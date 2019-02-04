Alpine Buick GMC

8120 W Tufts Ave, Denver, CO 80123
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Alpine Buick GMC

1.0
Overall Rating
(1)
Recommend: Yes (0) No (1)
service Rating

Oil change

by School dog on 04/02/2019

At Alpine they used to give you a loaner car while getting a service, that’s why I continued to take my car there. I went for a service and wasn’t aware that I wouldn’t get a loaner, and missed an appointment. After I got my cars oil changed my car hasn’t been driving the same, I don’t know what they did to my car but it wasn’t right. Not coming back!

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Amazing place

by tinaasial on 03/15/2016

So I always read reviews before I deal with the business because SO many are sketchy so it's only fair I contribute and write a review for a Great business. I was having a HARD time getting financed and I found Alpine Buick Gmc I worked with Jake and Jesse and they worked hard to get me into a nice car practically new and they were friendly professional and far exceeded any expectation I had. This place was amazing!!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Excellent service!

by tnj1234567 on 03/01/2016

I had a really good experience. Jesse Zumbrum specifically was very helpful!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Mrs Wilma Dunais

by Baklava on 12/22/2015

Seriously???? You want feedback after the way your service dept. treated me last Monday? " Atle F???????" and some other heavy set guy were demanding of why I had a certain radio in my car, had a mechanic come do a "scan" and then said they couldn't' get back to me until Wed. The mechanic said that the problems that I was having with the electrical system were probably the radio - "Atle" said that they would do a scan and call me. He couldn't wait to call Tue early with a confirmation of what he had said the night before We have done business with your dealership for a LONG time - and I felt that the whole deal with the scan was a set up and they knew on Monday evening what the problem was but still kept the car - "just to be sure" and then had the audacity to charge me for the "just to be sure". We own 2 Pontiacs and it is for sure we will be finding another place to do business on both cars. I was treated in an shabby manner and the manner in which the entire situation was handles was pretty poor customer service. We will take our business where it is welcome and stay where we are treated like valued customers which we have been all these years

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
sales Rating

Alpine was great

by Mark_57 on 11/27/2015

I had a great experience at Alpine.friendly sales people that were not pushy.they found me the right car at the right price.Randolph was very helpful.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
service Rating

Excellent Service from Alpine

by Joyce_Schulte on 11/23/2015

I have always received excellent service from Alpine. I was shocked to find that my AWD Equinox had such an expensive "special" battery. I did not realize that I should have been asking about batteries when I bought the car 5 years ago. But that is not a reflection on Alpine. I did not buy it there.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

service department

by canyon1950 on 10/17/2015

Great friendly service. Friendly cashier and parts dept. would recommend

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
sales Rating

Great experience

by greylady2 on 09/09/2015

Alpine was great in helping me find a car that I wanted. Thought I wanted one thing but after going home with the car, decided that it was not right. Alpine had no problem in taking the car back and getting me what I wanted. Rick Vidal was fantastic.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Excellent Service

by sawdustpile on 09/07/2015

Your EXCELLENT service is why I keep coming back

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

GMC Sierra purchase

by Sierra_owner on 08/13/2015

Ours was a special factory order purchase by our choice. Every one of the Alpine personnel with whom we have dealt were exceedingly helpful and committed to making our experience efficient and pleasant. The vehicle arrived on the early end of the expected delivery date range and we had no issues with any aspect of the sale, prep and delivery.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
