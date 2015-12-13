San Francisco Honda
Customer Reviews of San Francisco Honda
Good car, decent enough dealer
by 12/13/2015on
2016 Fit EX is an excellent car! Have got better than advertised mileage, but am a slow and super conservative driver. Super storage, easy to handle etc. The dealer was a car dealer. They didn't have the exact car I wanted and tried to get it for me on time, but realistically should've had me come back the next day instead of having me wait 3 hours while they found it, had it delivered, and then cleaned up for me. SF Honda is convenient if you're in SF, don't have to try to get around to places w/o transit (this is my first car in 25 years, so . . .) since it's on the muni line. The staff there seemed to want to sell the car fast, instead of taking time and explaining options (different models, financing, etc) to make me more comfortable. Really felt they rushed me through and promised the car right away when explaining options and telling me to come back when the car was delivered would've made me more happy with them. Oh, and they don't give a free t-shirt with each purchase, like a lot of other dealers. $10 for a t-shirt after I spent couple thousand for the car? Bah, humbug.
excellant service
by 09/13/2015on
everyone involved in the deal was great. professional, open and transparent
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
My Sales Experience
by 09/03/2015on
Overall we consider our experience at San Francisco Honda to be excellent. In general, we do not respond favorably to high pressure situations, especially when they are accompanied by what feels like forced interactions. Our experience at San Francisco Honda was exactly the opposite. Nicole was wonderful, she was genuinely responsive to our questions and concerns and she also gave us time to think about our options and to make decisions without invading our privacy or trying to rush us into something that we did not yet know that we wanted. The other members of the sales team were equally forthright and helpful, explaining clearly our options as we maneuvered through the paperwork. I would definitely recommend this dealership for others that seek a low stress, low pressure environment where people still maintain an appropriate degree of genuine communication.
Two words "Jose Hangad"
by 11/20/2014on
Purchased a car after dealing with Jose Hangad. Jose's approach was customer service-oriented rather than sales-oriented. Rather than being a pain to purchase a car as has been my experience in the past, it was a pleasure to buy. Thank you Jose.
Love our new Odyssey Van
by 11/14/2013on
We purchased our new Honda Odyssey at Victory Honda. Jimmy is an excellent sales consultant. We have never owned a Honda. He took the time to demonstrate all the features on the van to us and all the options that Honda offered. He took us for a test drive and allowed us to sit in the van and check out all the features on our own for a good while until we were satisfied with our checking out the van. We felt no pressure at all but were free to explore the van. After we left the dealership, we then went and test drove a Toyota Sienna which is a great car, but the Honda is just a bit better with its fit, finish and smart features. When we returned to Victory a few days later to do the deal, the negotiations were pretty painless and the paperwork signing did not take a long time. All the employees were very friendly, accommodating, helpful, answered all our questions, gave us clear, understandable numbers on the pricing, and gave us a fair and honest deal. We are very happy with our new burgundy van and would shop there again when we needed a new car. Ask for Jimmy, he is a good sales consultant or Alex, the Sales Manger, both men are nice to deal with when looking for a new vehicle.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
THANKS TO STEVEN
by 06/02/2013on
Don't forget to ask for Steven S.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
great
by 01/03/2012on
SF Honda let us test drive a car. It was not the color we wanted. When they got the right car they called us and held the car for a day before we got the message and called back. We had found a lower price and they matched it. They were great. Sales process was quick and easy.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Jose and Quynh made the purchasing experience great!
by 10/22/2011on
I had a great experience at San Francisco Honda today with Jose Hangad and Quynh Pham helping me out. I admit I'm not at all interested in negotiating, and someone else may well have received a lower price for my 2012 Honda Civic LX than I did - however, Jose was responsive, professional and personable during all of our email interactions prior to my visit. I researched the prices and breakdowns of comparable leases and was confident in his offer and options. During the test drive Jose continued to be professional but warm and I felt comfortable checking brakes, pick-up/acceleration/even the stereo speakers. He walked me through each and every feature of the vehicle and made sure I knew what I was getting. When it came time for the contract, Quynh walked through each of the numbers and contract items, and patiently answered all of my questions thoroughly. I should also mention that everyone else at the dealership was friendly and welcoming. I wouldn't hesitate in recommending San Francisco Honda and especially Jose and Quynh. I love my new Civic and having such a wonderful purchasing experience topped it off. Thank you Jose and Quynh! - Carol
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Peace, Love, and Honda.
by 05/17/2011on
Absolutely the greatest car buying experience EVER. Seriously, I love them. I also love my 2011 Black Civic LX-S Sedan with the chrome package and the 100,000 mile Honda warranty and the 0.9% APR financing and the fact that they delivered it right to my door in Marin. Sweet.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
SF Honda: Please Avoid!
by 02/12/2011on
I had a very negative experience with San Francisco Honda that I would like to relate. This last November (2010), I purchased a certified pre-owned 2009, black Honda Civic. Fourteen days after my purchase, I discovered something that looked like white dandruff or speckles covering extensively the hood, the roof, the trunk and also the fenders to some degree. I didnt notice it initially because the car was shined up in the dealership and with a lot of glare on the black surface it was difficult to notice without a close inspection. I only noticed it after an initial hand-wash after which the polish came off. After having the car looked at by a detailer, two autobody places, and the dealership, the consensus was that the speckles were not on the surface of the car (i.e. blow over) but was damage to one of the layers of clear coat. Bear in mind, the car is a 2009, was less than a month in my possession, parked under a carport, I do not live near any heavy industry, I dont commute with it, it was Certified by Honda, and was still under the original factory warranty. And yet, SF Honda was VERY unhelpful. The Used Car Sales Manager, Igor, shrugged his shoulders, said the car was perfect before I bought it and that I was fully responsible for the damage. He said that (paraphrasing) maybe I drove through a cloud of acid rain, you never know what can happen to paint. I later spoke with the General Manager, AJ, about my experience. He seemed apologetic and said Ill see what I can do for you. When I called him back a week later to follow up on our phone call, and to ask if Honda could help in any way financially for my trouble, he became impatient and upset, telling me (paraphrasing) I work for someone too. Were under no obligation to help. Meanwhile, in the two months since purchasing the car, I've made numerous calls to my insurance, missed work to have the paint inspected, taken time on weekends to have it inspected, and been on the phone several times with Honda of America to try to explain my case. Now, three months later, Ive had the car completely repainted and I think my saga is finally coming to a close. If the billion dollar Honda Motor Corporation can't help a first time customer with a vehicle still under factory warranty, just two weeks after my first purchase, then I recommend you pass the buck to a dealership and a company that treats their customers with dignity and doesn't hang them out to dry or sells them "certified" cars with concealed defects. In summary: SF Honda is so focused on their bottom line theyve lost sight of the customer part of the equation. I dont trust SF Honda, and Ill never take any vehicle there again.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
This place is fraudulent
by 05/20/2009on
I have just had the worst experience with them. I was dealing with David Flores, he is a nice guy and not completely his fault. They decided to match my quote from another dealer and I paid down $4000 for down payment on a Saturday and have arranged the car to be picked up on Monday. I am paying cash for the brand new 2009 accord. On Monday, David's manager canceled the purchase saying the quote wasn't legit. I knew David wanted to sell me the car but he wasn't the boss so I am not blaming him entirely. Today I checked my bank account and they took my $4000 deposit instead of returning it!! WTH, I am complaining to BBB regarding this bad business. Do NOT deal with them no matter what!!! If I didn't call them about this I don't think they are going to return my deposit of $4000.
Willing to let their customer leave
by 07/03/2008on
So i went to sfhonda twice looking for a civic lx. first time, test drove with Tim estrella who was a little too laid back, with a whatever attitude like i wanted to test drive the car to Just test drive it. he sat in the car and told me nothing about the car, instead said that it was "my preference" which ultimately it is, but it would be nice to know the llittle perks about the car. i LOVEDDD the civic lx, but i wanted my quote of 19000 to be matched or beaten, because it is after all a standard car. Prior to leaving, tim said the price was not a problem as long as i liked the car. A day later my friend refered me to a associate at sfhonda who she believed was trustworthy and was not just in it for the money. i stoped by that day and met with Micheal who matched the price but for a color i didnt like and said thats all he could do for me. after trying to reason for TEN minutes he declines my offers and LETS me walk out, he did not even TRY to sell me a car whose color i didnt want or anything! after getting home i frantically call all the dealerships for the color and price i want, one dealership got close to at least 19000 for the color but i decided to call sfhonda again since they are the closest to see when they would be getting the color car. Tim picked up, i akwardly asked for the car and he said that he couldve got the car for me but i decided to go to someone else. he said that he could get the car for me but for 20,000! double its price. sounds like payback, but only proves to me that he wasnt a trustworthy associate. Would it have been different if i didnt meet with micheal? Did it matter? Sales associates are suppose to be competitive as well as dealers no matter what the car is. You don't see the competitiveness that you'd expect no matter which associate you'd go to at sf honda.
2008 Honda Pilot
by 04/23/2008on
I recently had a new addition to my family and needed a bigger car...i waited for the deals on tv to get better, and finally on presidents day week, i saw the ads....great financing available through the honda dealer...i emailed honda.com and the responses started to come....i was looking for a new crv or pilot...i got offers from all over the bay area....Serramonte Honda, San Leandro, El Cerrito, Anderson to name a few...i called and emailed for days, before deciding on San Francisco Honda, who matched any better deal I would have gotten by $100 or more...I went on the Sunday in the around 11am after getting off working the graveyard shift...i went down with my wife and two kids...I talked to James Chun, who gave me the prices of the crvs and pilots...after all it was said and done, i ended up buying a pilot,, the price was too good to pass up....i've never bought a new car before, this was my first one...James had an assistant, Tyler Dumas, who brought up the car..i drove it all over on the street, highway,, he answered any question i had..Quynh Pham was the finance guy...he did it as quickly as possible and got my wife and kids home, as i waited for the car...i was tired from working the night before..i got an awesome rate and thats what i really wanted...i waited until around 2pm for the car to be prepped..in the meantime, Tyler explained the whole car to me...everything from the radio, seats, ac, tires, maintenance, anything and everything...i drove the car home and that was that...months later i got a call from Tyler, asking if the car was okay..it was...
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Worst Honda sales team! Stay away!
by 08/20/2007on
SF Honda's sales manager is the most arrogant and insidious individual I've ever met. When I returned my leased Honda Accord after 48 months, I test drove a new 2007 Honda Civic LX and I loved it. Prior to driving the car, I told the sales rep that I used to sell cars and I know exactly what they have to go through so I wouldn't want to waste his time if the dealer couldn't get me a good deal. After he checked with his manager he insisted that I drive the car and they will give me a low lease payment on the new Civic. After we came back to the showroom, they quoted me with a price that's only a bit lower than my fully loaded Honda Accord EX! (Not only credit rating is the same as before, I've never missed a single payment in my prior lease!) That's such an insult to my intelligence so I consequently refused the offer. After failing to persuade me to accept a new lease, the sales manager Adam Guzman started to give me a really bad attitude (he was acting as if I'm his subordinate who owes him a million dollars), told me there's no residual value left in my Accord (my lease included 60,000 miles of usage yet I drove only 32,000 miles, and there's no structual damage at all), and didn't even give me any document indicating that I've returned my leased vehicle to him. I told him I'm not leaving without any documented proof of my lease return, so he reluctantly gave me a printout. As soon as I looked over the printout, I realized I couldn't find the name of the dealership or anyone from SF Honda, in other word there's no indication of where or who I returned the leased vehicle to! Again, I had to ask Guzman to write those down on that printout and then he acted like I'm about to book him in the police station and reluctantly signed that paper. By the way, while this was going on between me and Guzman, their finance manager Quynh Pham was standing next to us and gave me the dirty look. This horrendous experience I had with the sales department of San Francisco Honda is vastly different from what I encountered while I leased my Accord from Honda of Santa Monica. The bottom line is, if you enjoy getting a bad deal and attitude, then visit San Francisco Honda.
2 Comments