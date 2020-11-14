Customer Reviews of Paradise Chevrolet
Professional Experienced Service
by 11/14/2020on
Mr. Dave English experience in the business and willingness to work with costumers needs is second to none.
Buy from Darrin!
by 08/13/2020on
Literally the fastest and best car purchase experience of my life. My husband and I were extremely doubtful that they would be able to help us, but Darrin was extremely fast, friendly, and went above and beyond any of our expectations. He was such a pleasure to work with and so friendly. My husband got the exact truck that he wanted without a single issue.. mind blown! We couldn’t recommend him enough!
Buying a car with Dave English
by 06/04/2020on
It was an absolute pleasure to work with Mr. English when I bought my car last week. He is straightforward with what he can do and very knowledgeable. He is very easy to talk to and listens to what you want. If you want to buy a car truck or any vehicle, ask for Dave English at Paradise Chevy in Temecula, he will treat you right!
Great purchase experience
by 03/03/2020on
I recently bought a new Silverado truck and was very satisfied with the experience and professionalism given by Joel Flores my sales person. Joel was very knowledgeable with the truck I was looking to purchase and worked with me to get the price point I wanted. Overall a great experience. I highly recommend Paradise Chevrolet and Joel Flores.
Becky Young got it done!
by 02/01/2020on
My original order for my Sonic was delayed indefinitely, and it turned into quite the run around for Paradise. Did that stop Becky Young? No it did not! Becky's tenacity (for 7 months)paid off! Yesterday she delivered my new Sonic. She is the best! This our 9th purchase from Paradise, and it's all because of Becky!
2020 Blazer
by 01/30/2020on
Last week my wife and I purchased a 2020 Chev Blazer from Becky Young. We have purchased several cars from Becky before and have enjoyed our experience. This time Becky did not disappoint. Becky worked very hard to find the car that we wanted and gave us a very competitive purchase price. She is a true professional. We have thoroughly enjoyed our experiences with Paradise Chev. The company is well managed and filled with very friendly and customer oriented employees, from sales, service, and parts. We highly recommend buying a car from Paradise Chev. Thanks Becky!
Paul Whitten is the Best!
by 01/11/2020on
Paul Whitten thank you for your outstanding customer service. We enjoyed working with you. You went above and beyond to deliver the best service.
Best Car Buying Experience
by 01/05/2020on
Had the best car purchasing experience thanks to the team at Paradise Cheverolet! Damione was absolutely a pleasure to talk with and so knowledgeable and helpful. We found the truck we were looking for and love. The approach by the team of no pressure and there to help you however they can makes the car buying experience a good one. We will definitely be purchasing our next vehicle at Paradise. Thanks guys!
Joel was there for me!
by 12/22/2019on
Joel Flores kept an eye out for the vehicle I was looking for and when he found it, he called me right away and sent me pictures and video of the vehicle! Great experience overall.
Great Place to get a vehicle
by 12/18/2019on
Paradise Chevrolet is a great place to get a car , Peter Williams was wonderful and helped me every step of the way.
Gabe is a great sales man
by 12/11/2019on
Gabe helped me and my wife buy a used vehicle and it’s just perfect and we didn’t feel pressured in anyway. He really cared about our opinions.
AWESOME PRODUCT SPECIALIST
by 11/08/2019on
Iris De La Cruz with Paradise is absolutely awesome! I had not purchased a vehicle for many years, so many new features were not familiar to me. Iris took the time and had the patience to answer all my questions about everything. Never rushed me, made sure I had every answer. Car buying can be overwhelming, I was very fortunate to have Iris on duty to help me with this experience.
Another Awesome Sales Experience
by 11/01/2019on
I bought my second car from Paradise Cadillac and received superb service once again. I pride myself on spending money only where the customer service is awesome. Lance Orosco was super energetic, happy and very knowledgeable. He was patient and attentive and I really appreciate that. I love the Cadillac brand and will continue to buy from this dealership even though there’s another equal distance from my home.
Great car purchase experience
by 10/19/2019on
Damion Thompson was extremely professional and low key in his help with my auto purchasing experience. I would definitely recommend him to anyone looking to purchase an automobile.
Great Service, no pressure!
by 10/01/2019on
I wanted to take thank Sam and Christian. They worked with me, found me the truck I wanted and listened to all the minor features that I wanted. I never once felt like they were pushing a truck on me, they wanted to and did everything they could to get me MY truck! Their patience, attitudes and knowledge was great!
They get it done Right!!
by 09/13/2019on
I really have to say I've never experienced such great effort and persistence to get me the Best deal I have ever gotten buying several cars throughout the years. Damione Thompson great respectful man for a sales person, with experience that is evidence for all types of credit levels. Its an honor to share with all who read this survey to say, you'll be in great hands for your business here with Damione at Paradise Chevrolet.
Great sale again
by 08/24/2019on
I would like to say that this is my second vehicle purchase from Paradise and they continue to suprise me. The level of professionalism with no pressure.Steve Burchfield did a amazing job! Keep up the good work Steve!
Excellent experience purchasing a car from Paradise Chevrolet in Temecula,
by 08/15/2019on
My husband and I went to Paradise Chevrolet in Temecula a few days ago and we’re made comfortable as soon as we walked in the door. Our salesman, Damoine Thompson was more than helpfull through the process of purchasing a car. We highly recommend him and this dealership if you’re in the market for a car.
Really Kind Buying Experience
by 08/01/2019on
Ryan Kelley was so helpful in finding the right vehicle for me. I came in late at night and he was able to get me just what I wanted in no time at all. Thank you!!
Ask for Lance; he does A Lot
by 07/29/2019on
Lance is our salesperson for our new cars. I write "is" because we will plan on purchasing our next car through him as well. He is truthful and objective, gave us facts, not fluff. And he is so friendly that other customers of his would stop by and say Hi to him. I can definitely understand why. Lance even came in on his day off to complete the sale of my Bolt EV. We were there for 4 hours with the final test drive and getting the financing and such. He heard and remembered my dad is in a Corvette Club and gave him something special. Above and beyond is how I would summarize Lance Orosco. God uses men like him to make this a more friendly world.
Exceptional Dealer Experience
by 07/16/2019on
I typically cringe at the thought of having to deal with the sales team at most dealerships. Be it the jam it down your throat sales approach or the lack luster level of knowledge displayed when questioned about the vehicles they sell. Paradise Chevrolet and in particular Steve Burchfield the internet sales manager would be the exception. I was interested in a vehicle I found on the Chevy .com site, I contacted them online and Steve promptly contacted me and we were able to negotiate a very fair deal that far exceeded what I was able to achieve at 2 other dealerships. Fees were more than fair and the whole deal went down without all the DEALER DRAUMA. If you are looking for a respectable deal from a Straight Shooter I would highly recommended Steve Burchfield at Paradise Chevrolet.
