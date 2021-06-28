Hammonasset Ford
Customer Reviews of Hammonasset Ford
RIPPED OFF!
by 06/28/2021on
Got ripped off by the service department. They told me they were going to replace an ac line that was corroded for $500. 8 months later when the ac stop working again they told me they didn’t actually replace the line, they just changed the o rings. Very shady. When I called them out on it they came up with an invoice for the original work that was different than the one they had sent me. DO NOT GO HERE FOR SERVICE THEY WILL RIP YOU OFF AND NOT FIX YOUR CAR!!!!
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Service department serious lacking.
by 11/13/2020on
Tried to call and schedule service for my car. All you can get is an answering machine. No one ever returns the call. I scheduled service on-line and specifically ask for a return call to confirm the appointment. No one ever returns the call. Upon arrival at the scheduled date, ask to speak with the manager to let them know that they have communication issues as the scheduler does not return calls. Manager was argumentative and very unprofessional. Basically refused to service the car due to letting know that the scheduler does not return calls. Long story short - called Branford Ford, spoke with a service writer (Nick) who was happy to see the car the same day and fixed the warrantee issue. A+ service! Remember you have choices where to bring your car and there are way better choices than Hammonasset Ford. Think of Branford Ford, Whaling City Ford, Saybrook Ford, Dowling Ford, Tasca Ford, Hoffman Ford or others. Even Goodyear, Firestone, Midas, or others are better choices. If they cant provide good service why would you want to buy a car from them?
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
2017 F-150
by 07/30/2017on
Purchased a 2017 F-150 and the buying process was easy, straight-forward, and the dealership does a great job of maintaining transparency. By every account, I feel I got a fair deal and cannot wait to pick up my truck this week! CherylAnn was wonderful and very informative. I would highly recommend the dealership.
sale of used car
by 04/30/2013on
Renie in sales at Hammonasset Ford worked very well with me on the purchase of a used vehicle on their lot. The test drive was very informative and I had all my questions answered. They are a comfortable dealership to buy a car from. Also giving you a tour of their service department
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Happy and Greatfull
by 04/23/2013on
I recently purchased my Ford from this dealership and found the experience GREAT.. The sales person was very concerned and helpful in making sure that the vehicle that I was purchasing was the right choice for me. He was very helpful in making sure that I understood all of the new options that the vehicle offered. The price was unbeatable by any other dealer that I compared with. The tour of the dealership ensured me that all of the other departments could assist me with any of my future needs. I strongly recommend Hammonasset Ford for your next purchase.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Disappointed First Time Car Buyer
by 04/25/2012on
Hi Everyone! So I never write reviews for businesses, however, my experience in dealing with Hammonasset Ford has been absolutely Appalling. I just bought my first car, a used 2011 Jetta, for a fair price. Even though I got the car at a decent price, the unbelievably rude associates that I was forced to work with is absolutely mind blowing. I am 25 years old and I have been in customer service since I was 16 and I know better than to treat the customer so poorly. And to top the experience off, I was hung up on today by the owner because she could not come up with a valid answer to my questions I had about how they handled the registration and taxation of my vehicle. Instead of handling the situation as a true professional would have, she told me she would not be interrupted and slammed the phone down. And a note to the owner: If you had given me a legitimate answer to my question, I would have not had to interrupt you! Very disappointed with my first car buying experience.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Great deal and I didn't have to negotiate.
by 09/02/2010on
I just bought a new 2010 Ford F150 pickup truck from Hammonnassett Ford. I really got a great deal. I found them on the internet. When I called they gave me the price right over the phone. I went down there and bought the truck and the price was exactly what they told me. I only wish they had the color I really wanted in stock.