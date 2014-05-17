Boulder Nissan
Customer Reviews of Boulder Nissan
Bait and switch on test drives
by 05/17/2014on
I asked to test drive the current 2014, and they brought out a 2012. No matter what I said or did there was always some reason why there wasn't a 2014 available to test drive-- even though they had them in their inventory. They are trying to offload their older cars, so when you come bring the VIN of the exact car you want to test drive and walk if they try to bait and switch into an older car.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Quality Service
by 07/31/2013on
My wife is an Office Mgr. for one of the Largest Independent car dealerships in the State. I also am their Marketing Director. We chose Boulder Nissan out of 12 stores in our trade area because of their willingness to make us the kind of deal we wanted. Their honesty is a quality that is hard to find in this industry. We worked out our entire deal via phone and internet. We drove up to Boulder from Colo. Springs on a Saturday morning. Our paper work was ready, the vehicle we chose was parked out front all gassed up and ready to take back home. With 35 yrs in the auto business, we understand what it takes to be a 5 star rated dealership. In our eyes, Boulder Nissan earned that rating from us.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Awesome buying experience
by 04/18/2011on
I have purchased many cars in my lifetime, but have to say this was the first time I truly enjoyed buying one. I felt as though I was their complete priority and was treated like I was their only customer. There was never any pressure, they were extremely honest and forthright and made my buying experience extremely pleasant. I would highly recommend Boulder Nissan, they exceeded my expectations. After this awesome experience, I wouldn't go anywhere else!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
A very pleasant buying experience
by 10/23/2010on
Our experience at Boulder Nissan could not have been better. Nigel made us feel welcome from the start. They had the exact Xterra that we were looking for. The price was better than any other dealership that we visited and we did not need to deal with the "wait while I ask my manager" game. There was no pressure, no hassle and no BS. We received a fair price on our trade in and the financing was quick and easy. We highly recommend Boulder Nissan.
Best Nissan dealer, WITHOUT RESERVATION, for sales,service and price!!
by 08/10/2010on
After months of searching for a used SUV for our daughter, we were weary of the impersonal hustle and pressure inherent at each dealership we encountered. Not to mention the non-negotiable high sticker prices! Having moved to a mountain town with treacherous winter driving conditions, she had her heart set on a reliable, safe 4X4 vechicle. The Nissan Xterra fit the bill perfectly. The task of finding a used one that was acceptable and reasonably priced was proving to be a time comsuming challenge! I came across Boulder Nissan quite by accident and stopped in to take a look. The salesman, Nigel, was refreshingly knowlegeable, personable & low-key. I learned the dealership is family owned and invested in making the car buying experience memorable and pleasant. A unique concept to be sure! I was introduced to the staff who would remember my name & details of my search. I continued to feel welcome, comfortable and aware that I was in the realm of professionals who demonstrated integrity. This was the place! After the test drive and further dealings, we sat down to negotiate a buying price and possibly a trade-in. The negotiations began! The Nissan team worked diligently and creatively to to meet our financial needs while maintaining the integrity of the dealership. The resulting selling price and trade-in offer was so reasonable, that we were astonished to be able to purchase a NEW, UPGRADED XTERRA! We had researched dealers in state, out of state and online and not one had been able to come close to matching Boulder Nissan! Purchasing the new Xterra provided our daughter with upgraded safety options unavailable on the previously owned SUVs we had researched and the reasonable trade-in relieved us of having to sell it ourselves, saving us time & hassle! The process did not stop there. Nigel proceeded to orient my daughter to her new SUV and the need for timely maintenance. He introduced her to the service department and familiarized her with the procedure for scheduling and receiving maintenance on her new vehicle. We left the dealership with my daughter ecstatic in her new, beautiful, SUV and her parents relieved to have their daughter in a safe, reliable, yet affordable vehicle. There have been no second thoughts, no buyer's remorse here!! We recommend Boulder Nissan WITHOUT RESERVATION for SUPERIOR SALES, SERVICE AND PRICING!!
I will never shop anywhere else for a car! :)
by 10/09/2009on
I am terrified of shopping for a car..I am always treated like a dumb girl..or just plain ignored. So I decided to try to start my shopping for my new Rogue, online. I don't doubt my experience would have been great if I had just walked in, as all of the salespeople I met at this dealership were very freindly..but Calvin, who does all of the internet sales was by far probably the one of the coolest people I have met in a long time. You would never guess he sells cars, he is not pushy at all..he was honest and helpful from the get go! I regret ever having shopped anywhere else..from the beginning he answered all of my questions and was extremely attentive. He even brought the car out to my house for me to test drive, I live in Denver and didnt really want to make that drive to Boulder. He didnt try to sell me a car I didnt want, and his price was more than fair..I know because I shopped around..his was the lowest, and I shopped four other dealers! Its a small dealership, when I finally decided to come by for myself I almost missed it..So Glad I didnt! I am almost due for my first oil change, I may live in Denver, but I am going to bring my vehicle out to Boulder for it's first check up, if the service dept is anything like Calvin.. I will never bring it anywhere else! Thank you Boulder Nissan, and a special thanks to Calvin!! I love my new Nissan Rogue!!