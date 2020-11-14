5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Lance is our salesperson for our new cars. I write "is" because we will plan on purchasing our next car through him as well. He is truthful and objective, gave us facts, not fluff. And he is so friendly that other customers of his would stop by and say Hi to him. I can definitely understand why. Lance even came in on his day off to complete the sale of my Bolt EV. We were there for 4 hours with the final test drive and getting the financing and such. He heard and remembered my dad is in a Corvette Club and gave him something special. Above and beyond is how I would summarize Lance Orosco. God uses men like him to make this a more friendly world. Read more