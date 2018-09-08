Enterprise Car Sales Reseda
Customer Reviews of Enterprise Car Sales Reseda
excellent
by 08/09/2018on
very pleasant
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great experience
by 07/24/2018on
Very happy with car purchased from Enterprise, Reseda. Staff very helpful and friendly. If you are in the market for a used car, Enterprise has like new cars for a competitive price.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
THE BEST CAR BUYING PLACE
by 06/20/2018on
Easy - fast - and fun car buying. Dyanna at the reseda ca sale office is the best. She and I spent time on line and in person at her office. She listen to what I was look for and found the one I wanted. I will only but from enterprise in the future. Great experience and great prices.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Service
by 09/13/2016on
We are very satisfied with the service we received from Tammy at Enterprise. She assisted us in determining the features we wanted that were comparable to our previous car. After we decided, she showed us how to operate new features we weren't familiar with. We appreciate her patience and how well she understood choosing the best car for us. Buying a car from Enterprise was a pleasant experience.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
