Ordered our 2015 Explorer from Bob Thomas Ford on 2/10 and it was delivered on 3/21. The whole transaction was quick, fair and transparent. The internet manager, NancyLee was very helpful with the ordering process and prelim finance work. She worked professionally and efficiently throughout the process from 1st contact to the deal signing. She gave us a reasonable price on the deal. She even tracked down some obscure rebate after the final agreed upon price to help us save a few bucks. George from F&I was able to match our bank finance rate. Overall process is a positive experience. Car buying should be like this. Ask for NancyLee, shes the best-est!