1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Easily one of my worst customer experiences I have ever had. Ben and Amin need some serious lessons in consistency and service. I came in after weeks of a dealers persistence via email. We had spoken on the phone and I had already selected the model, terms, and had submitted an application. I went to go visit the office and the salesman I had agreed to meet had left for the day! After being tossed around multiple times and waiting I was finally seen by someone. I told him which car I was interested and he proceeded to bring a different one. I insisted I wanted to see the other vehicle and he agreed. When we began the application process the deal I had consented to was not being honored and they again pushed another vehicle. Finally they agreed to move forward if I provided more documentation. After being made to wait and some additional back and forth they admitted that they couldn't finalize anything today with the vehicle I wanted, but maybe tomorrow. At this point I had enough and decided to leave. When I went to leave the sales manager stepped between me and the door and tried again to sell me on coming into tomorrow. I told the manager not to block my departure and he paused and finally moved. Trust me buy anywhere else. Read more