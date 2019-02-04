service Rating

Seriously???? You want feedback after the way your service dept. treated me last Monday? " Atle F???????" and some other heavy set guy were demanding of why I had a certain radio in my car, had a mechanic come do a "scan" and then said they couldn't' get back to me until Wed. The mechanic said that the problems that I was having with the electrical system were probably the radio - "Atle" said that they would do a scan and call me. He couldn't wait to call Tue early with a confirmation of what he had said the night before We have done business with your dealership for a LONG time - and I felt that the whole deal with the scan was a set up and they knew on Monday evening what the problem was but still kept the car - "just to be sure" and then had the audacity to charge me for the "just to be sure". We own 2 Pontiacs and it is for sure we will be finding another place to do business on both cars. I was treated in an shabby manner and the manner in which the entire situation was handles was pretty poor customer service. We will take our business where it is welcome and stay where we are treated like valued customers which we have been all these years Read more