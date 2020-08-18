service Rating

Thea Hovet was just awesome! Came in for a prepaid B service and shared I knew I needed tires but had another company in mind to purchase from and install. She still gave me guidance on the tires and ultimately I purchased from her. Sadly, I was originally given to another Service Advisor that had just worked with my daughter who had a terrible experience with him so I requested the Service Advisor that had cashed out her deal because she just loved her! Well done Thea! Well Done! I appreciate your help and guidance! Read more