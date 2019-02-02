Above and beyond
by 02/02/2019on
My check engine light came on and I was pretty panicked as to what I could be. I pulled into the dealership and was greeted by Clair who was very helpful. Once my Jetta was inspected Clair was able to explain to me the issues in plain English without making it seem like it was rocket science. After all was said and done I got Jetta back at the end of the day. It was washed and the inside was vacuumed so I have to say I got back car back looking and running much better than when I came in. Thanks Clair for your help.
Above and beyond
by 02/02/2019on
My check engine light came on and I was pretty panicked as to what I could be. I pulled into the dealership and was greeted by Clair who was very helpful. Once my Jetta was inspected Clair was able to explain to me the issues in plain English without making it seem like it was rocket science. After all was said and done I got Jetta back at the end of the day. It was washed and the inside was vacuumed so I have to say I got back car back looking and running much better than when I came in. Thanks Clair for your help.
Excellent Service
by 06/27/2018on
They took their time in helping me out and they thoroughly explained what work was needed to be done on my vehicle. I was constantly in the loop during the service process and they worked to make sure they fixed the problem in the most cost effective way.
Car lease
by 06/01/2018on
Paul was great, knew what we needed and got straight to the point with a great solution that put us in a new car. Very happy with his knowledge and service.
Utterly disappointed
by 11/14/2017on
I didn't want to write a review but personally I felt like I had to after my experience a couple days ago I took in my 2007 gti it was stuck in the Park gear so I decided to call Volkswagen instead of a random mechanic I just wanted to go straight to the problem of the car and know exactly what was wrong with it and so they told me it was 190 or 195 for the diagnosis so and and my father agreed on that and told them yes next thing you know it was now 395 or something like that to start on the shifter assembly so they ddnt explain it correctly cus she said we will start on the shifter assembly but at the same time saying it was gona be 18000 to start repairing and replacing the shifter assembly n I was like so nothing has been done to the car like they were charging us t for the cars diagnosis in result we only paid 190 because we shouldn't have to pay twice for when it was suppose to be done once and the price hey we're giving us to repair it was ridiculous cus we had a Jetta around the same year and it was fixed by a different Volkswagen and we ddnt even pay $400 so it was like we are getting milked for our money but I wouldn't recommend anyone to go here or buy a car here also when I tried to pick my car up they wouldn't let me take it cus service was close but I wanted to get it towed it was dumb the gate was open it was my car I already paid my bill with them and some employee said I wasn't allowed to take a car that belonged to me it was just parked their cus the manager said it was okay for atleast 2 days and I couldn't even go in my own car to get something without them just staring me down like if I was some criminal so I'm going back and fourth wasting gas yo pick up a car that belongs to me this is what made me write a review
highly recommend them
by 09/02/2015on
I leased a 2015 Jetta TDI from them this week and love it. Good power and great gas milage. I got a very good deal and my salesman Paul was very helpful answering my questions.
Thank you Paul M!
by 08/28/2015on
I normally hate dealerships and the whole process of purchasing a car. Thanks to Paul Mananian, I walked away with a car I absolutely loved. Thank you Paul for taking the time to answer all my questions and concerns and making sure I was happy with my purchase....because I am! :)
I wasn't comfortable but they were reasonable mostly.
by 08/01/2015on
Overall the dealership is fine. I'd still recommend them to some else. Just not for me. They even made accommodations for me which I appreciate immensely. But overall the credit check bombardments, their "fraud checks" due to my credit union's check, some forgetfulness, and the time consumed made me leave during the finance portion of the deal. I didn't feel comfortable about the vehicle or Volkswagen thereafter. They offered me a $1000 discount after I walked out which was great. But it wasn't about the money anymore. It was about the experience. I didn't feel comfortable. Therefore I didn't buy a car. My previous Edmunds Price Promise experience was over and done in 45 minutes no issues. This was 2 hours too long. But again, I appreciate what they offered to do for me it was very generous.
1 Comments
It doesn't get any better
by 07/28/2015on
I am on my 4th lease with VW Pasadena, in particular with Paul Mananian, and I have to admit it has been the best car leasing experience ever. In fact, the 4 leases aren't even for me. I have just helped family with their lease process because my experience with Paul and VW Pasadena has been so easy. They are hassle free, and straight to the point. I tell them what I want and what I am willing to pay, and they may it happen. Look forward to continuous business with Paul and VW Pasadena! They have been great!~
fantastic experience
by 07/16/2015on
I waited 6 weeks to write this review and I just have to say that I've had the amazing experience at Volkswagen Pasadena. I was greeted and helped by Paul M. who patiently walked me through the leasing process. Since I'd never leased before I had many questions and reservations. Paul calmly explained everything and answered all my questions in a professional manner. Thank you to everyone including Peter who is a barrel of laughs when you're signing paperwork!
1 Comments
Fourth Volkswagen
by 07/09/2015on
I recently lease a new 2015 Touareg from Volkswagen Pasadena and could not be more delighted with the level of service my family and I received from Paul. He was patient, very kind and knowledgeably. A Touareg is a big investment and at no point did we feel pressured or or rushed. Peter also helped us with our paper work and took his time to explain the contract and all the options. VW Pasadena is obviously run the professionals not typically found at car dealerships. Keep up the GREAT work!
1 Comments
Great honest salesmen
by 06/27/2015on
My mom and I walked in to this dealer right when it was closing, without hesitation Andrew helped us and let me test drive a 2015 Volkswagen Tiguan. I was looking at this car for many months now and I fell even more in love with the car. We then sat down and worked on a deal for a lease, we sat there for a couple hours working out the deal and by the the end of the night I got the deal I was happy with! I truly love Volkswagen Pasadena and have always had a good experience there I recommend this dealer to everyone.
My New Passat Purchase
by 06/21/2015on
Went to Volkswagen Pasadena to trade in my previous lease return back in May of 2015, I got some great information from Andrew and Jamal, but ended up not going through with it at the time. A week and a half later Andrew followed up and gave me a call and asked if there was anything he could do. A couple days later and after some hard negotiating we were able to work out a deal with Andrew and Jamal ! I'm really satisfied with my new Passat ! Will definitely be coming back to get my car serviced here.
First Car Purchase
by 06/08/2015on
I purchased a 2013 VW Jetta from VW Pasadena and was assisted by Paul and Andrew who were so helpful and nice. I highly recommend these guys and this dealership. It was my first car purchase and they were able to help find me the perfect car within my price range and were able to assist me in applying for the VW recent graduate program. I'm so glad I bought my car through Paul and VW Pasadena, I love my car!
1 Comments
Great deal better service
by 12/09/2013on
It seems almost anywhere you go these days there is a major lack of customer service. You are just treated like a number next up to be "serviced" This was absolutely not the case at vw pasadena. Their friendly knowledgeable staff was not only very helpful but extremely kind and caring. My wife and I have had an embarrassing past 24 months losing our home and the bankruptcy that followed. The staff here was not judgmental and in fact did everything possible to make us comfortable and secure. We were able to come to a great deal on a 2011 Jetta for my wife and she couldn't be happier with her car. Thank you vw pasadena for everything.
Very good experience
by 09/20/2011on
I first test drove the Jetta we purchased with Ardash who was very knowledgeable and respectful. There was nothing pushy about his style which I very much appreciated. He stapled his card to a brochure and told me that if I had any questions to call. I then did my shopping online with about 6 local dealerships. The Internet manager Peter got back to me very quickly and was several hundred dollars less than the 2nd lowest bid. I did not try to get any other dealers to come down from his bid because I felt it was a fair price and not worth playing the game for a couple of hundred dollars. Besides Pasadena came in the lowest the first time and I felt that deserved my business. I would suggest that you negotiate everything (terms, interest rate, price, options, etc) before you go to do the paperwork and have the proof of the deal in hand. There was a little lack of communication between the Internet manager and my salesman, however once I showed them my on-line quote they honored the deal without hesitation. All in all this was a very positive car buying experience.
Very Dishonest Managers/sales people
by 03/08/2011on
This place has been the worst experience I have ever had for purchasing a car. There was a sales "manager" named Mike that was so unprofessional and dishonest, when they realize that you are not going to buy a car from them because you did your research before going to the dealership they start harassing you and being disrespectful. If you read other dealership review sites you will find out how bad these people are! I hope that you do your research and read all the reviews before buying a car from this place and end up getting cheated big time.
The Best Service
by 07/28/2009on
A few months ago I purchased a 2009 California Jetta and I absolutely love my car. It looks great, it drives great and I could not be any happier! After a couple months when the weather started getting hot, I noticed that the front middle vents were not blowing air like I thought they should. I decided to take it to the dealership to have it checked and was completely blown away with the great service I received. I was greeted immediately when I walked through the door and spoke with Norman Harrold. After explaining that my vents were not working properly he immediately checked my car and wrote up a repair order and he also offered to have a courtesy check done on my car as well. I was a little worried how long it would take because I had my car there in the evening and it was July 3rd and I did not want to be without my car on a holiday weekend. Norman informed me that it would be finished that evening and offered to have it delivered to my house since I live locally. I couldn't believe it! I actually thought he was joking. About two hours later I received a call that my car was finished and they were outside in my driveway, parking it at my house. My vents were fixed and blowing correctly and my car was even washed and vacuumed. It looked just as beautiful as the day I bought it. I was very satisfied with my service and there is no other dealership I would ever take my car to. Sincerely, Melanie W A very satisfied customer!
Can't Trust Volkswagen Pasadena
by 07/21/2009on
You simply cannot trust Volkswagen Pasadena's service department. My wife's VW Beetle pulled loose a corner of the plastic splash shield on a slightly too-high parking block. Volkswagen Pasadena repaired it, but then claimed an auxiliary cooling fan was "damaged." She requested the original part, and when I examined it later I found a single small chip out of only one fan blade -- not at all in need of replacement. I called to complain and ask for a refund. Nevermind that the fan is in otherwise perfect condition, I'm also suspicious about how a spinning fan gets a nick out of only one blade with no other marks on it. Hmm ... ? The service manager, J. Piamonte, refused my refund after I sent him the photos and claimed the fan was "like a jet engine" and a small nick could cause it to "fly apart." What a joke. Except we're out $300 bucks on an unnecessary repair. DO NOT TAKE YOUR CAR TO VW PASADENA UNDER ANY CIRCUMSTANCES! To add insult to injury, my wife was 8 months pregnant -- they don't care who they do this to.
Ohh that's normal.......
by 03/03/2008on
This is not a question more than a declaration of my dissatisfaction with the service and response my wife and I got recently from a dealer in Pasadena, CA. We took our car there because any time we would start our car the and pressed the gas peddle the car would not respond and when it did it would lurch violently forward and then even after we allow for the car to warm up even more the same thing happens. This makes for a very dangerous situation which is only compounded by the fact and the response given to me by the service writer at Trans Ocean that "it is normal". I don't think so. We have owned our 1999 Volkswagen bug since it was new and it never did that and now we are being asked to live with what amounts to a life threatening situation.
Had an excellent experience leasing 2008 GTI
by 10/01/2007on
I had an excellent experience dealing with this dealership. All the terms were discussed over email. I scheduled a time I would drop by. The car was ready, I test drove it and went to sign all the papers. They took the car for detailing even though it was clean to begin with. When signing the papers they already had all of my info handy, with all the terms as was agreed on over an email thread. Everyone was polite and helpful. The whole experience took about 1.5 hrs. Definitely the best car buying/leasing experience for me. None of the usual tricks or scams car dealers are known for.
1 Comments