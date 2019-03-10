5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Recently, it was drawn to my attention that I was in desperate need of a car. My car had died (R.I.P) January of 2014 and since then I’d been relying on busses, loans, and rides to get to where I needed to be. After a while that kind of lifestyle really starts to get to you: I grew tired of waiting for the bus for hours on end during the week. It became a strain on my finances to be putting gas into other people’s cars. At ten dollars an hour it was pretty difficult for me to save and fill up a V8 Toyota Sequoia. And I grew tired of only going out when someone could pick me up and take me home. Yes, I needed a car! But where do I start? Like most people, once I decided that I was going to get a car I knew that I wanted one right away and I knew which one I wanted. Thinking geographically, I took a trip during my lunch break from work to Sierra Toyota just to see what my options were. You see, I don’t have the greatest credit. My senior year of college my whole life imploded and I ended up getting my credit card sent to collections, dropping out, and getting involved in many activities better left detailed in my unpublished memoirs. I’ve since then paid back that debt but the damage is still done. I also don’t have a lot of credit history. That was my first credit card and I’ve only recently been working full-time and trying to build my credit back again. I knew I was looking at a large car payment a month… What I didn’t know was that I was, quite literally, about to get screwed. You see, Sierra Toyota didn’t care that I was on my lunch break. They didn’t care that at ten dollars an hour I can’t afford to be delayed there for two and a half hours (which I was). They didn’t care that because I had just walked in for information I wasn’t prepared to sign a deal for a car (which I wasn’t and which they capitalized on). They also didn’t care that a severe financial burden such as a five year lease wasn’t something I was prepared to accept. What they did care about was that they knew that I wanted the car and they knew that my lack of knowledge was going to benefit them in many ways. Do you know what a five year lease is? A five year lease is a contract in which you are obligated to pay a certain amount of money a month just to rent a car. What they told me was that this five year lease was going to benefit my credit; I was finally going to have the car I’ve been wanting! I was finally going to get to drive anywhere I wanted whenever I wanted! What they didn’t tell me was that there are many stipulations to getting involved in a lease. There are a certain amount of miles you can put on the car at the end of the term (an amount which equated to 32 miles a day), there are a certain amount of scratches, dents, and if you for some reason get in an accident, you can kiss your credit score goodbye. You see you’re paying this payment for 5 years, and at the end of it you still owe upwards of eight thousand dollars. After three years you’ve paid them the whole cost of the car. For the extra two years who is getting that money? Who is getting that one final payment before you can call the car yours? They are. Thanks to a few wonderful people in my life, I ended up stopping the contract process two signatures away from finalizing the deal. Imagine that! I walked in during my lunch to get information and then two and a half hours later I’d been pressured into missing work, getting a hard inquiry on my credit report, AND almost signing a bogus deal. They must truly be great salesmen if not seriously, seriously, morally corrupt. Do yourself a favor and take the forty minute drive to Frontier Toyota. Not only to do they run TrueCar for you (without you even needing to ask), but they genuinely care about how getting a car will affect your finances and will do whatever they can to get it to you to make a positive difference in your life. Even with my horrible credit and low monthly income, they gave me the car I wanted the day I walked in, got me a finance, and removed all of the 12% interest rate I was supposed to have just so I could afford an upgraded security alarm and the extended warranty. All for just thirty more dollars a month than the lease. And I’m actually paying in to something! Not only that, but they gave me a referral to someone with an insurance agency who also got me a great deal. Never in my life have I ever felt like anyone cared more about my situation than when I walked in through their doors. Now I have the car of my dreams at the price of my dreams and I know I can rely on them for any questions or concerns I have over the next five years. Thank you Phillip, Reggie, and Frontier Toyota for giving me one of the best car buying experiences I could have ever imagined. And thank you Sierra Toyota! Without your scam, I never would have gone over there in the first place! Sincerely, Felicia R. Scott Read more