2 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Looked into 2014 Maxima year end discounts (with rebates and discounts ~$9500 off). I had an email offer from another local dealer for $9488 off, but they didn't have the color (Crimson Black) I wanted. I decided to stop in and see what Hertrich Nissan had. Took my wife and adult son with me (big mistake). The salesman, Jason, was pleasant enough and seemed to be well versed with the features of the car. I handed them the keys for my excellent condition 2004 Cadillac DHS for their appraisal. Apparently, the salesman was not authorized to do any haggling, as once money came up he had to get the sales manager immediately. When I told the SM I wanted a fully loaded Crimson Black car (which they did not have on the lot) he told me that since it was an inventory clearing event, and I wasn't taking a car from his lot, that I would lose about $2000 of the discount. I thanked him for his time and asked for my keys back (first time). He said whoa wait a minute did I say $2000, I meant $1000. I replied it was worth my time to go find a dealer with the right color. We dickered for a while and I got him down a few hundred more. I asked for my keys again (second time) because I wanted to go car shopping where they had the right color. That's when the SM got his boss (General Manager?) involved. My wife and son were already uneasy with the negotiations and this guy made them downright uncomfortable. The GM starts with "You have to understand that I need to clear inventory and if I have to bring in a car from another dealer, I'm not reducing my inventory". I informed him that wasn't my problem, that there are easily 20 Nissan dealerships within a 50 mile radius of my home and I'm sure most of them have a Crimson Black car in stock and will give me the full discount. I also informed him that my car was in excellent condition and would easily go another 100k miles. If I can't get the exact deal I want, I'll be more than happy to keep my Cadillac. The only thing that brought me into the dealership was the huge discounts and if you can't give me the entire discount, I'll be on my way. This guy had an attitude and really started to get me irritated. I asked for my keys again (third time) The GM left to get them. When he came back he offered to give me $9000 off like he was giving me some great deal that really hurt him. I said no thanks, I'm ready to go. As we left, my wife and son were upset with me that I didn't fold and give them the extra $500. At this point my wife had her mind set that she was getting a new car. I had told her that since we didn't need a new car, I would settle for nothing less than exactly what I wanted for exactly how much I was willing to pay, no compromises. I typically keep my cars for ten years or more and I didn't want to spend the next ten years wishing I had held out for right color or more off the price. Anyway, the salesman calls up the next day saying he talked to the GMs boss and got me the $9500 off. I told him that if they wanted to get me back in the dealership I would need 2% financing and a remote starter at cost (I thought asking for a free starter might be too much). He said he would see what he could do. He called back later saying he could get the remote starter and 2.83% financing. I took the deal. I can't check the "Recommend Dealer" on this review. If it was only about the salesman, I would have nothing but good things to say. He was easy to deal with and came through on everything he promised. Everything else about this dealer is exactly what you expect from old school dealerships, high pressure, hard sell. If my son and wife had walked in there alone, they would have been eaten alive. You cannot walk into a dealership like this and not be ready to walk out if you can't get exactly what you want. Use Edmunds and sites like it to have as much information as you can get to KNOW what a good deal is and make sure you accept nothing less. Read more