1 out of 5 stars service Rating

This review is for the Service department at Stevens Creek Honda, and specifically for Service Manager Ricardo Pimentel and Service Advisor Summer Pettigrew. Do NOT bring your Honda to this service department if you want any semblance of Customer Service, or your vehicle to be correctly diagnosed and repaired in a timely manner. I brought my vehicle to this dealership on 5/17/18 because it was blowing hot air out of the A/C. Stevens Creek Honda did a diagnostic and determined that I needed a new A/C Compressor, which was covered under warranty but they could not complete the repair due to a nationwide backorder on a part, with no ETA. I waited two weeks to hear back from this dealership, leaving numerous voicemails for Summer Pettigrew but she failed to return a single call. Fed up with them not returning a single phone call, I stopped in one day to see Service Manager Ricardo Pimentel, who was rude, unapologetic, and refused to do anything to get me into a conforming vehicle. I asked him about a rental car because driving with a new, under warranty car with black leather interior in June with no A/C and no ETA for a repair is not acceptable. He said he would "look into it" for me and get back to me the next day- It's been almost a month and I haven't received a single phone call about my car from Stevens Creek Honda. I called HondaCare to inquire about my warranty contract, which indeed say I'm entitled to a rental car while waiting for parts or the vehicle is being repaired, and the rep over the phone said in these cases they can make accommodations for extended rental car periods, but the case needs to be opened through the dealership and there has been no activity on my account, aka Ricardo Pimentel didn't even bother to pick up the phone regarding my issue. I made complaints to Honda Corporate, who were communicative until they got back to me saying this dealership won't return their calls and there isn't anything they can do in this instance as they are privately owned and operated. The best part? I was driving around with no A/C for two weeks after bring my car to this service department, which Stevens Creek Honda service reps told me "Just drive with your windows down", until I took my car to a different Honda dealership up the Peninsula- they were able to complete my repair in ONE DAY and my A/C seems to be working fine to this point. These people, specifically Service Manager Ricardo Pimentel, are extremely dishonest and a disgrace to anybody that works in a customer-service type job. How hard is it to pick up the phone and return a phone call? Apparently it's very difficult for these people. I recommend you take your car to any other Honda service department if you run into an issue. Anderson, Capitol, Serramonte- driving to any of these locations will serve you and your vehicle better. At the very least different dealerships give you the courtesy of returning your phone calls. Do not trust Service Advisor Rick Pimentel or anything that he might promise you. This Service Department even refuses, to this day, to provide me with a completed work order stating their diagnosis and they were unable to fix the vehicle to conforming standards. I did eventually get a call from a gentlemen named Richard Artell, who introduced himself as the Service/Parts Director for Stevens Creek Honda. He apologized on behalf of his incompetent staff and offered to take care of me when the next service is due, but when I call back the next week I was informed he no longer works at this dealership. Read more