whole transmission rebuilt. The service writer assured me that the certified techs tested everything and that the transmission was all that was wrong with our car. On March 2nd we got our car back. My wife drove home and complained that the car was worse than before but also smelled burning oil. I opened the hood to find that the main engine/transmission harness was left unclipped laying on the catalytic converter (5-7 clips) and then did a test drive and it was stuck in 3rd gear. I put the car up to find the whole underside of the vehicle was covered in transmission fluid. The next day I called and said the car was not drivable and was told to use my insurance towing as they would only tow it if I couldn’t get it there. I got a call that the car arrived but was unable to get ahold of my service writer. I didn’t get a call back from them until March 5th saying that the pump that they had installed was faulty and it broke the case of the transmission, but that we would get the car back by the end of the week. Then, April 19th was the first call that we had received since the last stating that it was done and ready to be picked up. On April 20th I rushed home from work and we switched the car seats over and headed home. The “check engine” light came on within a mile from the shop. Knowing the service department was closed, we drove home and I looked the car over. I had found that the same harness was still not attached and lying on the exhaust, there was transmission fluid leaking from the trans cooler lines and it was setting more codes. On April 21st I called and left a message at 7:30am/9:05am and never got a call back. I then emailed Chip with the current situation to which I got neither email nor phone call reply from him. Instead, we get a call from a new manager that is going to "make it right”. After getting a call on the 23rd we were told that the catalytic converter is broken on the inside and can shift and cause problems but also said it took the mechanic to go up and down hills before the problem would happen. (Exact reason we brought it in). He also mentioned that the trans cooler lines were going to be replaced as they weren’t leaking before the transmission was replaced and that the passenger axel boot was torn. He told us that the part was on back order until June 26th but that he would keep me updated if he gets it before. They never called to update. While we were out of town on May 28th, we received multiple phone calls throughout the day asking us when we could pick up our car. On May 31st we were able to pick it up. We stopped at the front desk and for the 3rd time (with kids in tow) we were handed the keys and told our car should be out on the side or somewhere out there. I searched the lot to find it was behind the locked gates. We drove it home to find it running almost as it did before. I popped the hood to find that the same harness was not snapped into place but zip tied in a new location. I rolled under and found axel grease on the driver side and the transmission cooler lines still damp as well as the mesh on the flex pipe pulled loose from both sides. Also, the check engine light came on. On June 1st at 8:28 am I left a message with the service director stating how I’m at a loss for words. At 3:30 pm he called saying that he finds it hard to believe that the other axel is bad but would call me back in ten minutes once he found the parts. Also, when I mentioned that the check engine light was on, he said that things may be going wrong because the car has been sitting for so long, which I know is incorrect. He still hasn’t called back. I was an auto mechanic professionally for 7 years and took great pride in my work and have never been so appalled with the lack of workmanship and customer service. I honestly believe that the transmission was misdiagnosed and we paid for a repair we couldn’t afford! This is our family car and we chose to have a Ford Certified mechanic work on it because it’s important that my wife and kids make it to where they need to go without getting stranded. Both my wife and I have zero faith left in Sheridan or our car. This has gone on for so long that the car is no longer legal as it needs to be inspected (After paying for another deposit on a rental for sheridan's mistakes and a week passing) On Saturday June 19th we picked up the car, this time the car seems to be running ok but as i open the hood I see the only 2 bolts holding the air cleaner and oil catch can were left out, same coolant hose clip left loose, zip ties holding the main engine harness and oil and grease covering the undercarriage. They also swapped out the engine computer which also makes me wonder if that was the problem all along. This car has been well maintained and driven daily for the past 2 years and we have never experienced an issuse till the intermittent issuse I have many videos and pictures to document the whole ordeal
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Sheridan Ford The Best
by 06/20/2021on
My salesman Nate was the absolute best,he has great customer service and I would definitely buy from him again
A great and friendly place!
by 06/13/2021on
The sales staff are very friendly and I felt so comfortable purchasing my Ford Escape. Quasha took good care of me and I am so happy that I chose Sheridan Ford!
30 % increase in price of oil change
by 10/27/2020on
10 months ago I saw a 30 % increase in price of oil change from $30 to $39. So that is the last oil change visit I will do at Sheridan Ford.
No issues
by 07/03/2020on
Agent was very polite and helpful. Even with the extra work I requested, the car was done when she said it would be. She also gave me details on what work needed to be done and the cost. I appreciated that so I know what to expect the next time I come in. Thanks.
Service
by 03/27/2020on
My service rep Ken Walter's did an excellent job at getting me and my truck in and servicing my truck. Although I needed a part and had to make another appointment it was done in a quick and timely fashion.
Oil change
by 02/13/2020on
I arrived at 10 for an oil change and recall of 2 components, left at 1 1:15. Mechanic popped a tire putting it on lift, they replaced tire but wait was way too long John Iannarella, service manager was ver nice Mechanics too slow
Routine maintenance visit
by 11/27/2019on
Ken always does a great job in thoroughly reviewing my service details. He also understands about efficiently getting a customer out of the store. Yesterday he even processed my bill since the cashier was away from her desk. Yep thumbs up for Ken. Service was good as well on our truck.
Sheridan Ford Service in Wilm Delaware is Great
by 07/15/2019on
I really appreciate the Great Service & experiences I receive each time Im at Sheridan Ford Service in Wilmington Delaware... This past weekend I had a flat tire and I had a 1.5 hour drive in front of me for my Fathers Birthday Party, Sheridan Ford in addition to getting me back on the road promptly & safely, they even stacked their refrigerators with the food I was bringing to my Fathers Birthday so it would stay good while they were fixing my tire. Thank You!
Terrible detailing of used vehicle.
by 06/09/2019on
I bought a 2016 Ford Explorer XLT over the weekend. Customer service was sloooooooooow. I was in the dealership from 11am until after 3:30pm. When I received my vehicle it was given to me extremely dirty on the inside (despite waiting over an hour do it could be detailed the only thing they did was wash the exterior. None of the windows were cleaned. Smudge marks were all over the sun roof in the backseat. There was old lollipop sticks behind the driver's seat. Other wrappers. A blue slime on the floor mats. It was disgusting. Extremely disappointed. Shouldn't feel this way 24 hours after a new car purchase.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Trustworthy
by 04/01/2019on
I am in the process of buying my second new vehicle from Sheridan Ford, an Explorer in 2014 and now the 2019 Ranger. I am coming back the second time because they did absolutely everything that they promised in regard to the Explorer, and so I trust them to do the same this time around.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Terrible
by 12/08/2016on
purchased a 2008 Suburu Outback from Sheridan Ford a year ago. I brought the car to a mechanic to have it looked at and they said the head gaskets were leaking. I brought it back to Sheridan and asked them to give me more of a break on the price and they said no. They told me the engine was in good condition when I bought it. Now its in the shop with a blown head gasket and I am looking at $2,400 in repairs. Might actually be $3,300 if the catalytic converter is shot. Don't do business here. I guess I should have known when over one third of their reviews are 1 out of 5 stars. Thanks for nothing Sheridan.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Charged me $1017.00 to not fix the problem.
by 02/13/2016on
Charged me $1017.00 and didn't fix the problem. I brought in my 08 F-350 with a knocking in the front suspension. They told me it would cost about $1000.00. They changed a bunch of stuff in the front end and also told me there was still a knock in the front suspension, but that it was nowhere near as bad. Its exactly the same! They never fixed the problem! Its like taking your car in with the check engine light on and the change all four tires It didnt fix the problem!
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Terrible Experience
by 10/02/2014on
I came here because my family only buys cars from here, and have always had great turnouts. Since this was my first car, it was only right that I go here, but I on the other hand, bought a 2005 Chevy Equinox, about 5 months ago and it was the worst mistake I have ever made! About 22 days after I bought the car there was a terrible noise while driving, and it turned out to be the wheel bearing, on the driver side. I had to argue the dealership down to not make me pay the $100 diagnosis fee, and still came out $200 because of the power trained warranty. Turn around again about 2 weeks ago, the car just started to overheat for no reason. After checking all the fluids and not resolving the issue I took it into the shop on a Friday. The shop said they couldn't look at it until that Monday, and since the car couldn't be driven I had to get a rental car. Of course on a Friday I could only get a gas guzzling town and country van! Monday rolled around and I called to check on the car because I received no call, they explained to me that they were looking at it, and it was overheating but couldn't find a reason as to why. Tuesday afternoon I called again, because of the non communication to me, and was told it was sent it to a Chevy dealer because they were not sure what was wrong with it. I called later that afternoon and was told I would receive a call back. The next day she called and told me that Chevy couldn't find a problem and she was at their mercy. Next day this now Wednesday, and I had the rental for 6 days I called again and she said she was picking my car up and Chevy couldn't find a problem but, she was not satisfied with that answer. Later that day she called me and said that I could come get the car because, they couldn't find a reason for the overheating, and it had to be an air pocket that may have caused it! After 3 days the only thing that you can tell me is an air pocket? It took 2 dealerships to get me no conclusion? So since there was nothing "wrong" with the car I had to pay $100 for the diagnostic and $175 for the rental $275 total for nothing! They wouldn't even take a fee off knowing I barely put 1000 miles on it and was only 5 months in. Then I get in the car and turn it on and the oil light came on! This car has been nothing but a money pit, I wanted to finance another car and get out of that one, and I can't because the bank wants you to be in it for 6 months to a year, so I'm stuck with this piece of junk. I could have gotten the same deal on the street from someone else which I told the sales man from the gate. I would expect this out of a little car corral but not a "respectable" dealership. I'm very disgusted and mad I referred people there.
Terrible Customer Experience
by 06/27/2014on
I am currently in the process of waiting for a new F-150 that I ordered from Sheridan Ford. Unfortunately, there have been some significant delays to receiving my truck, however this is not at all the driver of this review. I ordered my truck in mid April of this year and was explicitly given expectations of around 5-6 weeks maximum for my truck to be built and delivered to me. These expectations have been proven false. This alone is not a large issue. Things happen. The dealership can't be expected to take any blame for delays in the building of the vehicle or for the actual delivery to the dealership. My complaints rest alongside the communication to me during this whole process. I have received zero phone calls from my salesman. I began calling once a week on each Friday after the 4th week once I ordered the truck. I have received 4 possible due dates that were given to me with such conviction that one would think that the whole Earth would have to catch on fire before this truck was going to be delayed past the due date. I was given one particular due date at which I had to call around late afternoon to inquire about when I should come in, only to find out that it had been delayed for two weeks. The last due date I have been given (again only after I called the salesman) was June 24th. This date rolled by without a call to me to tell me that the truck had not been delivered and that I should not come to the dealership. Once I called that night, I was informed there was nothing that they could tell me. I asked if they could call the rail carrier to inquire as to why the truck is late. The response I received was that they don't know who to call and do not know where the truck is. If I buy a $0.50 book on Amazon I can get a tracking number and find out every 6 hours where the book is located prior to delivery but a $40K truck is supposedly drifting off in America somewhere without any papers, tracking number, or people to call to check the status. On June 25th, the entire day went by without a call. I called that night at 7:30PM to air my frustration about the lack of communication. I was promised by Rob that I would receive a call "every day" until the truck arrived. Today, June 26th, I received no call. I called tonight at 5:30 and asked Rob to call me back to let me know what is going on. No call back. My frustration has reached a crescendo. I have opened up a case with Ford customer service about the dreadful customer service I have received to date. During this call, the Ford representative, Steven, informed me of a website that I could personally track the status of my truck and the shipment/delivery. I informed Steven that this fact only adds to the lack of communication and service I have received to date. I was never informed of this site and if I had been, I wouldn't have wasted 15 telephone calls in the past 10-11 weeks to the salesman that can't give me the time of day to call me. There was one simple piece of information, however, that I would need to access this site to view my truck; order/VIN number. So I called Sheridan Ford again tonight around 7:30 PM. I asked for anyone in the sales department who could provide me with this information. I, unfortunately, was transfered to Rob who asked if he could call me back in "5 to 10 minutes" as he was with a customer. As you might have already surmised, Rob did not ever call me back. Enough is enough. I am a patient man and give people the benefit of the doubt, but over the past 10 or 11 weeks I have heard so many cliche sales lines each time I called, have been given every excuse in the book, and have received as little info as possible regarding my truck. Stop telling me that you were just about to give me a call when this is the 10th time that I have called you! Make it right Sheridan Ford, there is still time to rectify my experience. As I stated earlier, delays happen and in no part do I blame the delays on this dealership. But there is no excuse for not providing realistic expectations and timely updates to your customers.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Super salesman
by 04/02/2014on
Keith C., willingness to be patient until we were done, easy to get to , shop on the premises so we count on knowing Ford will back up their car, initial price of car,
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
1 Comments
