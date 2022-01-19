Customer Reviews of BMW of Roseville
No surprises, straightforward process
by 01/19/2022on
First of all, as of this writing (January 2022), very few dealerships are selling cars without a markup, but this dealership is. I paid the MSRP, and there were no hidden costs snuck into the purchase price. I also got a very good financing rate. Robert Taylor always returned my calls, communicated clearly and made me feel like they care about my business.
Elizabeth Mahdavi is great!
by 04/12/2022on
First time I took my X3 to BMW Roseville. I wasn't impressed with their online scheduling system (like the system for other dealers - pretty lame) but Elizabeth may be the best service advisor I've ever had, and that made it a good experience. She took care of everything really well.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Oil Change and Alignment
by 03/28/2022on
Courteous service completed on time.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
No surprises, straightforward process
by 01/19/2022on
First of all, as of this writing (January 2022), very few dealerships are selling cars without a markup, but this dealership is. I paid the MSRP, and there were no hidden costs snuck into the purchase price. I also got a very good financing rate. Robert Taylor always returned my calls, communicated clearly and made me feel like they care about my business.
Disappointing
by 01/19/2022on
My service visit was disappointing to say the least. I scheduled my appointment online, due to technical difficulties it was scheduled as a drop off however I let the service agent know I was intending to wait because I live clear across town and did not have a ride home. The agent offered to take me to the mall which I declined and let him know I would wait. He told me he would put a rush on my service, which was scheduled at 10am. I did not leave the service center until 330pm, and on top of this once I returned back to my serviced vehicle, after 5 hours of waiting, my car was not even washed or vacuumed inside, and service mats or seat covers were not used in this state of pandemic we are currently in. I hope to have a better experience moving forward, as I have no choice but to use the AutoNation service center due to my AutoNation care package.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Oil Change
by 01/16/2022on
Very professional as always
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
disappointed it took two tries and a lot of time for the same problem
by 11/22/2021on
I am not sure that BMW of Roseville wants this opinion, but here it goes anyway. About a month ago i took my 2017 BMW x1 in for routine service, and asked them to check out a few other problems: check the alignment, dot in my screen, and some sort of starting hestitation when i pushed the start button. I had to rent a car on my own, which was fine, and my service writer got everything warrantied, except the alignment, (which i totally expected to pay for, of course). I asked that since this was an electrical problem (screen and starter), that i should get a new battery. I was told, nope, it's fine. I said, "well i don't want to have to bring it back, that's all, and i don't mind paying for a battery". So, 2 weeks ago, i was home, (thankfully) on a day off, and went to start my car and it wouldn't start. Lights working, but connected drive wouldn't. I called BMW roadside assist. The rep was very difficult to understand, I told her where i lived. They sent a tow driver from an area 2.5 hours away from me, it took 5 hours to get the driver there. I had to call in for work the next day since i had no car. I tried to get an Uber, but since this pandemic, no uber drivers. I called a cab. 115 bucks for a cab to the rental car place. Got a rental for a week, at 367 bucks. That was a thursday, BMW had no answers on thursday or Friday, had to wait till Monday. I got the call, that it was the battery, and they were waiting for one to come in. Tuesday evening the car was finished, and i had to return the rental, get the car after work.. blah blah blah. Here is the point. YES i get that sometimes dealers miss things. But i specifically asked for a battery at the 1st visit. I have been in this situation a few times in my life, and replacing the battery is always a good policy after anything electrical goes wrong. I come from a automotive care family, and have learned through the years. I work at a job, that i could have been stranded in the middle of nowhere. The reason i bought a BMW, was because i wanted the higher level of service and excellence, and instead, on this particular occasion, i got the same thing i would expect at any shade tree mechanic shop. I used to have great service here. I hope that it improves again soon. But i can't give them anything higher than 3 stars this time, because I should not have had to bring it back and lose a work day, money on a cab or second rental. I don't want a phone call back or an e mail with these words: "I am sorry that your service experience didn't go as you had planned". I was inconvenienced, it was totally preventable, and I expect this to be corrected at future visits to the Service department.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Shady Service
by 10/22/2021on
I came in for a scheduled oil change. I was completely ignored and sat like a fool until someone would talk to me. I let the service advisor know I was there for an oil change. He asked me “what I normally pay for an oil change with BMW” likely to see if he could give me the highest price possible; he did. The price is gave me is 40 dollars more than I usually pay! Will never return or tell others to return.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
1 Comments
Excellent experience
by 07/20/2021on
Sales staff was very helpful with our trade in and purchase of our new bmw.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
MR
by 06/25/2021on
Peter Storm made me feel very comfortable wanted to get to know who I was and knew his product.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
X3 Annual Service
by 06/02/2021on
Service as promised delivered on time and with a much needed wash,
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Gina
by 06/01/2021on
Gina was a tremendous help!! Thank you !!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Gina
by 06/01/2021on
Gina was a tremendous help with our purchase!!! Thank you so much!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Amazing salesman
by 03/24/2021on
Peter was informative and patient. We had several technical questions after the sale and he took his time to answer all of them, we never felt rushed.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Proper Service
by 02/24/2021on
Every time I go to BMW of Roseville I have a pleasant experience. Elizabeth helps me every single time and she gives first class service in an effortless manner. The work is always done properly and in a timely manner with fair pricing for what is being done. The people are always friendly and the dealership is kept up and always clean and presentable. I would suggest this dealership to anyone and if you need assistance be sure to ask for Elizabeth! She will make your experience worry and hassle free and leave you feeling confident while your vehicle is in BMW of Roseville’s hands.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Does not return calls or emails for safety concerns
by 02/12/2021on
I was really happy with the service and promptness but The dealer added washer fluid after I declined multi point inspection on oil change, they added summer fluid which fluid which froze upon driving to my destination with colder temperatures this was a safety issue as I was not able to use my washer fluid. My attempt over phone and email has been ignored as I gave them 48 hours to respond but I haven't heard from anyone so I'm sure this is low priority for them.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
1 Comments
water pump replacement
by 02/04/2021on
24 hour turn around for the repair. Great service. Also offered to perform some past due service.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Great service and great people!
by 01/17/2021on
I always got perfect service at BMW Roseville, a customer since 2004. Last week I needed an oil change and a complimentary check so i scheduled service online. My service consultant again was Joua Cha - she is the most professional and friendly I know. Two hours later, I was done, my car had been washed and I was a very happy customer. Thank you again Joua!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Great experience with a great value!
by 01/12/2021on
I had a great experience. The dealership was very clean, nice staff, and a great deal on my vehicle! Thank you!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Poor service experience
by 12/08/2020on
I brought my 535d in to get routine oil change and have my chattering brakes addressed. I was told that my brakes, which are covered under warranty, would be looked at as a part of the routine maintenance, and to address them specifically would require an additional "diagnostic fee". I didn't want to pay someone to "diagnose" what I already knew, which was that my brakes were not working correctly. With a 9:20 appointment, I waited until 12:55 for all the routine maintenance to be completed, but since the brakes were still at 5mm they would not be covered under the warranty. The warranty requires them to be at 4mm, so now I need to wear my brakes down 1 additional millimeter before they will be fixed. There is no way for me to tell that the brakes have worn the additional 1mm(!), so once again it looks like I will be asked to pay a "diagnostic fee" for someone to look at my brakes and tell me if they are 4mm or less in order for the warranty to cover their replacement. All this on top of the fact that it takes a 3 hour appointment on a weekday in Roseville to do this. I understand that there is a lot of traffic coming through their service department, and it is difficult to manage each situation with individual consideration, but I was essentially told I have nothing better to do than wait 3 hours on my car to not be entirely fixed and told that in a month or two, I would need to do so again. And it is not lost on me that the mysterious 1mm extra on the brake pads will force me to pay their technician to diagnose a problem I already know that I have.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
1 Comments
Very nice salesman !
by 12/06/2020on
Very nice, no pressure salesman. Very nice Finance Man. We had a very good experience and bought a 2017 BMW AWD sedan.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
No Hassle Experience
by 12/06/2020on
We have purchased several vehicles over the years and this by far was one of the most smooth and stress-free experiences overall. Ali Mohammad was our sales professional and he was awesome. Knowledgeable about the product, no pressure, easy going and kind. If you are in the market and looking to purchase from BMW of Roseville - connect with Ali!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
We make it easy - we'll buy your car with a check that you can deposit the same day, our pre-owned vehicles come with a 5-day return policy* and we'll even sanitize your vehicle so you can buy and service safely. Now that’s easy. Schedule an appointment today!
*Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. See store for complete guarantee, warranty and service contract details.
1 Comments