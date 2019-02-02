service Rating

I didn't want to write a review but personally I felt like I had to after my experience a couple days ago I took in my 2007 gti it was stuck in the Park gear so I decided to call Volkswagen instead of a random mechanic I just wanted to go straight to the problem of the car and know exactly what was wrong with it and so they told me it was 190 or 195 for the diagnosis so and and my father agreed on that and told them yes next thing you know it was now 395 or something like that to start on the shifter assembly so they ddnt explain it correctly cus she said we will start on the shifter assembly but at the same time saying it was gona be 18000 to start repairing and replacing the shifter assembly n I was like so nothing has been done to the car like they were charging us t for the cars diagnosis in result we only paid 190 because we shouldn't have to pay twice for when it was suppose to be done once and the price hey we're giving us to repair it was ridiculous cus we had a Jetta around the same year and it was fixed by a different Volkswagen and we ddnt even pay $400 so it was like we are getting milked for our money but I wouldn't recommend anyone to go here or buy a car here also when I tried to pick my car up they wouldn't let me take it cus service was close but I wanted to get it towed it was dumb the gate was open it was my car I already paid my bill with them and some employee said I wasn't allowed to take a car that belonged to me it was just parked their cus the manager said it was okay for atleast 2 days and I couldn't even go in my own car to get something without them just staring me down like if I was some criminal so I'm going back and fourth wasting gas yo pick up a car that belongs to me this is what made me write a review Read more