Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Dealerships
  3. BMW of Roseville

BMW of Roseville

BMW of Roseville
Visit dealer’s website 
500 Automall Dr, Roseville, CA 95661
Call Dealer
Text Us
Call Dealer
View Dealer Website

Customer Reviews of BMW of Roseville

4.2
Overall Rating
4.23 out of 5 stars(129)
Recommend: Yes (23) No (7)
Write a review: Sales | Service
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

No surprises, straightforward process

by BrookeMo on 01/19/2022

First of all, as of this writing (January 2022), very few dealerships are selling cars without a markup, but this dealership is. I paid the MSRP, and there were no hidden costs snuck into the purchase price. I also got a very good financing rate. Robert Taylor always returned my calls, communicated clearly and made me feel like they care about my business.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
129 Reviews
Sort by:
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Elizabeth Mahdavi is great!

by Rick Nelson on 04/12/2022

First time I took my X3 to BMW Roseville. I wasn't impressed with their online scheduling system (like the system for other dealers - pretty lame) but Elizabeth may be the best service advisor I've ever had, and that made it a good experience. She took care of everything really well.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Oil Change and Alignment

by Danielguth on 03/28/2022

Courteous service completed on time.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

No surprises, straightforward process

by BrookeMo on 01/19/2022

First of all, as of this writing (January 2022), very few dealerships are selling cars without a markup, but this dealership is. I paid the MSRP, and there were no hidden costs snuck into the purchase price. I also got a very good financing rate. Robert Taylor always returned my calls, communicated clearly and made me feel like they care about my business.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
2 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Disappointing

by Melissa Menefee on 01/19/2022

My service visit was disappointing to say the least. I scheduled my appointment online, due to technical difficulties it was scheduled as a drop off however I let the service agent know I was intending to wait because I live clear across town and did not have a ride home. The agent offered to take me to the mall which I declined and let him know I would wait. He told me he would put a rush on my service, which was scheduled at 10am. I did not leave the service center until 330pm, and on top of this once I returned back to my serviced vehicle, after 5 hours of waiting, my car was not even washed or vacuumed inside, and service mats or seat covers were not used in this state of pandemic we are currently in. I hope to have a better experience moving forward, as I have no choice but to use the AutoNation service center due to my AutoNation care package.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Oil Change

by Sharon D on 01/16/2022

Very professional as always

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
3 out of 5 starsservice Rating

disappointed it took two tries and a lot of time for the same problem

by dstrong on 11/22/2021

I am not sure that BMW of Roseville wants this opinion, but here it goes anyway. About a month ago i took my 2017 BMW x1 in for routine service, and asked them to check out a few other problems: check the alignment, dot in my screen, and some sort of starting hestitation when i pushed the start button. I had to rent a car on my own, which was fine, and my service writer got everything warrantied, except the alignment, (which i totally expected to pay for, of course). I asked that since this was an electrical problem (screen and starter), that i should get a new battery. I was told, nope, it's fine. I said, "well i don't want to have to bring it back, that's all, and i don't mind paying for a battery". So, 2 weeks ago, i was home, (thankfully) on a day off, and went to start my car and it wouldn't start. Lights working, but connected drive wouldn't. I called BMW roadside assist. The rep was very difficult to understand, I told her where i lived. They sent a tow driver from an area 2.5 hours away from me, it took 5 hours to get the driver there. I had to call in for work the next day since i had no car. I tried to get an Uber, but since this pandemic, no uber drivers. I called a cab. 115 bucks for a cab to the rental car place. Got a rental for a week, at 367 bucks. That was a thursday, BMW had no answers on thursday or Friday, had to wait till Monday. I got the call, that it was the battery, and they were waiting for one to come in. Tuesday evening the car was finished, and i had to return the rental, get the car after work.. blah blah blah. Here is the point. YES i get that sometimes dealers miss things. But i specifically asked for a battery at the 1st visit. I have been in this situation a few times in my life, and replacing the battery is always a good policy after anything electrical goes wrong. I come from a automotive care family, and have learned through the years. I work at a job, that i could have been stranded in the middle of nowhere. The reason i bought a BMW, was because i wanted the higher level of service and excellence, and instead, on this particular occasion, i got the same thing i would expect at any shade tree mechanic shop. I used to have great service here. I hope that it improves again soon. But i can't give them anything higher than 3 stars this time, because I should not have had to bring it back and lose a work day, money on a cab or second rental. I don't want a phone call back or an e mail with these words: "I am sorry that your service experience didn't go as you had planned". I was inconvenienced, it was totally preventable, and I expect this to be corrected at future visits to the Service department.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Post a Comment|Report review
2 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Shady Service

by Ky Leean on 10/22/2021

I came in for a scheduled oil change. I was completely ignored and sat like a fool until someone would talk to me. I let the service advisor know I was there for an oil change. He asked me “what I normally pay for an oil change with BMW” likely to see if he could give me the highest price possible; he did. The price is gave me is 40 dollars more than I usually pay! Will never return or tell others to return.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Excellent experience

by Robts71175 on 07/20/2021

Sales staff was very helpful with our trade in and purchase of our new bmw.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

MR

by Darren T on 06/25/2021

Peter Storm made me feel very comfortable wanted to get to know who I was and knew his product.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

X3 Annual Service

by wmshawk on 06/02/2021

Service as promised delivered on time and with a much needed wash,

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Gina

by Vikashp on 06/01/2021

Gina was a tremendous help!! Thank you !!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Gina

by Vikashp on 06/01/2021

Gina was a tremendous help with our purchase!!! Thank you so much!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Amazing salesman

by Cinnamon on 03/24/2021

Peter was informative and patient. We had several technical questions after the sale and he took his time to answer all of them, we never felt rushed.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Proper Service

by BimmerE30 on 02/24/2021

Every time I go to BMW of Roseville I have a pleasant experience. Elizabeth helps me every single time and she gives first class service in an effortless manner. The work is always done properly and in a timely manner with fair pricing for what is being done. The people are always friendly and the dealership is kept up and always clean and presentable. I would suggest this dealership to anyone and if you need assistance be sure to ask for Elizabeth! She will make your experience worry and hassle free and leave you feeling confident while your vehicle is in BMW of Roseville’s hands.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
1 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Does not return calls or emails for safety concerns

by Paqman909 on 02/12/2021

I was really happy with the service and promptness but The dealer added washer fluid after I declined multi point inspection on oil change, they added summer fluid which fluid which froze upon driving to my destination with colder temperatures this was a safety issue as I was not able to use my washer fluid. My attempt over phone and email has been ignored as I gave them 48 hours to respond but I haven't heard from anyone so I'm sure this is low priority for them.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

water pump replacement

by A BMW fan on 02/04/2021

24 hour turn around for the repair. Great service. Also offered to perform some past due service.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Great service and great people!

by Kaleani on 01/17/2021

I always got perfect service at BMW Roseville, a customer since 2004. Last week I needed an oil change and a complimentary check so i scheduled service online. My service consultant again was Joua Cha - she is the most professional and friendly I know. Two hours later, I was done, my car had been washed and I was a very happy customer. Thank you again Joua!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great experience with a great value!

by cfore20 on 01/12/2021

I had a great experience. The dealership was very clean, nice staff, and a great deal on my vehicle! Thank you!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
1 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Poor service experience

by bmw535d on 12/08/2020

I brought my 535d in to get routine oil change and have my chattering brakes addressed. I was told that my brakes, which are covered under warranty, would be looked at as a part of the routine maintenance, and to address them specifically would require an additional "diagnostic fee". I didn't want to pay someone to "diagnose" what I already knew, which was that my brakes were not working correctly. With a 9:20 appointment, I waited until 12:55 for all the routine maintenance to be completed, but since the brakes were still at 5mm they would not be covered under the warranty. The warranty requires them to be at 4mm, so now I need to wear my brakes down 1 additional millimeter before they will be fixed. There is no way for me to tell that the brakes have worn the additional 1mm(!), so once again it looks like I will be asked to pay a "diagnostic fee" for someone to look at my brakes and tell me if they are 4mm or less in order for the warranty to cover their replacement. All this on top of the fact that it takes a 3 hour appointment on a weekday in Roseville to do this. I understand that there is a lot of traffic coming through their service department, and it is difficult to manage each situation with individual consideration, but I was essentially told I have nothing better to do than wait 3 hours on my car to not be entirely fixed and told that in a month or two, I would need to do so again. And it is not lost on me that the mysterious 1mm extra on the brake pads will force me to pay their technician to diagnose a problem I already know that I have.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Very nice salesman !

by Marilyn on 12/06/2020

Very nice, no pressure salesman. Very nice Finance Man. We had a very good experience and bought a 2017 BMW AWD sedan.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

No Hassle Experience

by BMWAddict on 12/06/2020

We have purchased several vehicles over the years and this by far was one of the most smooth and stress-free experiences overall. Ali Mohammad was our sales professional and he was awesome. Knowledgeable about the product, no pressure, easy going and kind. If you are in the market and looking to purchase from BMW of Roseville - connect with Ali!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
Read more reviews
Write a sales review Write a service review
228 cars in stock
30 new161 used37 certified pre-owned
See All Inventory
videos
about our dealership

We make it easy - we'll buy your car with a check that you can deposit the same day, our pre-owned vehicles come with a 5-day return policy* and we'll even sanitize your vehicle so you can buy and service safely. Now that’s easy. Schedule an appointment today!

*Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. See store for complete guarantee, warranty and service contract details.

what sets us apart
Through DRV PNK, we continue to raise millions to support cancer research and treatment. Every AutoNation Pink Plate on the road helps put our fight against cancer on full display.
We offer a wide range of finance or lease programs with a menu that makes financing with us clear & simple.
We’ll buy your car and give you a check that you can deposit the same day. Get a certified offer for your vehicle, guaranteed for 7 days or 500 miles at any of our locations, even if you don’t buy a car from us.
We use an EPA-approved disinfectant to sanitize every vehicle we sell. Plus, we offer store-to-door-delivery for a safer shopping experience.
Our pre-owned vehicles are priced just right. Every 1Price Pre-Owned Vehicle is backed by a 5-day or 250-mile (whichever comes first) Money-Back Guarantee and a CARFAX™ Vehicle History Report.
Amenities
Complimentary Coffee
Complimentary WiFi

What shoppers are searching for