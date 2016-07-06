1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I found the "Certified Product Specialist" Greg Phillips very friendly at the outset. But, this establishment is NOT very Honest or professional. The vehicle that I purchased was way overpriced! Not as nice in condition as viewed on their lot. Especially, after their service department damaged the driver's side upholstered door insert on a Toyota Highlander; doing their 1st and 2nd detailed servicing!! As an "Out-of-State" customer I would NEVER buy anything or recommend this dealership to anyone! Their service department put the wrong Grade OIL in my vehicle too! I took my Toyota to a "genuine" Toyota manufacturer for this product and had them reevaluate the condition of the vehicle. I had to have my power steering low pressure hose replaced due to a major leak; that Stained my new concrete garage floor and carport concrete pads!! I tried to reach out to speak to JIM EHRLER (Owner) by calling both his locations and NONE of his employees would allow me to speak with him directly: although I have a letter from him saying "...Please feel free to call me personally at... I suspect lesson learned as I feel as though I've been deceived from the very start. Read more