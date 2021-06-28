1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Hi Everyone! So I never write reviews for businesses, however, my experience in dealing with Hammonasset Ford has been absolutely Appalling. I just bought my first car, a used 2011 Jetta, for a fair price. Even though I got the car at a decent price, the unbelievably rude associates that I was forced to work with is absolutely mind blowing. I am 25 years old and I have been in customer service since I was 16 and I know better than to treat the customer so poorly. And to top the experience off, I was hung up on today by the owner because she could not come up with a valid answer to my questions I had about how they handled the registration and taxation of my vehicle. Instead of handling the situation as a true professional would have, she told me she would not be interrupted and slammed the phone down. And a note to the owner: If you had given me a legitimate answer to my question, I would have not had to interrupt you! Very disappointed with my first car buying experience. Read more