Awarded 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020

Mercedes-Benz of Littleton

8070 S Broadway, Littleton, CO 80122
(877) 568-3127
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Mercedes-Benz of Littleton

4.9
Overall Rating
(443)
Recommend: Yes (441) No (2)
Write a review: Sales | Service
sales Rating

Great Experience

by Sean on 08/18/2020

I had a great, no pressure experience at the dealership. My salesperson, Louie Quezada was extremely professional and personable throughout the entire process. I was so happy with how we interacted that I referred him to a fried before I even picked up my new GLS.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
859 Reviews
Sort by:
service Rating

Review of Service

by Mr Jerod Shepard on 08/30/2020

Notable mention Mr Jerod Shepard. This young professional not only handled my service request but ensure that I received prompted and timely attention to my needs. Mr Shepard professional knowledge and willingness to go the extra mile ensure that I received outstanding service--what a pleasure to do business with this expert. I intend to seek out his expertise and extensive knowledge when it comes to my vehicle maintenance and warranty needs. This expert needs and desires a pay raise-- v/r Richard L. Miller

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Car repairs

by Mary F Hanna on 08/27/2020

The car delivery person was not professional as in the past.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

BEST SERVICE YET!

by Malinda Conley on 08/21/2020

Thea Hovet was just awesome! Came in for a prepaid B service and shared I knew I needed tires but had another company in mind to purchase from and install. She still gave me guidance on the tires and ultimately I purchased from her. Sadly, I was originally given to another Service Advisor that had just worked with my daughter who had a terrible experience with him so I requested the Service Advisor that had cashed out her deal because she just loved her! Well done Thea! Well Done! I appreciate your help and guidance!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Minor Service Needed

by Thoroughly Satisfied on 08/20/2020

Had car in for simple oil change and tire rotation. Mission accomplished without incident. Service rep very personal and communicated regarding status of process with car.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
service Rating

Satisfied

by Jessica Heywood on 08/20/2020

Dealer took care of my needs and provided a quality loaner car.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Dr.

by Larry Curry on 08/16/2020

Returned home to find a dead battery, call after I got the car started. Service told me to come in, they replaced the battery , cleaned my of 2 weeks of outside dirt And gave me the best service. Thanks Joel You guys are the best!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Mercedes Benz of Littleton

by JM on 08/15/2020

Great service experience for my recent visit. The group did a great job in finishing my car ahead of time and contacted via text with a follow up car regarding time to completion.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

I greatly appreciate the staff of MB Littleton

by Glen Wood on 08/14/2020

My appreciation goes to everyone working at MB Littleton. One of the reason I moved to buying a Mercedes was a dissatisfaction with service I was receiving from other dealerships. I know everyone is stressed about Covid19 but I appreciate what everyone did to get my car serviced in a safe manner.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Prompt

by Bradford on 08/13/2020

It was a Recall, but it went very smoothly without any problems. I'm glad it did not need to be replaced.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
service Rating

Quick and Easy!

by Stefanie Pahlavan on 08/12/2020

I dropped off my G-wagon for a 15k mile overall health check. Super friendly staff, they had a nice loaner car waiting for me. Thea was great with texting me updates regarding my car, service and timing. Wonderful customer service and no waiting!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Excellent Experience

by Joe M on 08/08/2020

Truly enjoyed the sales experience. Matt did an excellent job and I highly recommend him if you wish to become a Mercedes owner.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
service Rating

After Service Review

by Andrew Jones on 08/03/2020

The interior of the car was not vacuumed nor wiped down at all. Other than that, the service was excellent.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Excellent

by Bill Thompson on 08/01/2020

Very pleased with the service here. Professional, courteous, timely service

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Service A

by David on 07/24/2020

Fast and Easy!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Service

by Tamara Brown on 07/22/2020

My Service Advisor was very helpful!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Great Service

by nicolem on 07/20/2020

Great service, quick and detailed in the workup. First time visiting this dealership and servicing my car and everyone was super friendly and provided great explanations.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

MB of Littleton

by Love my GLC on 07/17/2020

My salesman was Bill Shafi. He was excellent! Professional, knew all about the cars and never pressured me at any time. The lady who did my financing, Jaydeen Buniger was excellent also. She knew what she was doing and exactly what needed to be done right.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Car buying experience

by Jan on 07/17/2020

I had the best buying experience ever! The car salesman was friendly, listened to what type of car I was pursuing. There was never any pressure. The financing went quite smoothly and no pressure to buy options I wasn’t interested in. If I could rate my experience from 1-10, I would choose 100! It was that nice

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

2019 S Mercedes 560

by America design Paul Zueger on 07/15/2020

The response to my request was immediate ,Great management , professional sales person , Knowledge tremendous follow through.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
service Rating

Awesome Customer Focus

by John Fricke on 07/14/2020

The Sprinter Service Advisor Roy Christopher and Staff were awesome, nothing but professionalism and pride in their work. You can't ask for more than that, especially during challenging times like this when most Dealerships are facing a shortage of experience technicians and having to deal with supply chain disruptions. Thank you Mercedes-Benz of Littleton!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
471 cars in stock
258 new169 used44 certified pre-owned
about our dealership

Mercedes Benz of Littleton is the No.1 Dealership in Colorado in new car sales. No other Mercedes Dealer in Denver outsells us. Our pricing is fair and buying from us is easy and fun. We have over 300 New Cars in Inventory, including the hottest Mercedes Benz vehicles available. So your choices are plentiful! We are a Edmunds Five Star Dealer for the past 2 years because of our impeccable reputation. Our staff is seasoned and professional and second to none.

We provide over 100 loaner vehicles in service and we operate around the clock to have your Mercedes ready quickly. We are the Mercedes Dealer in Colorado that services you Benz at night. No waiting 30 days to get an appointment.

