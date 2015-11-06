McAuley Ford
Excellent Buying Experience
I purchased a 2015 Mustang. This is the 4th car I've purchased from McAuley and the staff is always great. The buying experience is fairly quick and the employees are friendly and down to earth. As long as I live in Patterson, I (and my husband) will be making our new car purchases at McAuley.
Great new buying experience
I love my 2015 Explorer!!! The staff here at McAuley Ford was Awesome!!! Very knowledgable about the vehicle...very helpful with answering any questions about the car and the buying process! I would highly recommend this place to all family and friends! I am very satisfied with my purchase!! Thank you!
