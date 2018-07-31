1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I didn't have a bad experience with the actual sale of my vehicle and they helped me work with the price of my car but that's because they probably wanted to get rid of the thing. I was pregnant at the time of buying my car and they were well aware but still sold me a lemon vehicle. I haven't had the car for a year yet and it already broke down on me. I was having a couple of minor problems with it when I drove off the lot after sale and they "fixed" the problem. I told them my axels or struts needed to be fixed possibly from the way it was making a loud cranking noise. They couldn't find that problem because they didn't hear anything but put a few new parts in that I probably didn't need. They also told me I had new tires on the car and once winter hit, my tires were as bald as they could be. Now, the cranking happens every time I go over a little bump or turn so it obviously became worse and I had to buy a whole new set of tires. My car was under warranty for only 60 days and at the time I could not afford a longer one. As soon as my warranty was up, even more things were happening to my car, it was overheating and there was a hole somewhere leaking out all of my coolant. I am very dissatisfied with this car and cannot believe they would sell a car like that to a pregnant woman knowing that a child would have to be transported around in it. I do not recommend this dealership to anyone, especially vulnerable pregnant women. I do not give any stars to this place but had to in order to submit my experience. Read more