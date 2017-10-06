Enterprise Car Sales Newark, DE
Customer Reviews of Enterprise Car Sales Newark, DE
Enterprise Car Sales - Newark, DE
by 06/10/2017on
I was at a loss for words, when my vehicle was declared a total loss. Shanda happened to call at the precise time to tell me all about Enterprise Car Sales. When I arrived, I was very specific about the type of vehicle and features I wanted and Shanda was able to find the right car for me. I absolutely love my new SUV! Shanda is very knowledgeable, experienced and friendly. She went above and beyond in so many ways. I highly recommend her!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent experience. Thanks a lot.
by 04/29/2016on
Excellent experience. Thanks a lot.Shanda,our salesperson was great,very nice and helpful. I made a purchase, and so far I am pleased.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great experience with Enterprise Car Sales - Newark, DE
by 04/29/2016on
We had visited a couple of dealerships but couldn't find the vehicle we wanted for a price we were willing to pay. I didn't know what kind of quality to expect from Enterprise, but I was very impressed. Jeff was great to deal with; friendly, no pressure and knew about the vehicles he had in stock, which is more than I could say for other dealers. We ended up with a great SUV at a great price, and it could not have been easier. It's been 2 weeks since our purchase and I've been telling everyone about the great experience we've had at Enterprise. We'll be back again when we are ready for another vehicle.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Car purchase from Enterprise Car Sales
by 04/20/2016on
I recently bought a 2015 Nissan Altima (last week) from Enterprise Car Sales on Cleveland Avenue in Newark, DE. I was very pleased with the service and professionalism the Enterprise team displayed. My representative was Shanda and she was great. I received my car quickly and Shanda went above and beyond to deliver my car. Thank you Shanda. I would recommend to anyone to buy from Enterprise. April 19, 2016
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
BEST experience I ever had!!!
by 04/13/2016on
For anyone with credit issues like me I would try Enterprise Car Sales, I wasn't paid, I'm not a family memeber...lol but I sure did make some new friends over there. With my Creidt issues I still was about to get the car I wanted in my budget (which was almost impossible) with a reputable, WELL ESTABLISHED bank. Not some fly by night company. I was at the Newark, DE location. I had Ernest as my Salesman and Cornellius as my Finance guy...and WOW!!! All I can say is this was the BEST experience I ever had. I got a 2014 Hyundai Elantra. I have no issues with my car. I have the rest of my Hyundai warranty as well as the 12 month Warranty with Enterprise. They give you AAA FREE for a year. Everyone is super friendly and extremely quick to help you with all of your needs. My Brother and my Sister-in-Law suggested I go here, and for their recommendation they received a nice reward in the form of a gift card!! So if you know of anyone else that's needs a super nice car you get a little reward for yourself, after u get your car!!! Anyway, I love my Car 2014 Hyundai Elantra, super low mileage and all in all just a great experience I would DEFINITELY recommend Enterprise!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
2 Comments
Truly Smooth Transition
by 03/22/2016on
I am very pleased with car sales purchase at Enterprise Car Sales. I was even able to leave my rental car at the dealership and pull off with my new car the same day. There was no hassle nor gimmicks. The car I test drove for the price that was offered was exactly what I got. The salesman went above and beyond to make me feel comfortable during this transitional process of having a vehicle declared a total loss from an insurance auto accident...to leaving the lot with a very nice reliable replacement vehicle.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Fantastic Sales Team
by 03/19/2016on
Fantastic Sales team. Jeff was our salesman and he did everything in his power to get us in what "WE" wanted, not just to sell a car! A few small issues with the vehicle and Jeff and the Team fixed or got the ball rolling to have it fixed or replaced. Tell them Tim and Lori sent you and he will hook us both up. Great folks and would recommend them to all my friends. I found our dealer for life. We were in and out in about 2 hours with a clean shiny vehicle. No haggle pricing and about $2000 less than blue book! Top shelf staff !!.Thanks Jeff and the team! ALSO Thanks to the Ladies in the Dover Rental office for recommending them to us.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Enerprise Car Sales
by 01/20/2016on
Jeff was delighful , helpful, and knowledgeable about the Kia Sol. I bought it and I am very happy with my Kia Sol. I Had a very easy car buying process and it did not take long at all. I have told others about the great experience I had with Enterprise car sales in Delaware
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Just what I wanted
by 12/08/2015on
Sales person was awsome. My payments are where I wanted them. My SUV was brought to me in Smyrna, DE from Newark, DE by Enterprise staff. I would recommend this dealership to all my friends. I love my Toyota RAV4!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments