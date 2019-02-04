Oil change
by 04/02/2019on
At Alpine they used to give you a loaner car while getting a service, that’s why I continued to take my car there. I went for a service and wasn’t aware that I wouldn’t get a loaner, and missed an appointment. After I got my cars oil changed my car hasn’t been driving the same, I don’t know what they did to my car but it wasn’t right. Not coming back!
Amazing place
by 03/15/2016on
So I always read reviews before I deal with the business because SO many are sketchy so it's only fair I contribute and write a review for a Great business. I was having a HARD time getting financed and I found Alpine Buick Gmc I worked with Jake and Jesse and they worked hard to get me into a nice car practically new and they were friendly professional and far exceeded any expectation I had. This place was amazing!!!
Excellent service!
by 03/01/2016on
I had a really good experience. Jesse Zumbrum specifically was very helpful!
Mrs Wilma Dunais
by 12/22/2015on
Seriously???? You want feedback after the way your service dept. treated me last Monday? " Atle F???????" and some other heavy set guy were demanding of why I had a certain radio in my car, had a mechanic come do a "scan" and then said they couldn't' get back to me until Wed. The mechanic said that the problems that I was having with the electrical system were probably the radio - "Atle" said that they would do a scan and call me. He couldn't wait to call Tue early with a confirmation of what he had said the night before We have done business with your dealership for a LONG time - and I felt that the whole deal with the scan was a set up and they knew on Monday evening what the problem was but still kept the car - "just to be sure" and then had the audacity to charge me for the "just to be sure". We own 2 Pontiacs and it is for sure we will be finding another place to do business on both cars. I was treated in an shabby manner and the manner in which the entire situation was handles was pretty poor customer service. We will take our business where it is welcome and stay where we are treated like valued customers which we have been all these years
Alpine was great
by 11/27/2015on
I had a great experience at Alpine.friendly sales people that were not pushy.they found me the right car at the right price.Randolph was very helpful.
Excellent Service from Alpine
by 11/23/2015on
I have always received excellent service from Alpine. I was shocked to find that my AWD Equinox had such an expensive "special" battery. I did not realize that I should have been asking about batteries when I bought the car 5 years ago. But that is not a reflection on Alpine. I did not buy it there.
service department
by 10/17/2015on
Great friendly service. Friendly cashier and parts dept. would recommend
Great experience
by 09/09/2015on
Alpine was great in helping me find a car that I wanted. Thought I wanted one thing but after going home with the car, decided that it was not right. Alpine had no problem in taking the car back and getting me what I wanted. Rick Vidal was fantastic.
Excellent Service
by 09/07/2015on
Your EXCELLENT service is why I keep coming back
GMC Sierra purchase
by 08/13/2015on
Ours was a special factory order purchase by our choice. Every one of the Alpine personnel with whom we have dealt were exceedingly helpful and committed to making our experience efficient and pleasant. The vehicle arrived on the early end of the expected delivery date range and we had no issues with any aspect of the sale, prep and delivery.