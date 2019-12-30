Logan, Russ, and Don were super helpful and went to great lengths to make certain I received the vehicle I wanted at a lease price I could afford. They allowed me to test a HRV for 3 days prior to my making the decision, which helped to cinch the deal for me.
Phil long honda sold me a lemon. They will not admit to the problem or document it. I have an oil dilution problem and many computer errors. I took my car to them 4 times for same problem with no car for 50 days. I paid for a brand new car with cash and they will not give me accurate service records. DO NOT BUY A CAR HERE. THIS DEALER SHIP WELL TAKE YOUR MONEY AND RUN
Recommend this dealer? No
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
I’m not very impressed with the Honda service department. They are not pleasant to deal with. They do t know what’s going on when I go in. They tell me one thing and don’t follow through. I wait for my car all day from 9-4:30. I don’t hear from them, they never call me to tell me my car is done and finally I call at 4:30 and ask if my car is done and they mock me by saying,” uhhh yeah your cars done. “ The two desk people are not nice to deal with.
Recommend this dealer? No
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
My service appointment was right on time and greeted very friendly by your service rep.. I had great communications with him. It's always nice to receive my car back from your service department with a wash job. Thank you
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
The service department is always pleasant, punctual, and informative. I always have a great experience with the staff wether it’s with the front desk, parts department, or mechanics. Owning both a Honda and a Toyota, I take both vehicles to them and always will.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
The purchasing experience was generally positive with an enthusiastic and helpful sales person and finance department. However, the traveling sales manager Joe kept aggressively hitting on the sales person which was incredibly uncomfortable, he also made a deal on an accessory for my HRV which requires an aftermarket part. Getting that installed had been a huge head ache having to call the dealership a dozen times only one return call over a two week period. And I'm still waiting. They're incredibly hard to communicate with except in person.
Awful customer service. They hit my vehicle while it was in for an oil change. It took them three months and a call from my insurance company to fix it. I even contact the GM but it didn't help. I'm local and have a honda but will never go back.
Recommend this dealer? No
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
Went in for recall on SRS unit on 2004 Honda Odessy. In addition i wanted a Honda familiar tech to test transmission because recently it may have become too hot and vented fluid an/or may have run low on fluid and hesitated shifting itself. In addition an electric plug below the driver seat became unattached and i couldnt get it re-connected to use seat adjustment motor and i wanted to see if they would re-connect it. i also wanted their advise on ticking sound as you stand outside an idling motor The service tech noted all these items on work order and after one mis-order had the SRS recall taken care of 9luckily i had an extra car). The pressure test on transmission was never performed and all i have to go on is that the fluid was burt and smelled rancid (which in my records was the same as it was reported to be in 2014 when i serviced the car after purchasing it used). without pressure test that i was willing to pay for mechanics reccomended a new transmission. The actual front desk service tech managed to re-attach my seat plug after mechanics said it was broken and was very helpful explaining issues. the front end noise could be sign of failing connectors and a new engine with warranty was proposed instead of dis-assembly to diagnose. I have decided to sell the not knowing if transmission or engine has any real problems because i inherited a Honda Element recently. I will take the Honda Element to phil long for recalls but since it is 60 miles away from my home iIwill not likely take it to Phil longs for regular repairs but would if i lived close.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
I called to make an oil change appointment before heading out of town on emergency family business. I wasn’t expecting to get in right away. I am thankful that they were able to service my vehicle 2 day later.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
