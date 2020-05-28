Fisher Honda
Customer Reviews of Fisher Honda
Great Experience at Fisher Honda
by 05/28/2020on
Dennis Olmstead was extremely thorough in introducing us to Honda's newest tech and mechanical features. He made buying a car during a trying time (COVID-19) a comfortable and relaxed experience. We really appreciated Fisher Honda's great customer service.
No Out of State Customers Welcome
by 05/12/2022on
I was wanting to purchase (not finance) a 2015 Audi S5 for $32k that they have on their lot. They wouldn't sell it to me because I live out of state. They don't sell to people out of state. Said they had a small inventory. They have around 90 pre-owned vehicles on their lot. Not sure if this is legal for a place to do but I'll be checking. Horrible car dealership to pass on business to anyone living out of state. I hope you go out of business.
Happy with Service Provided
by 10/15/2021on
Due to a paperwork "snafu", I thought my car (which was brought-in for service) went missing. The car was eventually located, and the paperwork was updated. The Dealership generously covered the costs of the service work due to my being "stressed". I will continue to have my car serviced here. Constructive criticism: The dealership employees could put a little effort in communications with their customers... No responses from employees for several days can be stressful. Respectfully, Jim Ward
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Car Brought in for Service Cannot be Found
by 10/15/2021on
I brought my 2012 Honda Civic in this morning (10/14/2021) for a B125 service. I have called and written all day about its progress, and had never received any response. Now, I am being told the car has been lost. The Dealership is claiming the car may have never been brought in. I was given a slip of paper to indicate everything was good to go... I had made an appointment for service, but had noticed that many others had brought-in their cars at the same time. Respectfully, Jim Ward
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Great Experience at Fisher Honda
by 05/28/2020on
Dennis Olmstead was extremely thorough in introducing us to Honda's newest tech and mechanical features. He made buying a car during a trying time (COVID-19) a comfortable and relaxed experience. We really appreciated Fisher Honda's great customer service.
Awesome experience!
by 09/14/2019on
Doc is the best! Very patient and explained everything. I'd highly recommend Fisher for the place to purchase your Honda. Our family has owned Honda since 1990 and we are very glad to have Fisher to go to for service and now for sales.
Doc at Fisher Honda is The Best!
by 08/29/2019on
I just purchased my 3rd CR-V from Fisher Honda and Doc sold 2 of those to me with the easiest and kindest service in the Front Range. In total , my family has purchased 6 cars from Fisher and will continue to do so in the future! Doc is available just about any time and I can count on his quick response weather it’s by phone, email or text! Hands down, Doc and Fisher have my vote for best car dealership around! Thanks for the great service!
Oil Change
by 08/28/2019on
Great work and excellent price. However, dealer should include a comprehensive car review such as condition of brakes, windshield wiper blades, tire tread depth, etc. when performing a simple oil change. Their competitors include this review at no charge.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great service
by 08/28/2019on
Great service, friendly and professional employees
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Buyer Beware
by 08/22/2019on
My salesman, Dennis Olmsted, used sales techniques that left me feeling tricked and disrespected. -When I told him I was looking for a used car he told me they had a 1.9% financing for new vehicles. I found out when I returned to purchase that it was 1.9% only if you financed for 36 months. -On the day I was considering purchasing the vehicle, I felt like Dennis was distracting/pressuring me by going over information in the manual about the car before I even saw the final numbers and agreed to buy it. -Shady pricing tactics - the numbers didn’t match from the previous day. Previously he told me they would honor the lower price I emailed him from another dealership but then he “forgot” until I questioned it for final pricing. Also, I told him I did not want the extended warranty but it was on the final paperwork. When I went to the financing department to review and sign the papers, I felt rushed and the finance manager, Jeff Tomko, seemed perturbed that I was taking time to look over the agreement. This is when I discovered that the numbers didn’t match up--in total over $3000 more that I would have paid had I not checked! Also, an add-on accessory was included in the final price. -On the day I came to purchase the vehicle, I was left unattended for long periods of time. Dennis reappeared when I walked outside to warm up. Maybe he thought I was leaving. It took about four hours even though I had been in the day before and received pricing information. -Horrible trade-in experience - extremely low first offer and don’t forget anything in your trade-in vehicle! -If you had a negative experience, don’t expect to receive a customer satisfaction survey. Dennis showed me a copy of this survey at least four times and asked me to give him all 10s. Somehow I never received a survey thus I felt like the salesman/dealership is dishonest by somehow keeping those customers who have a negative experience (such as me) from receiving a survey.
Efficient and fast
by 06/21/2019on
This is my 3rd CR-V from Fisher. I come back b/c it’s efficient and relatively fast to re-lease a car I really like, and I believe my lease deal to be a good one.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Purchased 2019 Honda HR-V
by 02/04/2019on
Great customer service and so efficient. I felt heard and was treated respectfully from everyone involved, especially from Ryan and Caleb.
Service Satisfaction
by 10/09/2018on
Very satisfied with the appointment process, service and reasonable cost for service. All work was completed in a very timely manner. Comfortable Customer Waiting Room. Although not used by us during this visit, shuttle is provided for local transportation, as well as quality loaners.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
2018 Acura MDX purchase
by 08/13/2018on
My wife and myself recently purchased a 2018 Acura MDX from Fisher Acura in Boulder, CO. Michael Burris was our salesman. We were trading in our previous 2007 Acura MDX and Michael explained very thoroughly the new safety features as well as the use of the Apple Car Play included with the 2018 Acura MDX. These features were clearly demonstrated during our test drive. Michael also made himself available to answer any questions in the future. I highly recommend Michael Burris and Fisher Acura.
Wonderful Buying Experience
by 07/28/2018on
I worked with Dennis Olmstead and from the first handshake the sale of my new 2018 Honda Accord was destined to be. I was so comfortable in the presence of Dennis professional guidance and never felt pressured to make a purchase until I was ready. Every step of the sales process was top class from start to finish. I received the best care and will recommend Fisher Honda to everyone. Thanks again Dennis.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
One of the best...
by 06/04/2018on
Rarely have I encountered such professionalism and attention to detail in a vehicle service "event". Fisher Honda is (in my opinion) one of the finest service facilities.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great experience
by 05/29/2018on
I worked with Dennis Olmsted to buy a used 2017 Honda Civic. I was very comfortable the entire time and never felt pressure to buy. He worked on a deal to get me what I wanted on my trade in as well. I also appreciated that the owner came by and was active on the floor, not away in a closed back room. I would recommend this dealer, and Dennis in particular.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Matthew Clarkson is great
by 04/23/2018on
I was pleasantly surprised by how very quickly Fisher completed the service on my Accord hybrid. I was there for less than an hour. I appreciate the timeframe provided - 4-6 months for the next major service on my car - without trying to sell it to me on that same day.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great dealership
by 03/15/2018on
Dealership represents honesty and integrity which I appreciate greatly
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
5 Star Rating for Fisher Honda
by 03/08/2018on
Service engine light came appeared on the used Honda CRV I had just purchased from Fisher Honda. As the car was sold "as is", the most I hoped for was a fair deal on any repairs which might be needed. The CRV is in superb condition with low mileage and I enjoy the vehicle. The diagnosis was a faulty intake manifold sensor (not as costly a repair as some repairs, but an expense nonetheless). The service consultant, Bob Brotherton was timely and professional in every aspect of this service transaction, especially when he notified me (two hours earlier than the projected completion time) that the repair would be covered by Fisher Honda, per the owner, Craig Fisher. Mr. Fisher telephoned me the following day to ensure the repair had been completed to my satisfaction. I have purchased vehicles from Fisher Honda throughout the years and because of the care and concern I continue to receive, I will continue to purchase from them.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Michael Burris and Fisher Honda are the best!
by 02/28/2018on
I have just had the best buying experience at Fisher Honda with Michael Burris! Knew I wanted a new CRV. Buying a new car tends to be a mixed experience usually, but not this time. Michael was extremely helpful and responsive from the moment I walked into the dealership through test drive, negotiating the deal, getting the CRV ready for me, explaining all the features and even calling the next day. He - and Fisher Honda - are the best!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent Experience
by 12/12/2017on
My experience with this dealership was top notch from start to finish! Doc was my salesman and from the beginning to the very end he kept the process moving very smoothy. Doc is a great asset to the business. I was amazed to hear how long each of their employees were still working for the company. After meeting Mr. Fisher, I can understand why. A fine dealership and am happy I took the time to drive there from 40 miles out of town. If you are in need of a vehicle, put these guys at the top of your list. Ask for Doc, he will take excellent care of you. Thanks Fisher Honda!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes