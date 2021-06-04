Customer Reviews of Phil Long Honda
Steve Hensley efficient and no pressure sales
by 04/06/2021on
We really appreciated Steve's laid back no pressure sales. With flexibility in scheduling test drive appointment, we were able to drive the cars we were interested in without him tagging along. Our decision was easy and Steve was efficient with the paperwork then delivered the car to our home 50 miles away where we signed the papers.
Oil change
by 12/31/2021on
Jill was great and communicated with me throughout my experience. Definitely the best one I’ve had.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Continue to have issues here.
by 06/24/2021on
Service tech dripped some kind of fluid down the inside driver's door. I find it interesting that my power steering pump leak was pointed out to me at the "failure" stage and not earlier. It would be good to get this information while still there to see if I could also have this failure addressed while my vehicle is with the shop. Not afterwards when leaving. Since my truck was in numerous times in April-May, you would have thought this leak was present then and seen.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Richard Stewart
by 01/29/2021on
Every time I take my car in for service Jill one of the service writers is always very helpful and accommodating and all the work that she has said it's going to be done has been taken care of Phil long do a great job and I will only be taking my 2005 Acura MDX with 225,000 miles on it back to them for service
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Oil change/Tire rotation
by 01/12/2021on
Kind and friendly and knowledgeable. Jill is always great when I’ve had my car serviced.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Like butter
by 12/30/2019on
Logan, Russ, and Don were super helpful and went to great lengths to make certain I received the vehicle I wanted at a lease price I could afford. They allowed me to test a HRV for 3 days prior to my making the decision, which helped to cinch the deal for me.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Best service in Glenwood
by 11/27/2019on
The service department at Phil Long Honda is outstanding! Jill, Alex and Teri always go above and beyond, I will not take my car anywhere else.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Phil Long Honda, Glenwood Springs, CO
by 10/01/2019on
Excellent service personnel who know you, and your vehicle. They go the "extra mile" to make sure that you are satisfied with your service.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Phil Long Honda
by 05/08/2019on
Car ready on time
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
New Accord purchase
by 05/04/2019on
Excellent experience, knowledgeable staff, great product line
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
The best in Glenwood
by 03/18/2019on
Alex and Jill went above and beyond to accommodate my schedule and make sure my vehicle was properly serviced. I drive a Subaru, but Phil Long Honda is the only place I trust to work on my car.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Bad experience except for Tia the sales rep
by 02/21/2019on
Phil long honda sold me a lemon. They will not admit to the problem or document it. I have an oil dilution problem and many computer errors. I took my car to them 4 times for same problem with no car for 50 days. I paid for a brand new car with cash and they will not give me accurate service records. DO NOT BUY A CAR HERE. THIS DEALER SHIP WELL TAKE YOUR MONEY AND RUN
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
People that care!
by 01/17/2019on
The Phil Long staff are amazing, Alex, Jill, & Teri always go above and beyond.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Oil change and repairs
by 12/27/2018on
I’m not very impressed with the Honda service department. They are not pleasant to deal with. They do t know what’s going on when I go in. They tell me one thing and don’t follow through. I wait for my car all day from 9-4:30. I don’t hear from them, they never call me to tell me my car is done and finally I call at 4:30 and ask if my car is done and they mock me by saying,” uhhh yeah your cars done. “ The two desk people are not nice to deal with.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
owner
by 12/14/2018on
My service appointment was right on time and greeted very friendly by your service rep.. I had great communications with him. It's always nice to receive my car back from your service department with a wash job. Thank you
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Oil change / multipoint inspection
by 12/11/2018on
The service department is always pleasant, punctual, and informative. I always have a great experience with the staff wether it’s with the front desk, parts department, or mechanics. Owning both a Honda and a Toyota, I take both vehicles to them and always will.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
HRV purchase
by 12/07/2018on
The purchasing experience was generally positive with an enthusiastic and helpful sales person and finance department. However, the traveling sales manager Joe kept aggressively hitting on the sales person which was incredibly uncomfortable, he also made a deal on an accessory for my HRV which requires an aftermarket part. Getting that installed had been a huge head ache having to call the dealership a dozen times only one return call over a two week period. And I'm still waiting. They're incredibly hard to communicate with except in person.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Business owner
by 11/03/2018on
Jill at the service desk is one of the primary reasons I’ll akways take my vehicle to this dealership. She has always provided 5 star service.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Awful Customer Service
by 08/26/2018on
Awful customer service. They hit my vehicle while it was in for an oil change. It took them three months and a call from my insurance company to fix it. I even contact the GM but it didn't help. I'm local and have a honda but will never go back.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
New CRV 2018
by 08/19/2018on
This was a nice and easy experience.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Honda Odessy transmission, SRS, seat motor
by 08/05/2018on
Went in for recall on SRS unit on 2004 Honda Odessy. In addition i wanted a Honda familiar tech to test transmission because recently it may have become too hot and vented fluid an/or may have run low on fluid and hesitated shifting itself. In addition an electric plug below the driver seat became unattached and i couldnt get it re-connected to use seat adjustment motor and i wanted to see if they would re-connect it. i also wanted their advise on ticking sound as you stand outside an idling motor The service tech noted all these items on work order and after one mis-order had the SRS recall taken care of 9luckily i had an extra car). The pressure test on transmission was never performed and all i have to go on is that the fluid was burt and smelled rancid (which in my records was the same as it was reported to be in 2014 when i serviced the car after purchasing it used). without pressure test that i was willing to pay for mechanics reccomended a new transmission. The actual front desk service tech managed to re-attach my seat plug after mechanics said it was broken and was very helpful explaining issues. the front end noise could be sign of failing connectors and a new engine with warranty was proposed instead of dis-assembly to diagnose. I have decided to sell the not knowing if transmission or engine has any real problems because i inherited a Honda Element recently. I will take the Honda Element to phil long for recalls but since it is 60 miles away from my home iIwill not likely take it to Phil longs for regular repairs but would if i lived close.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
