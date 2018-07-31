Customer Reviews of Stephen AutoMall Centre
Stellar sales service
by 07/31/2018on
Kelly was amazing, the staff was understanding of both the needs and financial limitations, and they worked with me. Their commitment and the ease of the process was beyond stellar! I would recommend anyone to them! Jose was amazing in working options for me. The car is exactly what I needed!
Fantastic Service and Post-Service Follow-Ups
by 12/09/2017on
I recently purchased a 2016 Honda CRV and I am very satisfied with my purchase and service I received from my Sales Agent, Victor Ortiz. Victor is very knowledgeable about the product, is not pushy and goes to the extra mile for customer satisfaction. I have had my car for 3 weeks now and Victor follows up with me promptly, goes out of his way to advice and helps with any questions or concerns. I highly recommend Victor as a Sales Agent to any potential customers looking to purchase a vehicle.
5 stars for Stephen Automall in Bristol, CT
by 11/27/2017on
Great car shopping experience at Stephen Automall Centre in Bristol. Mike was very helpful. We purchased a Honda. We love the car. If you are car shopping, go to Stephen Automall. Ask for Mike or Szymon. They will answer your questions and explain everythin to you.. A ++ customer service!
I Bought a Camry
by 04/22/2017on
I am Very Happy with my experience at the Toyota dealership, my salesman was Piotr Urbanski a Very Nice Person!!! The easy process of a test drive and the puchase of my Camry 2017 have convinced me to return here for my cars service. I recommend you go here FIRST.
Horrible Experience
by 10/05/2016on
I didn't have a bad experience with the actual sale of my vehicle and they helped me work with the price of my car but that's because they probably wanted to get rid of the thing. I was pregnant at the time of buying my car and they were well aware but still sold me a lemon vehicle. I haven't had the car for a year yet and it already broke down on me. I was having a couple of minor problems with it when I drove off the lot after sale and they "fixed" the problem. I told them my axels or struts needed to be fixed possibly from the way it was making a loud cranking noise. They couldn't find that problem because they didn't hear anything but put a few new parts in that I probably didn't need. They also told me I had new tires on the car and once winter hit, my tires were as bald as they could be. Now, the cranking happens every time I go over a little bump or turn so it obviously became worse and I had to buy a whole new set of tires. My car was under warranty for only 60 days and at the time I could not afford a longer one. As soon as my warranty was up, even more things were happening to my car, it was overheating and there was a hole somewhere leaking out all of my coolant. I am very dissatisfied with this car and cannot believe they would sell a car like that to a pregnant woman knowing that a child would have to be transported around in it. I do not recommend this dealership to anyone, especially vulnerable pregnant women. I do not give any stars to this place but had to in order to submit my experience.
Satisfied customer
by 09/16/2016on
I had the best experience at Stephen Auto Mall of Bristol Ct. My salesperson Alex was absolutely amazing. He was so professional, informative, polite, very patient, and best of all easy to talk to. He knew every question I asked about the vehicle and he gave me detailed information. I would recommend this dealership to all my friends and family. Great job Alex! September 15,2016. I am very happy with my purchase.
2016 Sierra 1500
by 09/05/2016on
I was at Stephen automall and purchased a 2016 GMC Sierra 1500 when I say exeptional service I mean it wht a helpful staff and managers and a great selection of cars Alex was my salesperson and the knowledge he had was excellent if u want a dealer u can trust and feel like ur really have been taken care of u have to go see Stephen automall in Bristol ct Alex u are a great salesman thank u for everything
Stephens Toyota a Pleasure
by 08/18/2016on
Just purchased a RAV4 XLE at Stephens through the COSTCO Auto program. Anthony Reid and Rocco were a pleasure to deal with. No pressure. Clear and simple discussions. Did what they needed to get my business and was out of the dealer with my new car sooner than later. Great experience!
2016 Tacoma
by 07/15/2016on
I had a good professional experience trading my 2001 Ford Lariat 4x4 for a new 2016 Tacoma SR6 working with Peter Urbanski of Stephen Automall Centre, Bristol CT. His knowledge of trucks helped me immensely with my preferable requirements. Peter made the transition seamless and a pleasurable experience.
Very nice experience
by 06/23/2016on
I found a Jeep Liberty Limited, exactly what I was looking for and flew 800 miles to purchased it for my daughter. Abe, my sales person, and the staff, was very friendly, and very accommodating. They even had a florist make a blue bow, via my request, to be placed on hood. I enjoyed my drive back to Michigan and needless to say, my daughter is extremely happy.
John Gondek
by 06/09/2016on
I am not the type of person who trusts a lot of people at first glance. Dealing with Saiid and Andy was a pleasure from the get go. My first lease car was a 2014 Camry Hybrid. Got nothing but friendliness and truthfulness from them. I needed body repair from somebody dinging the side of the car, and again when I got rear ended in traffic. Not only did I get top notch service from Saiid and Andy, but also from the body shop. Had several estimates for repair, and not only were they higher than Stephens, but they weren't even close. The car looked like new after the repairs. My second lease car which I just took possession of is a 2016 RAV4. Again, no pressure, just good advice. Even though I wanted to end my first lease early, they told me I could get a better deal by waiting. So, I did for a few months. Still went back early because my mileage was getting near the cap, and with summer here, vacation would take a toll. Plus I wanted an all wheel drive vehicle for next winter. I was offered such a good deal that I got more options on the RAV4 that I thought I could afford. I had considered another brand car, but was pressured or bullied by the finance manager at the other dealer to buy a service that was not necessary. So, the bottom line is, no pressure from Saiid or Andy, just friendly service with opinions and options. I'm 73 years old, so I've been to a lot of dealerships, and this is the best place to buy or lease that I've ever been to.
Toyota Rav4 Purchase
by 06/02/2016on
Surprisingly, we had an enjoyable experience buying our new suv at Stephen's Toyota. No pressure and salesman was very knowledgeable (Ron D.) Gave us the best price for our trade in after going to two other dealers. Great deal on our suv. Would highly recommend Stephen Toyota. Entire staff are very pleasant.
Great Experience
by 05/30/2016on
Hassle Free car buying , top notch service and one very satisfied cx
Purchase of used Cadillac
by 03/25/2016on
I had a very positive experience right from the beginning to delivery. The sales person, Mick Collins, was knowledgeable, courteous and effective in helping me close the deal. The people in charge were also that way. On delivery, the finance person was very helpful. But most helpful of all was Frank, who explained in detail the car's capabilities to me. He is the best informed person I have ever dealt with in a sales environment.
2013 Tacoma Purchase
by 03/11/2016on
I recently purchased a used Tacoma, with Victor Ortiz as my sales associate. Victor worked with me towards a deal that I was comfortable with. I would definitely recommend working with Victor. Extremely happy with my purchase, and my Tacoma. Thanks Victor!
Outstanding Service
by 03/03/2016on
We spent a lot of time shopping around for cars and realized that Stephens Toyota is by far the best choice. They had a great selection of cars, the service from Saeid was outstanding. He took the time to understand our needs and helped us find the right car for us. Every step of the way he was there to help us and advise us. Instead of being a salesman and just trying to make the best sale for himself he tried to find us the perfect car. And he succeeded! We are extremely happy with our 2015 Sienna and helped us get the best options and was exceptionally helpful negotiating the price. Chris in the finance department helped us gets the best rates and was also unbelievably helpful. We would never go to another dealer again, we will always be going back to Stephens for the best service and price.
2016 GMC Canyon
by 02/27/2016on
Mike Collins was great, as was everyone else I came in contact with at this dealership. Very friendly, cared about my buying experience & a great price for the truck
2016 RAV4 XLE Hybrid purchase
by 02/26/2016on
Purchased a 2016 RAV4 XLE Hybrid on 2/24 from Stephen AutoMall Centre in Bristol, CT. All the staff were friendly and helpful. Our sales person was very knowledgeable about the vehicle and explained all the features to us. He answered any questions we had and we made the purchase that day. All paperwork for the state was done at the dealership and they even contacted our insurance company to change our policy.
Great place to buy
by 02/23/2016on
Had a great experience with my sales rep Lawanda, and I would definitely buy another car from Stephens again.
No pressure, hassle-free experience
by 02/15/2016on
We highly recommend Saeid Heydari of Steven AutoMall Centre in Bristol, CT. He was able to transform our car buying endeavor into pleasant learning experience with no pressure. Saeid was readily available in the showroom and in the parking lot to answer all our questions and facilitate test drives. He worked with us on inventory and pricing options for Toyota RAV4 and stood behind his promise to make the purchasing transaction a hassle-free process.
Most inventory selection, best deal
by 12/03/2015on
Great experience here as usual. I've shopped around and always end up back at Stephens. Best selection, most added options (Taneau covers,steps), and most important, best deals. Rob N. Does a great job showing use of features, and floor manager Brian does whatever it takes to make the deal work for you as long as you're reasonable and not trying to put them out of business lol. Bought my trick here and was so happy with everything, I just brought my father in for his new truck as well. If you're still not sure, go here first, then try to find a better deal anywhere. Also, it's nice to have their service department so close when needed.
