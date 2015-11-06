Skip to main content
McAuley Ford

250 N El Circulo Ave, Patterson, CA 95363
Today 8:00 AM - 6:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
11:00 AM - 4:00 PM
Monday
8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Tuesday
8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Wednesday
8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Thursday
8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Friday
8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Customer Reviews of McAuley Ford

2 sales Reviews
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Excellent Buying Experience

by jfhess on 06/11/2015

I purchased a 2015 Mustang. This is the 4th car I've purchased from McAuley and the staff is always great. The buying experience is fairly quick and the employees are friendly and down to earth. As long as I live in Patterson, I (and my husband) will be making our new car purchases at McAuley.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great new buying experience

by Sgomez5779 on 06/01/2015

I love my 2015 Explorer!!! The staff here at McAuley Ford was Awesome!!! Very knowledgable about the vehicle...very helpful with answering any questions about the car and the buying process! I would highly recommend this place to all family and friends! I am very satisfied with my purchase!! Thank you!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
