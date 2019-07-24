Mazda of Manchester
Salesman
by 07/24/2019on
Salesman Ron Sloan made the experience of buying a new car enjoyable. His knowledge of the vehicle specifications were easily understood and he only presented me with vehicles that addressed my needs. No pressure to upgrade to higher models. I would recommend the dealership and certainly would advise prospective buyers to seek Ron out.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great experience
by 04/08/2019on
Rachel was outstanding to deal with, answered all my questions. I purchased a certified preowned Mazda CX-5 was a little undecided about buying it at first, Rachel let me take it home for the night and I fell in love with it! Thank you!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Good dealership to do business with
by 03/23/2019on
Rich is an excellent salesperson. Informative and helpful. Low pressure and easy to deal with.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Dealership
by 03/13/2019on
I have had great experiences with this dealership. So far our family has purchased 3 vehicles, have been treated nicely, and have gotten a fair deal each time. No pressure sales tactics at all. Was very pleased with Dave.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Rich and his team are GREAT
by 01/04/2019on
What a GREAT place to shop for a new or used vehicle! Rich Sika and the rest of the team at Manchester Mazda were less like a sales team and more like friends who happen to sell a great line of cars. Thanks Mazda of Manchester for a great buying experience.
I will never do business with them again!
by 01/04/2019on
It's one thing when they can't do for you what is being asked but when they begin lying that's when I have an issue. We wanted to turn in our lease early and we went to them to find out if it could be done without any penalties or negative equity. After failing to return calls making us have to call back in on 2 different days they completely dragged their feet as well as lied to me. It should be pointed out that this is an in demand vehicle with extremely low mileage. After looking it over and test driving it they said they wanted to also talk to a wholesaler and would call us the next morning. No call the next morning so I called them and was told I'd be called back in a few minutes. Quite a while went by before they finally called and said there was no interest due to the carfax report which showed 2 accidents. When I inquired about the fact that these were very minor and didn't even result in any damage even as much paint scratches that's when the lying began. After trying to backpedal away from the carfax report she then said the person who test drove it mentioned a problem in the rear of the car. I said that was interesting since when it was hit it didn't even scratch the plastic bumper. Then she asked or inferred "you never feel that" as though we were trying to hide some kind of damage. I suggested the person who test drove the car was "full of it". The most interesting thing about this is the car was leased from their dealership and is still under warranty. If they truly cared about the customer I imagine we would have been told of this problem as soon as the person got out of the car so that we could have it repaired and not mentioned a day later and by a person who didn't actually drive it unless of course this was fictitious and only being mentioned as a way to de-value the car. This is one of those sales person horror stories you hear about and because of it I will never deal with them again.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Great Experience
by 12/28/2018on
Rich was a friendly and honest salesman. No pressure. Mazda of Manchester had the only 2017 CX-5 vehicles in the state and they had two Grand Touring. Great Car. Great Dealership. Great Experience.
Mazda of Manchester
by 11/26/2018on
Rachel, Lisa and Brandon provided a friendly and hassle-free approach to car buying! The sale, trade-in, ave financing were professionally handled in a stress-free manner by the team!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Mazda CX3
by 11/19/2018on
I went to several dealerships and Mazda of Manchester was the best one. They were engaging and very responsive. Dave Small was very knowledgeable and friendly. He answered all of my questions and followed up without delay. I already knew what vehicle I was going to purchase what I was looking for was the best dealership for me. My choice was Manchester of Mazda. I am extremely happy!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great people. Great experience.
by 11/09/2018on
Everyone we dealt with at Mazda of Manchester was friendly, nice, patient and treated us with respect. I started shopping for a car in April and did a lot of shopping but ended up going back in Oct to my first stop in Manchester because Rich was the most knowledgeable. When i go on a test drive chit chat is nice, but I mostly want to learn about the vehicle and Rich was the most impressive at balancing that. The managers here were also great. Even if the sales person was ok at other dealers in CT, the managers at the other dealers ruined all their hard work by being rude and condescending. And the finance guy in Manchester was great as well. If I had to nit pick I would say the detailers didn't clean the cubbies very well (i bought a preowned car), but I can forgive that and clean them myself.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Integrity and dedication
by 08/09/2018on
We have leased three Mazdas from Mazda of Manchester. Mazda CX-5 are super fun cars that are truly low maintenance. We love all the safety features, comfort and terrific people (Lisa, Dave, and Mark) at Mazda of Manchester. Great professionalism, trustworthy and quality products.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Best Dealership in CT
by 08/06/2018on
I've been a customer of Mazda of Manchester for both service and purchase and I could not be happier about their customer service. They are always friendly and informative, without making you feel pressured. Both Rich Sika and Mark Smith were exceptionally helpful in the whole process, making for an great experience.
Poor customer service
by 06/20/2018on
My salesman, Dave was great. The manager, Brandon was kind of rude, short and had a know it all personality. When I picked up my car I figured it would be clean inside (common sense, right?) it still had dog nose prints on the windows and crumbs in the cup holder. I called and told them and they had me bring it in. I figured they would detail it, nope. 20 minutes later they said I was all set, just to find that all they did was clean that one window and half ass clean the crumbs up. When I got home, I showed my family my new car and someone asked, why are their peanuts under the driver seat? I didnt even want to bother calling again so I cleaned it myself, while cleaning I found a pair of earrings and a lipstick under the passenger seat. I was pretty annoyed about it. I was also told during my test drive, if I bought the car the windshield would be fixed as there was a mark from, Im assuming a rock, when I asked Mark if it was fixed like promised, he went out talked to Brandon and came back and said no, it wasnt, we will give you an IOU slip. I then asked the mechanic a different day why the hatch button on my key didnt open the hatch. He said he would schedule an appointment for me to have it fixed after he looked at it... I drove an hour back out to the dealership the following week, and Dave came out and said the mechanic talked to him about the hatch and come to find out, its jot an automatic open, it only unlocks it... while Dave was great about it, why wouldnt the mechanic know this after looking at it? When I was in the finance managers office going through paper work the day I bought the car, he told me it was going to be a higher interest rate than what I was quoted, thank god I had a voicemail from the other person in finance stating I was given a lower rate, when I showed it to him, he froze. It took a long time in his office and I was annoyed at that as well. Just jot a great car buying experience if you ask me. I love the car but everyone except Dave could use some enrichment courses in the customer service world.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
I love Mazda of Manchester!
by 06/02/2018on
I just purchased my 3rd car from Mazda of Manchester. My sales person Rich Sika is fantastic. He was able to find the exact car I wanted and he made the whole buying experience smooth and (dare I say) fun! Rich, Brandon, Lisa and the entire crew are super nice to work with and very accommodating! I highly recommend Mazda of Manchester for anyone in the market for a new or used vehicle. Zoom Zoom!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
A great experience with very friendly salespeople
by 04/27/2018on
Just purchased a Mazda CX-5 from a friendly and knowledgeable salesperson Carlie. She made the car buying experience easy and pleasant, which isnt easy to do. Her boss Lisa was just as nice. I have purchased 3 Cx5 s from them in recent years. It is a drive for me to get there, but they have always given me the best deal.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Car purchase
by 01/16/2018on
I brought my CX-7 in for a recall and Tony at the service desk was fantastic. I decided to look at a few cars while I was there and Ron Sloan was quick to answer all of my questions. Ron remained steady with his knowledge and he was able to find me a perfect car for my own personal needs. He took the time to listen to me and because of that, he sold me a perfect match. After deciding on purchasing a CX-3, Mark put in extra effort and I was able to close on the sale tonight. I wanted to take a minute to express my gratitude for Mazda Manchester staff. Lisa was consistently friendly as well. They all made the process smooth and they remained friendly and professional throughout my entire experience. I appreciate all their hard work and dedication to making me feel comfortable and secure.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
very helpful
by 01/15/2018on
This is my second purchase from this dealership. I was in a car accident and unfortunately my 2016 Mazda6 was totaled. When I went into the dealership and explained what had happened and only had a short time to look for a new car Brandon and Dave were very understanding. I wasn't sure of the car they showed me because it had a lot more options then what I needed mostly because I thought I couldn't afford them. They allowed me to think it over without being pushy or rushing me which is what I appreciated the most. I have a crazy work schedule and travel a lot and they worked around everything I needed. I would recommend this dealership to anyone.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
First Time Here
by 11/21/2017on
I went in originally to look at a 2017 model. When the 2017 model I was looking for did not fit my budget, Rich Sika (the salesperson I worked with) suggested a used car. Although that was not what I wanted, I took a few days to think about it and contacted Rich again. He helped me find a used car in my budget with everything that I wanted. During the test drive, I fell in love!! I absolutely love my new car and am thankful for Rich and the rest of the Mazda of Manchester team for their help. I felt comfortable, no pressure, and was happy from start to finish. They answered all of my questions and truly made me feel like family. I definitely plan on returning, as well as referring family and friends, to Mazda of Manchester! Thank you for such a wonderful experience!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Top notch service!
by 04/23/2015on
Rich Sika and the folks at Mazda of Manchester provide each buyer with personalized service and posses the knowledge and expertise to guide a fantastic car buying experience. Rich is such a pleasure to shop with and he possesses a genuine enthusiasm for matching the buyer with the perfect car. I felt confident in my purchase and would recommend a Mazda and Mazda of Manchester to any potential buyer.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
"Why come to Mazda of Manchester."
by 04/14/2015on
Rich Sika: My wife and I thank him for being patient for over 1 year and for not being pushy, but explaining the pros and cons of the CX-5; this says, in order to provide excellent customer service, he knows what he is selling, inside and out. It is very important as a sale rep to know your products and services. Rich was aware of the most common questions asked about the CX-5 GT, and knows how to articulate the answers: He knows the car as if he had built it from scratch!!! We really appreciated the fact that he came in to work during his day off to meet with us to explain the car and finalize the paperwork. Also, he was very upfront about the cost of the CX-5, where other dealerships hid important details. When I returned to the dealership the next day to have a special clear coating put on, Rich dropped me off at my house, and brought the car back once they were finished. I was please that he returned the car clean and fresh in time for me to go to work later that night. Lisa Friedrich: She was very helpful in discussing with the bank about our situation, and was dedicated in helping us through the entire process of leasing the CX-5. Mike Smith: He is very good at explaining and breaking down the costs of our lease and added features to protect our vehicle. Mike took his time and was a good listener. We appreciated how he and Lisa worked together to make sure the figures where correct in our lease. Sara Lucas: Thank you for finding extra time in your Sales schedule to contact us to have a "real" test drive at a time that will fit with our work schedule. These four and many other friendly/respectful sales reps (James Dougela and Nate Sommers) really work effectively as a team and it shows! Their combined efforts built our confidence that were dealing with the right dealership. Are you looking for a car? Well... Mazda of Manchester is the dealership for you!! ---- M & S (2016 Mazda CX-5 GT w/Tech Package)
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Amazing
by 01/07/2013on
I recently had my the experience of buying my first car from Mazda of Manchester. They made my purchase of my Mazda3i touring so easy and the communication they had with me was great. They were fast responding to emails, calls, and any question I had they gave me a thorough answer and resoponded fast. Dave who sold the car to me was so personable and nice. He made the whole process pleasurable and went through every detail of the purchase to make sure I understood as we went along. All my options were laid out to me and I never felt pressured about buying the car. It was nice to feel comfortable about my choice and not feel like I was just money to them. I am so happy I chose to buy my car here and I would reccomend them to anyone. They provide a family like atmosphere and genuinly care about your satisfaction. If you are looking for an amazing experience, over the top customer service, and a high quality car, go to Mazda of Manchester!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes