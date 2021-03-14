5 out of 5 stars service Rating

This review is for Magnussen's Toyota Palo in general, with an emphasis on Alex Ramirez, Senior Service Advisor/Manager. Alex's job responsibilities include dealing with customers, scheduling/managing repairs and maintenance, estimating costs, and consulting with technicians. Vehicle problems are stressful for me, so I place emphasis on a smooth yet efficient customer experience. I have known Alex for five years and have found him to be one of the best service advisors/managers I have ever dealt with. Alex listens carefully to whatever I tell him regarding my concerns and issues with the vehicle. He does a solid job of coordinating his team's activities in the diagnosis and repair of those problems as well as scheduled maintenance. When the problem is not within the scope of Magnussen's, he directs me to the proper facility or business, in short, doing whatever needed to diagnose and fix issues. For example, I recently had a tiny fluid leak on one of my cars. Alex traced it to a hairline crack in the fuel tank. He outlined all my options, discussing the advantages and safety issues involved in each alternative. In thanking him for his effort, he replied: "No problem, it's what we do." Alex is: • Knowledgeable and eager to help with any need, concern, or problem • Honest and reliable, giving excellent and trustworthy information on just about any service or repair issue • Reasonable and correct on pricing • Good at recommending needed/scheduled maintenance and explaining difficult-to-understand problems in simple terms In short, Alex is a seasoned Service Manager who will direct his team in the performance of superior vehicle repair and maintenance services for your car, doing whatever is needed to ensure customer satisfaction. He reflects well the values and practices of Magnussen's. I highly recommend him and Magnussen's for all your service needs. Read more