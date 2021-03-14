Customer Reviews of Magnussen's Toyota of Palo Alto
Best Lease Ever 2021 Camry SE
by 03/14/2021on
Excellent dealership. Clean and conforms with County regulation on social distancing. I emailed Angel Rincon about my interest on an ongoing lease special. He responded right away and let me know the details of the lease. He even gave me a better offer from what I asked for. Made the appointment and picked up the car the same day. Thanks Angel...will definitely go back if I need to update any of my cars.
Easy as 1, 2, 3 oil change
by 11/19/2021on
Crystal Conchas, Quick Lube Advisor of Magnussen's Toyota of Palo Alto, did an excellent job from beginning to end. Texts were sent for ease of having Lyft take me home and picking me up, and updating me on progress or options to replace suggested items. It was all very smooth while all the time I could carry on with my own business at hand. I would highly recommend this Toyota Location and Crystal Conchas for service any time. Sincerely Customer Jeff Blakely of Palo Alto a Rav4 owner.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Service and Speed!
by 11/04/2021on
While I needed to get a tire replaced, Randall Ricald, helped me above and beyond. The time that was given was correct and I appreciated all the communication. I’ve always come to this location to have work done and always leave knowing the job was done right!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Gave my old car new life!
by 11/01/2021on
Alex Ramirez of the Service Department found parts for my 24-year old Camry and extended the life of my car. I really appreciate the research he did to help me (and my car!). I couldn't be happier!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service review
by 10/22/2021on
I had a maintenance service for my car yesterday. Advisor Randall Ricalde made himself available with his professional knowledge to answer my concern questions. Service completed quickly per promise. I appreciate Randall Ricalde.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Magnussen's Toyota Service Experience
by 08/13/2021on
This review is for Magnussen's Toyota Palo in general, with an emphasis on Alex Ramirez, Senior Service Advisor/Manager. Alex's job responsibilities include dealing with customers, scheduling/managing repairs and maintenance, estimating costs, and consulting with technicians. Vehicle problems are stressful for me, so I place emphasis on a smooth yet efficient customer experience. I have known Alex for five years and have found him to be one of the best service advisors/managers I have ever dealt with. Alex listens carefully to whatever I tell him regarding my concerns and issues with the vehicle. He does a solid job of coordinating his team's activities in the diagnosis and repair of those problems as well as scheduled maintenance. When the problem is not within the scope of Magnussen's, he directs me to the proper facility or business, in short, doing whatever needed to diagnose and fix issues. For example, I recently had a tiny fluid leak on one of my cars. Alex traced it to a hairline crack in the fuel tank. He outlined all my options, discussing the advantages and safety issues involved in each alternative. In thanking him for his effort, he replied: "No problem, it's what we do." Alex is: • Knowledgeable and eager to help with any need, concern, or problem • Honest and reliable, giving excellent and trustworthy information on just about any service or repair issue • Reasonable and correct on pricing • Good at recommending needed/scheduled maintenance and explaining difficult-to-understand problems in simple terms In short, Alex is a seasoned Service Manager who will direct his team in the performance of superior vehicle repair and maintenance services for your car, doing whatever is needed to ensure customer satisfaction. He reflects well the values and practices of Magnussen's. I highly recommend him and Magnussen's for all your service needs.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
confidence inspiring service
by 07/27/2021on
Over many years, I have had consistent great service of several vehicles and in timely fashion. Alex Ramirez advises what is needed, timely and reasonable, but does not "push" services that can wait, merely informs of them; with great attitude.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Awesome Service
by 07/09/2021on
I was surprised to be able to get same day service for an oil change and tire rotation on my Camry. Service advisor Randall Ricalde was especially accommodating and ensured a smooth and on-time experience. Magnussen's has my top rating for service.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
scratchy service
by 07/08/2021on
My car got a scratch on the hood, unfortunately i've only notice it when i arrived home. Hopefuly guys will be more careful in handling costumers cars.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Good Service Help
by 07/01/2021on
Crystal Conchas was very helpful in servicing my car. She explained answers to several questions and followed up on requests.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Quick and punctual service
by 06/15/2021on
Very profesional
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Efficient and convenient
by 06/07/2021on
Had an alignment done on our Sienna ... could immediately notice the difference in drive & handling. Crystal Conhas was proficient in helping thru the check-in process and called to advise the vehicle was ready for pickup much earlier than expected - great experience.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Service review at Toyota Palo Alto
by 05/26/2021on
We take our Rav4 here since we bought it and it has always been good experience. They let you know if they find something and what the cost will be before doing it.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great service tech
by 04/23/2021on
Alex Ramirez is a great service rep. Very likable guy
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Wonderful experience.
by 04/15/2021on
Had a super quick and excellent experience with Pedro Gomez. He delivered everything I asked for with out pressuring me or providing false promises. The whole experience was smooth and easy. Pedro had everything ready upon arrival and Eric in finance finalized the paperwork in a few minutes and then I was on my way. Would definitely choose this dealership again.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Best Lease Ever 2021 Camry SE
by 03/14/2021on
Excellent dealership. Clean and conforms with County regulation on social distancing. I emailed Angel Rincon about my interest on an ongoing lease special. He responded right away and let me know the details of the lease. He even gave me a better offer from what I asked for. Made the appointment and picked up the car the same day. Thanks Angel...will definitely go back if I need to update any of my cars.
Octavio Rubio - great service at Magnussens
by 03/10/2021on
Great service from Octavio, who was flexible when my schedule changed, and got me in and out in the same day. I really appreciate the flexibility in working around my schedule
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Easy in and out service
by 03/05/2021on
Lyndon was my Service Advisor. He was efficient and professional both on drop off and pick up of my 2020 Highlander. Thanks and see you in another 5,000 miles.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
VERY FRIENDLY AND HELPFUL
by 02/23/2021on
I always go to Magnussens Toyota of Palo Alto to get my vehicles serviced there. Octavio Rubio is the one that always helps me out he is very helpful and friendly. He answers all my questions and even ask you if you need a ride back to your home. He tells you around the time frame your vehicle will be done and calls you to let you know that your vehicle is ready for pickup. I highly recommend when you go to try to get Octavio Rubio to help you out.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Palo Alto Toyota Super Service
by 02/23/2021on
Palo Alto did its usual thorough and friendly 90k Service job on my 2012 Prius - Lyndon was capable, efficient and friendly... its people and companies like this that make life work ... especially appreciate the transportation to and from my house they provide from Uber. I highly recommend this place to everyone. Sylvia
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
buying new car
by 12/30/2020on
I had been looking for new RAV4 for a while. Palo Alto Toyota gave the best price. Kai Zhu, the internet sales manager gave exact quote over email. The purchase process was very smooth and quick without any surprises our hidden extra fees. Overall pleasant experience. Would recommend Kai Zhu as person to deal with.
buying new car
by 12/30/2020on
I had been looking for new RAV4 for a while. Palo Alto Toyota gave the best price. Kai Zhu, the internet sales manager gave exact quote over email. The purchase process was very smooth and quick without any surprises our hidden extra fees. Overall pleasant experience. Would recommend Kai Zhu as person to deal with.
Why Choose Toyota Palo Alto?
Magnussen's Toyota Palo Alto has been proudly serving Palo Alto, CA and the surrounding areas as a one-stop shop for automotive needs for almost 30 years! Here at Magnussen's Toyota Palo Alto, the shopping experience is always about our customer’s needs being met first!
Visit our dealership today located at 690 San Antonio Road, Palo Alto, CA 94306 and relax as you shop for the vehicle of your dreams the way you feel most comfortable. We have a full team of dedicated sales professionals that are always ready to provide you with responsive service and answers to any questions you may have.
Magnussen's Toyota Palo Alto also offers an in-house vehicle finance and service department as well to add even more value and convenience to your visit with us. To get started today, please feel free to explore our website and take advantage of our many handy shopping tools. If at any point you have questions for us, please feel free to give us a call at (855) 429-2929