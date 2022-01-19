3 out of 5 stars service Rating

I am not sure that BMW of Roseville wants this opinion, but here it goes anyway. About a month ago i took my 2017 BMW x1 in for routine service, and asked them to check out a few other problems: check the alignment, dot in my screen, and some sort of starting hestitation when i pushed the start button. I had to rent a car on my own, which was fine, and my service writer got everything warrantied, except the alignment, (which i totally expected to pay for, of course). I asked that since this was an electrical problem (screen and starter), that i should get a new battery. I was told, nope, it's fine. I said, "well i don't want to have to bring it back, that's all, and i don't mind paying for a battery". So, 2 weeks ago, i was home, (thankfully) on a day off, and went to start my car and it wouldn't start. Lights working, but connected drive wouldn't. I called BMW roadside assist. The rep was very difficult to understand, I told her where i lived. They sent a tow driver from an area 2.5 hours away from me, it took 5 hours to get the driver there. I had to call in for work the next day since i had no car. I tried to get an Uber, but since this pandemic, no uber drivers. I called a cab. 115 bucks for a cab to the rental car place. Got a rental for a week, at 367 bucks. That was a thursday, BMW had no answers on thursday or Friday, had to wait till Monday. I got the call, that it was the battery, and they were waiting for one to come in. Tuesday evening the car was finished, and i had to return the rental, get the car after work.. blah blah blah. Here is the point. YES i get that sometimes dealers miss things. But i specifically asked for a battery at the 1st visit. I have been in this situation a few times in my life, and replacing the battery is always a good policy after anything electrical goes wrong. I come from a automotive care family, and have learned through the years. I work at a job, that i could have been stranded in the middle of nowhere. The reason i bought a BMW, was because i wanted the higher level of service and excellence, and instead, on this particular occasion, i got the same thing i would expect at any shade tree mechanic shop. I used to have great service here. I hope that it improves again soon. But i can't give them anything higher than 3 stars this time, because I should not have had to bring it back and lose a work day, money on a cab or second rental. I don't want a phone call back or an e mail with these words: "I am sorry that your service experience didn't go as you had planned". I was inconvenienced, it was totally preventable, and I expect this to be corrected at future visits to the Service department. Read more