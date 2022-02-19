1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I would like to say the overall experience was good. Unfortunately, I can't. Montebello Ford is the local "Costco Auto Buy" program dealer for Ford cars and trucks. Things worked well from the order process but when we came in to pick up of 2016 Ford Edge Titanium, with financing pre-arranged and check in hand, we were told that we still needed to fill out a credit application. "But not to worry" they said. We WON'T run your credit since you have a credit union check ready to go. They ran my credit. We added the after market alarm but since our car was a special order it needed to be installed. They nicely said they could have their technician come to our home and install it. That's when the problems began. Suddenly, the "Hood Ajar" sensor would go off for no reason. Sometimes 10 times in a minute while driving down the freeway. I took it back to Montebello Ford. They said they couldn't "replicate" the problem. I had to bring in back again. This time they replaced the hood latch. Didn't matter. "Hood Ajar"! Since I live much closer to the Cerritos Auto Square, I started taking the vehicle there. Multiple times. Finally, today, after a couple of months of complaining, I was told that, apparently, the alarm was installed incorrectly and I needed to take the still unrepaired Edge BACK to Montebello Ford. On whose return call from service I am still waiting for since nobody is picking up the phone. Just a note... the "problem" appears to only been discovered AFTER I contacted Ford Motor Company and raised a complaint. First Ford in decades. We sold a 2005 Chevy Tahoe that was NEVER in the shop for a repair. The Edge with the Montebello Ford installed alarm? 7 times? Read more