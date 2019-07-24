1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

It's one thing when they can't do for you what is being asked but when they begin lying that's when I have an issue. We wanted to turn in our lease early and we went to them to find out if it could be done without any penalties or negative equity. After failing to return calls making us have to call back in on 2 different days they completely dragged their feet as well as lied to me. It should be pointed out that this is an in demand vehicle with extremely low mileage. After looking it over and test driving it they said they wanted to also talk to a wholesaler and would call us the next morning. No call the next morning so I called them and was told I'd be called back in a few minutes. Quite a while went by before they finally called and said there was no interest due to the carfax report which showed 2 accidents. When I inquired about the fact that these were very minor and didn't even result in any damage even as much paint scratches that's when the lying began. After trying to backpedal away from the carfax report she then said the person who test drove it mentioned a problem in the rear of the car. I said that was interesting since when it was hit it didn't even scratch the plastic bumper. Then she asked or inferred "you never feel that" as though we were trying to hide some kind of damage. I suggested the person who test drove the car was "full of it". The most interesting thing about this is the car was leased from their dealership and is still under warranty. If they truly cared about the customer I imagine we would have been told of this problem as soon as the person got out of the car so that we could have it repaired and not mentioned a day later and by a person who didn't actually drive it unless of course this was fictitious and only being mentioned as a way to de-value the car. This is one of those sales person horror stories you hear about and because of it I will never deal with them again. Read more