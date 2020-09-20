Fremont Ford
EXCELLENT CUSTOMER SERVICE!
by 09/20/2020on
Due to the current California fires I was recently notified that I might have to evacuate. With little to no time to move my stuff out of the house; I've realized that my current vehicle did not have the power to haul all my most important valuables. I went to Freemont ford I need of help; they were the right group of professionals and I didn't think twice. As always, they were very helpful and offered me exactly what I needed, needless to say that they also gave me a decent amount of money for my trade and a great DEAL for the new vehicle overall. I would definitely recommend anyone to come see these great people at FREEMONT FORD!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
New Brakes
by 12/17/2020on
Timely service. Exceptional customer service experience.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Fantastic Service
by 08/26/2020on
Had warranty issue with my dash was fixed asap thank you.No hassle and was treated like a person should be treated.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Ford Transit 250
by 08/25/2020on
Awesome Dealer , Great experience Ahmad helped me to get our new van he went above and beyond to get us the right van . Awesome Dealer from the the sales team , finance & manager great peoples to work with . I highly recommend them ...
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Satisfaction extraordinare
by 07/20/2020on
I’ve done all my servicing at Fremont Ford. Been taking my mustang there for the past 3 years and have found them to be consistent and seamless. If they can they’ll wash the outside of you vehicle after servicing for free! They have a great process that will inform you when your car is ready and they even offered me an Uber ride home. Sami was my last service writer/specialist. He was informative and answered all my with confidence and accuracy.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Dealership
by 03/29/2018on
I love Ford and I love driving a Ford and I love doing business with Ford. The Staff in Fremont branch is great down to earth. Feels like family.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent
by 01/24/2018on
It was very pleasant and courteous, did everything possible to qualify us for a really nice SUV family car!! Made us feel very well taken care of!! Excellent service 😉
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
car sale
by 10/24/2017on
The salesman met me at the cars. Was very knowledgable about the mileage, warranties, and ins and out so the car. Found the car I was looking for by waling around the lot and bringing it to the front so I could test drive it.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Efficiency
by 09/25/2017on
Technician identified the problem, ordered the part and repaired it quickly.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Service
by 08/22/2017on
Did a great job. Got me in there quick without a hassle. Trevor was a big help
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great job, thanks
by 08/16/2017on
Easy and fast response to my call for appointment. My repairs were explained to me. Work completed same day. Great service.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Friendly help
by 07/20/2017on
I came in and bought my ford explore from Aj Nader. He was very nice and friendly. I told him what I was looking for and he was able to show me a vehicle that I really liked. He even did a whole walk around of vehicle and told me everything I needed to know. I left to go explore other dealers and at the end of the day, I came back to Aj. I never felt pressure or that he was just trying to get his commission. He was very knowledgeable.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Best customer service
by 07/12/2017on
I came to this dealership to lease a car for my wife's birthday. I had really good experience. Ahmed was really helpful and went above and beyond to make us feel welcome and offer us all kind of help . He even stayed late at night to make sure everything goes ok and used his personal car to pick me up . Awesome customer service. Dmitriy is awesome we had so many questions and he was super polite and professional he made sure we are getting the best car for the best price . U don't feel he is pushing you just to purchase but he wanted us to feel comfortable about out decisions. Awesome job. Sultan is such a polite and professional gentleman You are coming here to get a good customer service with no pressure
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Needed to get my car in quickly
by 07/09/2017on
When I really needed to get my car in they were able to make sure that it was days instead of weeks. The extra effort was appreciated.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5.0
by 07/08/2017on
My first time at Fremont ford and Ahmad really took care of me. I came in with my brother and he really worked with us as first time buyers. He had a lot of patience and he really paided attention to all of our request, one of the most honest and caring people I have seen at a dealership.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Satisfied with the work and customer care
by 06/14/2017on
Got my Ford Mustang delivered in 4 hours for a great price! A little disappointed with the detailing but the customer relationship manager promised to redo it again for free after speaking about it.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Run away from [non-permissible content removed]
by 06/05/2017on
Easily one of my worst customer experiences I have ever had. Ben and Amin need some serious lessons in consistency and service. I came in after weeks of a dealers persistence via email. We had spoken on the phone and I had already selected the model, terms, and had submitted an application. I went to go visit the office and the salesman I had agreed to meet had left for the day! After being tossed around multiple times and waiting I was finally seen by someone. I told him which car I was interested and he proceeded to bring a different one. I insisted I wanted to see the other vehicle and he agreed. When we began the application process the deal I had consented to was not being honored and they again pushed another vehicle. Finally they agreed to move forward if I provided more documentation. After being made to wait and some additional back and forth they admitted that they couldn't finalize anything today with the vehicle I wanted, but maybe tomorrow. At this point I had enough and decided to leave. When I went to leave the sales manager stepped between me and the door and tried again to sell me on coming into tomorrow. I told the manager not to block my departure and he paused and finally moved. Trust me buy anywhere else.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Happy customer
by 05/30/2017on
Fremont ford has always done a great job customer service is great you can get an appointment when you want thay always work with the customer
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Fremont Ford Review
by 05/26/2017on
Staff was professional and courteous. Car was completed fast and I was contacted as soon as it was done. Highly recommend this dealership.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Easy and Professional
by 05/25/2017on
in and out in an hour. David, Tomas, and the sales manager (sorry I forgot your name!) were professional, amicable, communicative, and 100% awesome. I drove over an hour past another Ford dealership because Fremont Ford had better reviews and an expansive inventory and I am glad I did. Really, give them all bigger bonuses. Hats off to your team!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Experience at Fremont Ford
by 05/20/2017on
My experince was great with AJ in sales. He was very down to earth and attentive to our needs and our limitations. He worked hard to get us at a price where we walked away comfortable and not taken advantage of.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
