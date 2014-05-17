5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

After months of searching for a used SUV for our daughter, we were weary of the impersonal hustle and pressure inherent at each dealership we encountered. Not to mention the non-negotiable high sticker prices! Having moved to a mountain town with treacherous winter driving conditions, she had her heart set on a reliable, safe 4X4 vechicle. The Nissan Xterra fit the bill perfectly. The task of finding a used one that was acceptable and reasonably priced was proving to be a time comsuming challenge! I came across Boulder Nissan quite by accident and stopped in to take a look. The salesman, Nigel, was refreshingly knowlegeable, personable & low-key. I learned the dealership is family owned and invested in making the car buying experience memorable and pleasant. A unique concept to be sure! I was introduced to the staff who would remember my name & details of my search. I continued to feel welcome, comfortable and aware that I was in the realm of professionals who demonstrated integrity. This was the place! After the test drive and further dealings, we sat down to negotiate a buying price and possibly a trade-in. The negotiations began! The Nissan team worked diligently and creatively to to meet our financial needs while maintaining the integrity of the dealership. The resulting selling price and trade-in offer was so reasonable, that we were astonished to be able to purchase a NEW, UPGRADED XTERRA! We had researched dealers in state, out of state and online and not one had been able to come close to matching Boulder Nissan! Purchasing the new Xterra provided our daughter with upgraded safety options unavailable on the previously owned SUVs we had researched and the reasonable trade-in relieved us of having to sell it ourselves, saving us time & hassle! The process did not stop there. Nigel proceeded to orient my daughter to her new SUV and the need for timely maintenance. He introduced her to the service department and familiarized her with the procedure for scheduling and receiving maintenance on her new vehicle. We left the dealership with my daughter ecstatic in her new, beautiful, SUV and her parents relieved to have their daughter in a safe, reliable, yet affordable vehicle. There have been no second thoughts, no buyer's remorse here!! We recommend Boulder Nissan WITHOUT RESERVATION for SUPERIOR SALES, SERVICE AND PRICING!! Read more