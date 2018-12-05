Customer Reviews of Fletcher Jones Motorcars
Easy
by 05/12/2018on
I bought an E350 3days ago. From th moment I walked in the dealership everything went smoothly. Uttam was my salesman and he was very knowledgeable and helpful
2018 GLC
by 05/07/2018on
My wife and I just leased 2018 GLC We had so much good fillings regarding all process Sales person ( Gene Polichuk ) and sales manager ( James Sarvay ) were very professional and very pleasant people to talk with. Over all service was excellent. We will recommend FLETCHER JONES MOTORCARS to our friends
Excellent sales experience
by 05/04/2018on
We came to look at a pre-owned E series and ended up buying a Porsche Macan. Ali, J.B., and Han were all friendly, helpful, and professional. Listed price was KBB midpoint and fair. I recommend FJMBNB without reservation and Ali, J.B. and Han.
New Lease
by 05/02/2018on
Thank you, Ali, Richard and Paul! Excellent help and wonderful attention to detail. I appreciate everything.
Outstanding Service/ Pleasurable Experience
by 04/25/2018on
Professional, Friendly, Trust-Worthy, Time-Saving, Pleasurable Experience. Definitely will use this dealership and sales person again and will refer my dear friends here for sure. Truly The Best or Nothing.
Great Customer Service
by 04/24/2018on
JB and Ari did everything they could to help me get into my car. Great work ethic. Will highly recommend friends and family looking to get a car to go directly to them.
buying experience
by 04/12/2018on
professional service, good attitude
returning customer
by 12/03/2017on
Fletcher Jones and all their staff reflects the excellence of the MBZ brand.
Excellent service.
by 11/30/2017on
I was very impressed with everyone at Fletcher Jones Mercedes Benz. Ari Kain really helped me get the car I wanted. I appreciated his friendly and informative approach, which is very refreshing from the usual pushy sales pitch that I've experienced in other dealerships. The store manager James was instrumental in finalizing the deal. So thank you to the entire team at Mercedes Benz for this great experience
Great Experience!
by 11/27/2017on
One of the best car buying experiences we have ever had. Usually a 4 hour process that my wife HATES. We arrived and were greeted instantly by valet then sales. We knew what we wanted and how much we wanted to pay monthly. Within 40 minuets we had the car we wanted being washed and salesman was happy to move a unit and we were right where we wanted to be. We will definitely return to FMB for the next one. Truly an awesome experience!!
Sl550 Purchase
by 11/23/2017on
Ari Kain is very knowledable, professional and a very good salesman. He is thorough in his product presentation and sales process.
Deceitful sales practices
by 11/14/2017on
Do not do business with Fletcher Jones Mercedes in Newport Beach! Their sales tactics are deceitful, as I experienced in November 2017. I found a used 2015 E400 Mercedes on-line and requested information from the dealership. Almost immediately I was contacted by the sales person. There was no price on the listing, so I asked about the price. He said he would research it and get back with me. Then, about 15 minutes later I called him back, asking other questions which included Is this car a Certified Pre-Owned? He responded Yes, it is. Later that day, we exchanged multiple text messages, where instead of quoting me a price he asked make an offer. So I responded with screen shots from the on-line site, with their recommended market price and the sales person responded, I think thats [sic] a fair price point. And then I asked more detail about the Certified Pre-Owned warranty, and he responded that its good for 5 years, unlimited miles. We arranged to meet at the dealership the next day. Surprise; when we arrived, the sales person I communicated with was not there so we were handed off to someone else. After we took the test drive, the new sales person apologized and said that he was mistaken, that the car is not Certified Pre-Owned because it is subject to the Takata air bag recall. Then we headed up to his office to discuss, and he quoted me a base price on the car that was $5,000 more than the price the original sales person had agreed to! I immediately interrupted him and explained that the original sales person had accepted a much lower price, and that he must be mistaken. I showed him the text messages as proof and he then left to consult with sales management. About 5 minutes later, he returned to the room with a manager who said that only he (the manager) was authorized to make a deal on pricing, and that they could only sell the car at the higher price. This whole experience reeks of the old bait and switch tactics from the 80s! The dealership lured me to Newport Beach under false pretenses. They confirmed (via phone and text) that the car was Certified Pre-Owned. They agreed (in writing via text) to a price that they did not honor when I came to the dealership. On top of the unlawful sales practices, I wasted a lot of time because the dealership is an hour and a half drive from my home. Do not do business with this dealership! Lets show them that these deceptive practices are not acceptable, and take our business somewhere else!!!
Excellent Experience
by 11/01/2017on
Thank you to the entire team at Fletcher Jones. Denise Banner was amazing as always. I described the car I was looking for and Denise took me to the lot and said "Here's the car I want you to see" and it was the car I purchased. She really heard me when I told her what I wanted. Also a big shout out to Payden, thank you for the great tutorial. You were so helpful. Also, Shaun in finance. You made it so easy!!!
Great Service
by 10/29/2017on
I met our salesman John Baskin a few months ago when we were researching vehicles. He was a pleasure to speak with and did not have a high-pressure sales approach. Due to my travel schedule, I explained getting back to the dealership would be challenging. He understood and was respectful of my time. He stayed in phone contact as agreed and scheduled an appointment as agreed. Once our car was delivered, he had it prepped and ready for the paperwork when I arrived. I had a short window to close the transaction and the total time was 2 hours. John agreed to schedule an appointment with a technical adviser at a later date. The finance department was painless and they provided a competitive rate through MBZ. Our last car was a Lexus from NB Lexus and I was happy with their sales process, until I met John. His personal service and professionalism far exceeded anything I experienced at NB Lexus.
Excellent Experience
by 10/22/2017on
Our salesperson, Pon Shen, could not have kinder or more helpful. Straightforward negotiation on price and we did a custom build on a 2018 SL 450. Updates were regular and delivery and closing process were pleasant.
Excellent customer service
by 10/22/2017on
Quick & easy. They have this process down to a T. Every person I came in contact with was very helpful, friendly, always smiling and not the least bit pushy.
exceptional experience
by 10/16/2017on
I had the most wonderful experience at fletcher jones. The sullivan team is the best. Thank you.
Excellent Experience, As Always!
by 09/26/2017on
The entire staff at Fletcher Jones is tremendous, and they all have a service-first attitude. Huge selection of cars to choose from, and very flexible deal terms. No hassle!
Easy from start to finish
by 09/25/2017on
I had a great experience at FJ Mercedes. I ordered my car which took several months to receive, but I got updates along the way. When I came to pick up my car everything was very quick and easy. The paperwork was already prepared and the staff was excellent. I have only had my car several days, but based on this experience I would definitely return to this dealership.
Customer service
by 09/14/2017on
Pon was the dealer I purchased my car from. From the beginning of our interaction he listened to what I wanted, and what my concerns were. I felt that he truly had my best interest in mind, and wasn't trying to push a sale I wasn't comfortable with. He did everything he could to get me in my new car! He is friendly, and respectful, and I will definitely do business with him again in the future. His customer service was 5 stars. He was truly awesome!
Fabulous
by 08/22/2017on
Extremely kind, considerate and professional staff. Highly competent and fun!
