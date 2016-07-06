Customer Reviews of Felton Holly Kia
Absolutely disappointed with purchase!
by 06/07/2016on
I found the "Certified Product Specialist" Greg Phillips very friendly at the outset. But, this establishment is NOT very Honest or professional. The vehicle that I purchased was way overpriced! Not as nice in condition as viewed on their lot. Especially, after their service department damaged the driver's side upholstered door insert on a Toyota Highlander; doing their 1st and 2nd detailed servicing!! As an "Out-of-State" customer I would NEVER buy anything or recommend this dealership to anyone! Their service department put the wrong Grade OIL in my vehicle too! I took my Toyota to a "genuine" Toyota manufacturer for this product and had them reevaluate the condition of the vehicle. I had to have my power steering low pressure hose replaced due to a major leak; that Stained my new concrete garage floor and carport concrete pads!! I tried to reach out to speak to JIM EHRLER (Owner) by calling both his locations and NONE of his employees would allow me to speak with him directly: although I have a letter from him saying "...Please feel free to call me personally at... I suspect lesson learned as I feel as though I've been deceived from the very start.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Unprofessionalism
by 05/09/2015on
I'm am writing this review to let everyone know that the financial representatives that handles your approval with the bank at holly KIA in Felton DE, are very rude, unprofessional, and prejudice. They do not take the time to explain in detail your contract and just assumes everyone person knows the ends and out of signing for a loan. My sales representative was very professional. She is the only reason why I am considering still purchasing the vehicle. And I will also be contacting the Holly Kia owner until something is done to correct this situation of unprofessionalism.
Smooth sales negotiation & great salesman
by 03/31/2015on
I walked in to Felton Holly Kia with a purpose to purchase a car and knew what I wanted. The salesman explained everything and was knowlegeable and honest. I told him what I was looking for, we took a test ride and after some negotiation on the price we came to an agreement. The paperwork, etc. was smooth.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Experience
by 03/30/2015on
Bought a used 2014 Kia Forte, from Holly KIA in Felton. My salesman, Mark R., was a pleasure to deal with. Everyone there took a lot of time to make sure I got a good deal. Not everyone always has the same experience when car shopping, but I would suggest you at least stop by and give them a chance.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Experience!
by 03/22/2015on
This is the second car we bought from Felton Holly Kia. The entire experience has been great. We took our first car for service and while waiting, bought our second Kia. We were considering used Kia for our second, but got a better deal on a new Kia. The salesman was wonderful as well as the manager, financial person, etc. Negotiations were also excellent; we were straight forward with our limitations and they were respectful of our needs. Excellent experience overall - we highly recommend!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Sale's Review''
by 02/05/2015on
I bought cars from Felton Holly, KIA they are taken a bad rap, from some of these people, everything was explained to me in black and white, no fast talk or pressure from any of these salesman, this dealership provides excellent service to the Delaware Community.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
very bad
by 12/22/2014on
Was lied to from the door bought a 2006 gmc sierra for 14,000 and i got to spend 1500 to repair what they refused to repair horrible go somewhere else.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
I'm in love with my new, used car!
by 08/13/2014on
I am so happy with my buying experience. This dealership is great! I am very impressed with how comfortable my salesperson, Bruce P, made me and my husband feel throughout the buying process. There was no pressure. Great experience, highly recommend!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
scam artist rip off
by 03/15/2011on
Do not purchase a Kia from Selbyville or the Felton dealership> they jack up the prices And tell you you got a 7000.00 trade This is a scam We are in the process of talking to Kia headquarters Please walk away from these [violative content deleted] as fast as you can This is not a joke Stay away from them
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Established in 2007.
Felton Holly KIA was Founded on October 10, 2007. Initially we opened Felton Holly KIA in a 1800 sq ft duplex building purchased from Warrenton Classic Cars. The building hosted 1 service lift, 1 tech, 1 service/parts manager and 5 sales people. In November, 2010 we moved into our current building which is a 10,682 sq. ft. We increase our lot space to hold a little over 200 vehicles. We now have a full functioning Service and Parts department, 8 talented sales people and growing, Free WiFi during your visit and a spacious sales floor.