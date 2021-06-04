3 out of 5 stars service Rating

Went in for recall on SRS unit on 2004 Honda Odessy. In addition i wanted a Honda familiar tech to test transmission because recently it may have become too hot and vented fluid an/or may have run low on fluid and hesitated shifting itself. In addition an electric plug below the driver seat became unattached and i couldnt get it re-connected to use seat adjustment motor and i wanted to see if they would re-connect it. i also wanted their advise on ticking sound as you stand outside an idling motor The service tech noted all these items on work order and after one mis-order had the SRS recall taken care of 9luckily i had an extra car). The pressure test on transmission was never performed and all i have to go on is that the fluid was burt and smelled rancid (which in my records was the same as it was reported to be in 2014 when i serviced the car after purchasing it used). without pressure test that i was willing to pay for mechanics reccomended a new transmission. The actual front desk service tech managed to re-attach my seat plug after mechanics said it was broken and was very helpful explaining issues. the front end noise could be sign of failing connectors and a new engine with warranty was proposed instead of dis-assembly to diagnose. I have decided to sell the not knowing if transmission or engine has any real problems because i inherited a Honda Element recently. I will take the Honda Element to phil long for recalls but since it is 60 miles away from my home iIwill not likely take it to Phil longs for regular repairs but would if i lived close. Read more