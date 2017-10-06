5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

For anyone with credit issues like me I would try Enterprise Car Sales, I wasn't paid, I'm not a family memeber...lol but I sure did make some new friends over there. With my Creidt issues I still was about to get the car I wanted in my budget (which was almost impossible) with a reputable, WELL ESTABLISHED bank. Not some fly by night company. I was at the Newark, DE location. I had Ernest as my Salesman and Cornellius as my Finance guy...and WOW!!! All I can say is this was the BEST experience I ever had. I got a 2014 Hyundai Elantra. I have no issues with my car. I have the rest of my Hyundai warranty as well as the 12 month Warranty with Enterprise. They give you AAA FREE for a year. Everyone is super friendly and extremely quick to help you with all of your needs. My Brother and my Sister-in-Law suggested I go here, and for their recommendation they received a nice reward in the form of a gift card!! So if you know of anyone else that's needs a super nice car you get a little reward for yourself, after u get your car!!! Anyway, I love my Car 2014 Hyundai Elantra, super low mileage and all in all just a great experience I would DEFINITELY recommend Enterprise! Read more