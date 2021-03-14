Skip to main content
Magnussen's Toyota of Palo Alto

Magnussen's Toyota of Palo Alto
690 San Antonio Rd, Palo Alto, CA 94306
Today 10:00 AM - 7:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
10:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Monday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Magnussen's Toyota of Palo Alto

4.8
Overall Rating
4.81 out of 5 stars(130)
Recommend: Yes (20) No (1)
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Best Lease Ever 2021 Camry SE

by VictorP on 03/14/2021

Excellent dealership. Clean and conforms with County regulation on social distancing. I emailed Angel Rincon about my interest on an ongoing lease special. He responded right away and let me know the details of the lease. He even gave me a better offer from what I asked for. Made the appointment and picked up the car the same day. Thanks Angel...will definitely go back if I need to update any of my cars.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
130 Reviews
Sort by:
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Easy as 1, 2, 3 oil change

by Jeff Blakely Rav4 owner on 11/19/2021

Crystal Conchas, Quick Lube Advisor of Magnussen's Toyota of Palo Alto, did an excellent job from beginning to end. Texts were sent for ease of having Lyft take me home and picking me up, and updating me on progress or options to replace suggested items. It was all very smooth while all the time I could carry on with my own business at hand. I would highly recommend this Toyota Location and Crystal Conchas for service any time. Sincerely Customer Jeff Blakely of Palo Alto a Rav4 owner.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
4 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Great Service and Speed!

by K Jackson on 11/04/2021

While I needed to get a tire replaced, Randall Ricald, helped me above and beyond. The time that was given was correct and I appreciated all the communication. I’ve always come to this location to have work done and always leave knowing the job was done right!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Gave my old car new life!

by MadItalian1492 on 11/01/2021

Alex Ramirez of the Service Department found parts for my 24-year old Camry and extended the life of my car. I really appreciate the research he did to help me (and my car!). I couldn't be happier!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

service review

by Co Nguyen on 10/22/2021

I had a maintenance service for my car yesterday. Advisor Randall Ricalde made himself available with his professional knowledge to answer my concern questions. Service completed quickly per promise. I appreciate Randall Ricalde.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Magnussen's Toyota Service Experience

by Richard L on 08/13/2021

This review is for Magnussen's Toyota Palo in general, with an emphasis on Alex Ramirez, Senior Service Advisor/Manager. Alex's job responsibilities include dealing with customers, scheduling/managing repairs and maintenance, estimating costs, and consulting with technicians. Vehicle problems are stressful for me, so I place emphasis on a smooth yet efficient customer experience. I have known Alex for five years and have found him to be one of the best service advisors/managers I have ever dealt with. Alex listens carefully to whatever I tell him regarding my concerns and issues with the vehicle. He does a solid job of coordinating his team's activities in the diagnosis and repair of those problems as well as scheduled maintenance. When the problem is not within the scope of Magnussen's, he directs me to the proper facility or business, in short, doing whatever needed to diagnose and fix issues. For example, I recently had a tiny fluid leak on one of my cars. Alex traced it to a hairline crack in the fuel tank. He outlined all my options, discussing the advantages and safety issues involved in each alternative. In thanking him for his effort, he replied: "No problem, it's what we do." Alex is: • Knowledgeable and eager to help with any need, concern, or problem • Honest and reliable, giving excellent and trustworthy information on just about any service or repair issue • Reasonable and correct on pricing • Good at recommending needed/scheduled maintenance and explaining difficult-to-understand problems in simple terms In short, Alex is a seasoned Service Manager who will direct his team in the performance of superior vehicle repair and maintenance services for your car, doing whatever is needed to ensure customer satisfaction. He reflects well the values and practices of Magnussen's. I highly recommend him and Magnussen's for all your service needs.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

confidence inspiring service

by Ben Stolpa on 07/27/2021

Over many years, I have had consistent great service of several vehicles and in timely fashion. Alex Ramirez advises what is needed, timely and reasonable, but does not "push" services that can wait, merely informs of them; with great attitude.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Awesome Service

by Rich on 07/09/2021

I was surprised to be able to get same day service for an oil change and tire rotation on my Camry. Service advisor Randall Ricalde was especially accommodating and ensured a smooth and on-time experience. Magnussen's has my top rating for service.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
4 out of 5 starsservice Rating

scratchy service

by Rav4 Hybrid on 07/08/2021

My car got a scratch on the hood, unfortunately i've only notice it when i arrived home. Hopefuly guys will be more careful in handling costumers cars.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
4 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Good Service Help

by Sandy Songy on 07/01/2021

Crystal Conchas was very helpful in servicing my car. She explained answers to several questions and followed up on requests.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Quick and punctual service

by Jesus Gomez on 06/15/2021

Very profesional

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
4 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Efficient and convenient

by SMK on 06/07/2021

Had an alignment done on our Sienna ... could immediately notice the difference in drive & handling. Crystal Conhas was proficient in helping thru the check-in process and called to advise the vehicle was ready for pickup much earlier than expected - great experience.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Service review at Toyota Palo Alto

by Octavio Rubio Toyoto Palo Alto on 05/26/2021

We take our Rav4 here since we bought it and it has always been good experience. They let you know if they find something and what the cost will be before doing it.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Great service tech

by DH on 04/23/2021

Alex Ramirez is a great service rep. Very likable guy

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Wonderful experience.

by M Moore on 04/15/2021

Had a super quick and excellent experience with Pedro Gomez. He delivered everything I asked for with out pressuring me or providing false promises. The whole experience was smooth and easy. Pedro had everything ready upon arrival and Eric in finance finalized the paperwork in a few minutes and then I was on my way. Would definitely choose this dealership again.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Octavio Rubio - great service at Magnussens

by RMorgan on 03/10/2021

Great service from Octavio, who was flexible when my schedule changed, and got me in and out in the same day. I really appreciate the flexibility in working around my schedule

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Easy in and out service

by Scott A on 03/05/2021

Lyndon was my Service Advisor. He was efficient and professional both on drop off and pick up of my 2020 Highlander. Thanks and see you in another 5,000 miles.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

VERY FRIENDLY AND HELPFUL

by Customer on 02/23/2021

I always go to Magnussens Toyota of Palo Alto to get my vehicles serviced there. Octavio Rubio is the one that always helps me out he is very helpful and friendly. He answers all my questions and even ask you if you need a ride back to your home. He tells you around the time frame your vehicle will be done and calls you to let you know that your vehicle is ready for pickup. I highly recommend when you go to try to get Octavio Rubio to help you out.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Palo Alto Toyota Super Service

by Palo Alto Toyota Super Service on 02/23/2021

Palo Alto did its usual thorough and friendly 90k Service job on my 2012 Prius - Lyndon was capable, efficient and friendly... its people and companies like this that make life work ... especially appreciate the transportation to and from my house they provide from Uber. I highly recommend this place to everyone. Sylvia

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

buying new car

by alex on 12/30/2020

I had been looking for new RAV4 for a while. Palo Alto Toyota gave the best price. Kai Zhu, the internet sales manager gave exact quote over email. The purchase process was very smooth and quick without any surprises our hidden extra fees. Overall pleasant experience. Would recommend Kai Zhu as person to deal with.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
144 cars in stock
116 new15 used13 certified pre-owned
Toyota Camry Hybrid
Toyota Camry Hybrid
23 new|0 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Toyota RAV4 Hybrid
Toyota RAV4 Hybrid
15 new|0 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
See All Inventory
videos
about our dealership

Why Choose Toyota Palo Alto?

Magnussen's Toyota Palo Alto has been proudly serving Palo Alto, CA and the surrounding areas as a one-stop shop for automotive needs for almost 30 years! Here at Magnussen's Toyota Palo Alto, the shopping experience is always about our customer’s needs being met first!

Visit our dealership today located at 690 San Antonio Road, Palo Alto, CA 94306 and relax as you shop for the vehicle of your dreams the way you feel most comfortable. We have a full team of dedicated sales professionals that are always ready to provide you with responsive service and answers to any questions you may have.

Magnussen's Toyota Palo Alto also offers an in-house vehicle finance and service department as well to add even more value and convenience to your visit with us. To get started today, please feel free to explore our website and take advantage of our many handy shopping tools. If at any point you have questions for us, please feel free to give us a call at (855) 429-2929

what sets us apart
We have assembled one of the best groups of automotive experts in the business – and they are all here to serve you. Feel free to contact to contact us at anytime.
Amenities
Complimentary Coffee
Rental Car Service Onsite
Cable Television
Customer Lounge Area
After Hours Drop-Off

