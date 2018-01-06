4 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I first test drove the Jetta we purchased with Ardash who was very knowledgeable and respectful. There was nothing pushy about his style which I very much appreciated. He stapled his card to a brochure and told me that if I had any questions to call. I then did my shopping online with about 6 local dealerships. The Internet manager Peter got back to me very quickly and was several hundred dollars less than the 2nd lowest bid. I did not try to get any other dealers to come down from his bid because I felt it was a fair price and not worth playing the game for a couple of hundred dollars. Besides Pasadena came in the lowest the first time and I felt that deserved my business. I would suggest that you negotiate everything (terms, interest rate, price, options, etc) before you go to do the paperwork and have the proof of the deal in hand. There was a little lack of communication between the Internet manager and my salesman, however once I showed them my on-line quote they honored the deal without hesitation. All in all this was a very positive car buying experience. Read more