1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Do not do business with Fletcher Jones Mercedes in Newport Beach! Their sales tactics are deceitful, as I experienced in November 2017. I found a used 2015 E400 Mercedes on-line and requested information from the dealership. Almost immediately I was contacted by the sales person. There was no price on the listing, so I asked about the price. He said he would research it and get back with me. Then, about 15 minutes later I called him back, asking other questions  which included Is this car a Certified Pre-Owned? He responded Yes, it is. Later that day, we exchanged multiple text messages, where instead of quoting me a price he asked make an offer. So I responded with screen shots from the on-line site, with their recommended market price and the sales person responded, I think thats [sic] a fair price point. And then I asked more detail about the Certified Pre-Owned warranty, and he responded that its good for 5 years, unlimited miles. We arranged to meet at the dealership the next day. Surprise; when we arrived, the sales person I communicated with was not there so we were handed off to someone else. After we took the test drive, the new sales person apologized and said that he was mistaken, that the car is not Certified Pre-Owned because it is subject to the Takata air bag recall. Then we headed up to his office to discuss, and he quoted me a base price on the car that was $5,000 more than the price the original sales person had agreed to! I immediately interrupted him and explained that the original sales person had accepted a much lower price, and that he must be mistaken. I showed him the text messages as proof and he then left to consult with sales management. About 5 minutes later, he returned to the room with a manager who said that only he (the manager) was authorized to make a deal on pricing, and that they could only sell the car at the higher price. This whole experience reeks of the old bait and switch tactics from the 80s! The dealership lured me to Newport Beach under false pretenses. They confirmed (via phone and text) that the car was Certified Pre-Owned. They agreed (in writing via text) to a price that they did not honor when I came to the dealership. On top of the unlawful sales practices, I wasted a lot of time because the dealership is an hour and a half drive from my home. Do not do business with this dealership! Lets show them that these deceptive practices are not acceptable, and take our business somewhere else!!! Read more