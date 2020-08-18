I had a great, no pressure experience at the dealership. My salesperson, Louie Quezada was extremely professional and personable throughout the entire process. I was so happy with how we interacted that I referred him to a fried before I even picked up my new GLS.
Notable mention Mr Jerod Shepard. This young professional not only handled my service request but ensure that I received prompted and timely attention to my needs. Mr Shepard professional knowledge and willingness to go the extra mile ensure that I received outstanding service--what a pleasure to do business with this expert. I intend to seek out his expertise and extensive knowledge when it comes to my vehicle maintenance and warranty needs.
This expert needs and desires a pay raise--
v/r
Richard L. Miller
Thea Hovet was just awesome! Came in for a prepaid B service and shared I knew I needed tires but had another company in mind to purchase from and install. She still gave me guidance on the tires and ultimately I purchased from her. Sadly, I was originally given to another Service Advisor that had just worked with my daughter who had a terrible experience with him so I requested the Service Advisor that had cashed out her deal because she just loved her! Well done Thea! Well Done! I appreciate your help and guidance!
Returned home to find a dead battery, call after I got the car started. Service told me to come in, they replaced the battery , cleaned my of 2 weeks of outside dirt
And gave me the best service. Thanks Joel
You guys are the best!!
My appreciation goes to everyone working at MB Littleton. One of the reason I moved to buying a Mercedes was a dissatisfaction with service I was receiving from other dealerships. I know everyone is stressed about Covid19 but I appreciate what everyone did to get my car serviced in a safe manner.
I dropped off my G-wagon for a 15k mile overall health check. Super friendly staff, they had a nice loaner car waiting for me. Thea was great with texting me updates regarding my car, service and timing. Wonderful customer service and no waiting!
My salesman was Bill Shafi. He was excellent! Professional, knew all about the cars and never pressured me at any time. The lady who did my financing, Jaydeen Buniger was excellent also. She knew what she was doing and exactly what needed to be done right.
I had the best buying experience ever! The car salesman was friendly, listened to what type of car I was pursuing. There was never any pressure. The financing went quite smoothly and no pressure to buy options I wasn’t interested in. If I could rate my experience from 1-10, I would choose 100! It was that nice
The Sprinter Service Advisor Roy Christopher and Staff were awesome, nothing but professionalism and pride in their work. You can't ask for more than that, especially during challenging times like this when most Dealerships are facing a shortage of experience technicians and having to deal with supply chain disruptions. Thank you Mercedes-Benz of Littleton!
