Enterprise Car Sales Reseda

6653 Reseda Blvd, Reseda, CA 91335
Today 9:00 AM - 7:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Enterprise Car Sales Reseda

4 sales Reviews
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

excellent

by ryancox on 08/09/2018

very pleasant

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great experience

by NanaJudy on 07/24/2018

Very happy with car purchased from Enterprise, Reseda. Staff very helpful and friendly. If you are in the market for a used car, Enterprise has like new cars for a competitive price.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

THE BEST CAR BUYING PLACE

by MARASAMICKEY on 06/20/2018

Easy - fast - and fun car buying. Dyanna at the reseda ca sale office is the best. She and I spent time on line and in person at her office. She listen to what I was look for and found the one I wanted. I will only but from enterprise in the future. Great experience and great prices.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great Service

by LyndaLee on 09/13/2016

We are very satisfied with the service we received from Tammy at Enterprise. She assisted us in determining the features we wanted that were comparable to our previous car. After we decided, she showed us how to operate new features we weren't familiar with. We appreciate her patience and how well she understood choosing the best car for us. Buying a car from Enterprise was a pleasant experience.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

about our dealership

What shoppers are searching for