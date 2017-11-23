Hertrich Nissan
Customer Reviews of Hertrich Nissan
Morally Bankrupt and Rude Finance Manager
by 11/23/2017on
Fantastic Sales Person!!!! Crappy finance department! They robbed our sales guy of his pay! Yesterday I completed an emailed Nissan follow up survey of our experience (almost verbatim of the below) and get a call that the sales person will now not receive his commission from our sale which INFURIATED me as he was THE ONLY PERSON in the ENTIRE PROCESS that we were exceedingly happy with! The fact that my honest feedback (where I PRAISED EVERYTHING about our sales guy JC and made my grievances about the rest of the process know) resulted in the loss of his commission on our sale is complete and utter BS! This guy worked hard for his money, did everything on his end TOP NOTCH. The fact that this dealership's morally bankrupt practices would rob him of the commission is the sole reason that I'm here to put them on blast! We recently purchased a new Titan (end of October) and had the BEST experience EVER with our sales person, JC. He gave us his full and sincere attention, listened to our needs, addressed our concerns and was throughly knowledgeable on EVERYTHING in the Titan that we were looking at. If it weren't for JC, we wouldn't have even made a purchase. Our intent that day was really just to check out the Titans that were currently in stock. We ended up negotiating 2 trade ins ($5k for our 2010 Traverse and $8k for our '09 Titan), agreed with the **Sales Manger** (not our sales guy) where our monthly payments needed to be not ($465 MAX) and proceeded on to the finance department. Evidently, either the **Sales Manager** or Finance Department seemed to think that the agreed upon monthly payment we settled on negated the entire rest of the negotiation process. When we sat down to do our paperwork, they had inflated the list price from the listed $39,900 to $45,513 and subsequently added a $3k Nisan "rebate" to (seemingly to cancel part of the inflation? and then bankroll and extra $2,613) essentially **cooking the books** of the sale. Remember, the list price was $39,900. Additionally, on the paperwork, they reduced the trade in of our '09 Titan from $8k to $7k. When I brought it to the finance guys attention, his response was "I just get the paperwork." We almost (and probably should have) just walked away from the table at that point, (especially because we had a private buyer who was willing to pay $8,500 on our '09 Titan) but unfortunately didn't. With both of our trade ins, we were still walking away with a truck (at an "MSRP") of $50k for $33k (which put us at our MAX monthly payment) but why the deception? The max monthly payment doesn't not mean, "Sure, go ahead and charge me a higher sales price". Is this unscrupulous practice normal? Give you lip service, omit details and then rob you at the closing table? Somewhere between 1-2 weeks after the sale, we got a call that our paperwork needed to be redone. Capital One would not finance us with the inclusion of the GAP insurance we purchased. We ended up getting our own lender at almost a full percentage point lower and went back in to redo our contract. Our original contract clearly stated "Any change in this contract must be in writing and we must sign it" so I requested a written notice negating our original contract from the Finance Manager. She was combative, completely unprofessional and extremely rude for what I would consider a quite reasonable and standard request for a contract replacement. It took all of 2 minutes to type out the 1 sentence and print it on letterhead (which I ALSO had to request since she originally literally printed it out on just a plain sheet of white paper). The only deal closers were our sales guy JC and the Nissan brand. Ultimately, we're happy with our new truck but fare warning, if you walk into this dealership, be prepared that anyone you deal with past your sales person is a potential shyster and if you provide ANY feedback about being unhappy with ANY of your process, your sales person will be the fall guy.
by 10/12/2017on
Went to look at a hummer. Traveled 45 mins out of our way to go look at this suv they said they had. Get there wasnt there it was on another lot. They wouldnt be able to get it till the next day. Then they tell me they cant finance it because it had to high of miles but I had recently financed a vehicle with the same amount of miles.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Excellent experience!
by 03/29/2017on
My salesman Fredy Argueta did a phenomenal job getting me into my new Nissan vehicle-from the presentation to the sale itself it was no-hassle shopping at it's top notch best. Thank you sir and will be sending customers your way!
Horrible Car Buying Experience!
by 11/18/2015on
This has been the worst car buying experience that I have ever had! The finance team ran my credit against at least 10 banks, which resulted in my credit score being lowered. The finance team then tried to tell me what amount my deductible had to be for my insurance and constantly harassed me until I threatened to return the car and then miraculously my deductible amount was acceptable. On top of all of this, the car could not be inspected in NJ due to computer issues and they refused to help with the situation. PLEASE DO NOT PURCHASE A CAR FROM HERE!
Very Hard Sell
by 09/06/2014on
Looked into 2014 Maxima year end discounts (with rebates and discounts ~$9500 off). I had an email offer from another local dealer for $9488 off, but they didn't have the color (Crimson Black) I wanted. I decided to stop in and see what Hertrich Nissan had. Took my wife and adult son with me (big mistake). The salesman, Jason, was pleasant enough and seemed to be well versed with the features of the car. I handed them the keys for my excellent condition 2004 Cadillac DHS for their appraisal. Apparently, the salesman was not authorized to do any haggling, as once money came up he had to get the sales manager immediately. When I told the SM I wanted a fully loaded Crimson Black car (which they did not have on the lot) he told me that since it was an inventory clearing event, and I wasn't taking a car from his lot, that I would lose about $2000 of the discount. I thanked him for his time and asked for my keys back (first time). He said whoa wait a minute did I say $2000, I meant $1000. I replied it was worth my time to go find a dealer with the right color. We dickered for a while and I got him down a few hundred more. I asked for my keys again (second time) because I wanted to go car shopping where they had the right color. That's when the SM got his boss (General Manager?) involved. My wife and son were already uneasy with the negotiations and this guy made them downright uncomfortable. The GM starts with "You have to understand that I need to clear inventory and if I have to bring in a car from another dealer, I'm not reducing my inventory". I informed him that wasn't my problem, that there are easily 20 Nissan dealerships within a 50 mile radius of my home and I'm sure most of them have a Crimson Black car in stock and will give me the full discount. I also informed him that my car was in excellent condition and would easily go another 100k miles. If I can't get the exact deal I want, I'll be more than happy to keep my Cadillac. The only thing that brought me into the dealership was the huge discounts and if you can't give me the entire discount, I'll be on my way. This guy had an attitude and really started to get me irritated. I asked for my keys again (third time) The GM left to get them. When he came back he offered to give me $9000 off like he was giving me some great deal that really hurt him. I said no thanks, I'm ready to go. As we left, my wife and son were upset with me that I didn't fold and give them the extra $500. At this point my wife had her mind set that she was getting a new car. I had told her that since we didn't need a new car, I would settle for nothing less than exactly what I wanted for exactly how much I was willing to pay, no compromises. I typically keep my cars for ten years or more and I didn't want to spend the next ten years wishing I had held out for right color or more off the price. Anyway, the salesman calls up the next day saying he talked to the GMs boss and got me the $9500 off. I told him that if they wanted to get me back in the dealership I would need 2% financing and a remote starter at cost (I thought asking for a free starter might be too much). He said he would see what he could do. He called back later saying he could get the remote starter and 2.83% financing. I took the deal. I can't check the "Recommend Dealer" on this review. If it was only about the salesman, I would have nothing but good things to say. He was easy to deal with and came through on everything he promised. Everything else about this dealer is exactly what you expect from old school dealerships, high pressure, hard sell. If my son and wife had walked in there alone, they would have been eaten alive. You cannot walk into a dealership like this and not be ready to walk out if you can't get exactly what you want. Use Edmunds and sites like it to have as much information as you can get to KNOW what a good deal is and make sure you accept nothing less.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes