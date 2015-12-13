1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I had a very negative experience with San Francisco Honda that I would like to relate. This last November (2010), I purchased a certified pre-owned 2009, black Honda Civic. Fourteen days after my purchase, I discovered something that looked like white dandruff or speckles covering extensively the hood, the roof, the trunk and also the fenders to some degree. I didnt notice it initially because the car was shined up in the dealership and with a lot of glare on the black surface it was difficult to notice without a close inspection. I only noticed it after an initial hand-wash after which the polish came off. After having the car looked at by a detailer, two autobody places, and the dealership, the consensus was that the speckles were not on the surface of the car (i.e. blow over) but was damage to one of the layers of clear coat. Bear in mind, the car is a 2009, was less than a month in my possession, parked under a carport, I do not live near any heavy industry, I dont commute with it, it was Certified by Honda, and was still under the original factory warranty. And yet, SF Honda was VERY unhelpful. The Used Car Sales Manager, Igor, shrugged his shoulders, said the car was perfect before I bought it and that I was fully responsible for the damage. He said that (paraphrasing) maybe I drove through a cloud of acid rain, you never know what can happen to paint. I later spoke with the General Manager, AJ, about my experience. He seemed apologetic and said Ill see what I can do for you. When I called him back a week later to follow up on our phone call, and to ask if Honda could help in any way financially for my trouble, he became impatient and upset, telling me (paraphrasing) I work for someone too. Were under no obligation to help. Meanwhile, in the two months since purchasing the car, I've made numerous calls to my insurance, missed work to have the paint inspected, taken time on weekends to have it inspected, and been on the phone several times with Honda of America to try to explain my case. Now, three months later, Ive had the car completely repainted and I think my saga is finally coming to a close. If the billion dollar Honda Motor Corporation can't help a first time customer with a vehicle still under factory warranty, just two weeks after my first purchase, then I recommend you pass the buck to a dealership and a company that treats their customers with dignity and doesn't hang them out to dry or sells them "certified" cars with concealed defects. In summary: SF Honda is so focused on their bottom line theyve lost sight of the customer part of the equation. I dont trust SF Honda, and Ill never take any vehicle there again. Read more