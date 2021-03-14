Honda of Stevens Creek
Customer Reviews of Honda of Stevens Creek
Thanks to Stevens Creek Honda
by 03/14/2021on
It was a smooth buying experience. I was looking to get a Honda Fit for college. After a few email changes with Tina, I set up an appointment to test drive the Fit. Tina and Adriel were so pleasant to work with. Adriel was very patient in addressing my queries about the Fit and eventually I ended up with the car that I wanted. Thanks to Adriel and Tina!
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Underwhelming service
by 07/09/2021on
I recently bought a Honda CR-V from this dealership. Our sales associate Jesse was really niceand helpful, although a little distracted. But his manager Faycal was one of rudest people I’ve met. He was extremely arrogant, unhelpful and just rude. This is really unacceptable in a car dealership which survives on good salesmanship. This person needs some lessons in how to behave with customers. Really disappointed just because of you this person. I would not recommend this dealership
Service manager Rick
by 10/09/2020on
We had a difficult issue with our service and Rick continued to work to resolve it for us. He was helpful and accessible and eventually got the job done. Thank you Rick.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Good deal
by 09/28/2020on
I’m so lucky to find that kind of deal and works with nice people at the dealer.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Good service
by 06/13/2019on
It was great, customer service was helpful. Went above and beyond and found a broken part of my car that I didn't even suspect.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Good Experience!
by 12/11/2018on
We had been looking for a pre-owned Honda CR-V and found one here for a reasonable price with Ramon's help. He was courteous and comfortable to work with, allowing us to look over the car carefully both before and after test driving it.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Disgraceful and Dishonest Service Department
by 06/12/2018on
This review is for the Service department at Stevens Creek Honda, and specifically for Service Manager Ricardo Pimentel and Service Advisor Summer Pettigrew. Do NOT bring your Honda to this service department if you want any semblance of Customer Service, or your vehicle to be correctly diagnosed and repaired in a timely manner. I brought my vehicle to this dealership on 5/17/18 because it was blowing hot air out of the A/C. Stevens Creek Honda did a diagnostic and determined that I needed a new A/C Compressor, which was covered under warranty but they could not complete the repair due to a nationwide backorder on a part, with no ETA. I waited two weeks to hear back from this dealership, leaving numerous voicemails for Summer Pettigrew but she failed to return a single call. Fed up with them not returning a single phone call, I stopped in one day to see Service Manager Ricardo Pimentel, who was rude, unapologetic, and refused to do anything to get me into a conforming vehicle. I asked him about a rental car because driving with a new, under warranty car with black leather interior in June with no A/C and no ETA for a repair is not acceptable. He said he would "look into it" for me and get back to me the next day- It's been almost a month and I haven't received a single phone call about my car from Stevens Creek Honda. I called HondaCare to inquire about my warranty contract, which indeed say I'm entitled to a rental car while waiting for parts or the vehicle is being repaired, and the rep over the phone said in these cases they can make accommodations for extended rental car periods, but the case needs to be opened through the dealership and there has been no activity on my account, aka Ricardo Pimentel didn't even bother to pick up the phone regarding my issue. I made complaints to Honda Corporate, who were communicative until they got back to me saying this dealership won't return their calls and there isn't anything they can do in this instance as they are privately owned and operated. The best part? I was driving around with no A/C for two weeks after bring my car to this service department, which Stevens Creek Honda service reps told me "Just drive with your windows down", until I took my car to a different Honda dealership up the Peninsula- they were able to complete my repair in ONE DAY and my A/C seems to be working fine to this point. These people, specifically Service Manager Ricardo Pimentel, are extremely dishonest and a disgrace to anybody that works in a customer-service type job. How hard is it to pick up the phone and return a phone call? Apparently it's very difficult for these people. I recommend you take your car to any other Honda service department if you run into an issue. Anderson, Capitol, Serramonte- driving to any of these locations will serve you and your vehicle better. At the very least different dealerships give you the courtesy of returning your phone calls. Do not trust Service Advisor Rick Pimentel or anything that he might promise you. This Service Department even refuses, to this day, to provide me with a completed work order stating their diagnosis and they were unable to fix the vehicle to conforming standards. I did eventually get a call from a gentlemen named Richard Artell, who introduced himself as the Service/Parts Director for Stevens Creek Honda. He apologized on behalf of his incompetent staff and offered to take care of me when the next service is due, but when I call back the next week I was informed he no longer works at this dealership.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Excellent service Bobby!
by 09/08/2017on
Bobby was informative and made sure I was good with the itemized service. Excellent customer service overall!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
CRV Service
by 01/12/2017on
Excellent service, went in the morning without an appointment got the oil change done in 1 hr.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Honda of Stevens creek san jose calif
by 01/09/2017on
Overall the work was done on time and correct. I asked for my front & back windows inside to be cleaned (l'm a senior) this was not done. The setting on the drivers seat were so changed it has taken me a number of times to get it back to my original settings. It seems I still need to work on it. Who ever drove it at the dealer must be over 6 feet 10 inches tall!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Oil change
by 01/02/2017on
This is probably going to be my go to place for services from now on and specifically with Adrian Cruz! I needed an oil change for my Honda Civic and he took care of me so quickly and with the best customer service!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Amazing car service
by 12/11/2016on
I had my car serviced and it was an awesome experience. It was very fast and efficient.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
2009 civic
by 12/07/2016on
Made an appointment for 1030, but it didn't seem to matter as the person on the phone had incorrect information and didn't transfer any info to the service department. Ended up getting airbag recall fixed instead of windshield washer.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Deceptive Service Costs
by 12/01/2016on
We came in for a oil change and subsequently recommendations were made to our Honda Odyssey. The service person said because it we were buying many services, we would get a discount on the services. By the time the car was picked up, there was none of the discounts noted on the receipt and the advisor said he made some adjustments to the charges (which I have no idea about). He then said he could give us more if we had a coupon from on-line which of course we had no idea about. We've been getting service here for over 10 years and this was the first time I felt we were being taken advantaged of. Part of my fault was not questioning more, but my prior experiences were so positive. Very disappointed.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Great Service
by 11/30/2016on
Service was really good and done within the timeframe promised. I scheduled my appointment in the morning and there was delay in receiving the vehicle when i reached there. Also there were Coffee and Donuts available while your car is being serviced. :)
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Oil change
by 11/22/2016on
it was my first Honda and the people at honda was very friendly
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Basic Service (Oil change & Tire rotation)
by 11/20/2016on
I went in for the first oil change after buying the car 3 months later. The experience was standard. It took 2 hours. The staff were friendly. I would definitely go back again.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Honda Service Visit
by 11/18/2016on
Very fast and efficient service. Was completed in about 2 hours, even though I did not wait. Service advisor was very clear on all the potential issues with my car but did not push/insist that any particular item had to be serviced immediately.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Maintenance
by 11/17/2016on
Came in for an oil change, Doris was my advisor. She was great!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Service repair on my civic
by 11/10/2016on
Staff were very efficient. Excellent experienced with the service
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Regular Maintenance Code Service on Odyssey 2015 & Accord 2014 PHEV
by 11/10/2016on
Great experience; Service adviser Dave Thomas was awesome; He's very cool, always smiling and gives you the excellent service when it comes to clear, crispy communication and service discounts as well; Cool Man to go with all your Honda Vehicle service needs.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
