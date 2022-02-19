Ford of Montebello
Customer Reviews of Ford of Montebello
Carlos Andrade
by 02/19/2022on
Estoy muy contento en aver elegido ford de Montebello para el trade de mi trocka Ford F-150 por mi nueva F150 personalizada 2021 esta súper recargada y muy bonita .el personal muy amables y el vendedor Adolfo de lo mejor como persona y como vendedor.la única cosa que me quedaron un poquito mal fue que me quedaron de llamar para ver si me podían conseguir un mejor interes y no me llamaron pero igualmente les doy las gracias a todos los del personal de Ford de Montebello 👍👍🙏🙏🙏👋
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Worst customer service
by 11/17/2021on
They never return my calls
Great service, been coming here for years
by 09/07/2021on
Great dealer. It's family owned, they remember you when you come back.
Worst customer service in the universe
by 06/08/2021on
De seguro estos tipejos no piensan ni valoran que para un cliente el hacer una inversión de $25,000, $30,000 o hasta $50,000 o más en comprar un vehículo nuevo no vale la pena. Me los recomendaron, tenía todo mi papeleo listo y los contacté por email a través de su página web, porque tenía muchas dudas del automovil que había seleccionado y para planear una cita que se ajustará a mi horario, pasaron los días y núnca me contestaron. Tuve que mandar otro email y por fin un tipejo llamado Alejandro Alvarez "gerente de internet" le comunique mi inconformidad por no haber recibido respuesta, le dijé que tenian problemas con su página web porque no les llegó mi petición de información y lo molesto que estaba al respecto, para no hacerselas largas el tipo se indignó, y me dijo: "Que si no me parecía, que me fuera a otro dealer". Reporte esa actitud al otro tipejo gerente general un tal Jonivan por email, pero yo creo que le pareció muy correcto lo que hizo el otro gerente o no lo recibio, como no sirve su paginita web, pero ni me peló. Si así estan los "gerentes" como estarán los empleados. Cuiden bien a donde van a ir a hacer una de las inversiones más importantes de su vida y definitivamente a estos yo no se los recomiendo. Tuve que posponer la compra de mi vehiculo para llevarle mi dinero y mi inversion, a alguien que no sea [non-permissible content removed] y sepa tratar a los clientes.
Ford of Montebello service review
by 07/17/2018on
Dropped off my car for service and a part replacement. I thought is going to stay overnight, but by 2:00 Pm. I received a call from Rudy in service telling me that my car was ready. Good and fast service.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 Diamond service with a smile
by 09/14/2017on
My experience was awesome as always Miguel your service representative is the most nicest efficient friendly customer service savvy knowledgeable five star representative that your dealership has working for you and a awesome representative for ford. I don't know what my husband and I would do without Miguel knowing that he's there taking care of us and making sure that our vehicle is well taken care of. I'm sure you have other representatives in the service department working for your Montebello Ford dealership but there's no one like Miguel he is one-of-a-kind.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Hector Rodriguez f150
by 08/24/2017on
The people were very friendly and kept me well informed on the progress of my trucks service.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Committed to their customer
by 08/21/2017on
I really like this dealership - especially their maintenance department. Eventhough I have another one much closer, I rather drive those few extra miles as I know that they will always follow through.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great service
by 03/27/2017on
Great service Jesus the Seles representative and Miguel from service are great. Miguel always helps me out and gets my car fixed. Great service Ford of Montebello.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Always Great Professional Service
by 08/27/2016on
Miguel, Service Advisor, has always provided exceptional customer service. He keeps my vehicle in tip top shape and ensures that I am aware of upcoming maintenance. My vehicle is never kept longer than necessary. Miguel and Montebello Ford Staff overall provide great service.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Service and miscellaneous
by 08/14/2016on
As always, I never have any worries. Everyone is professional and personable. I'm truly appreciative and always feel well taken care of. My previous contacts are friendly and show care and concern too. Thank you Rodrigo and the rest of you. You are awesome. Miguel is always the pro at multitasking and customer service. The service department is always super busy, so be patient and realistic. They will take care of you.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Hate ford of Montebello
by 06/28/2016on
I bought my truck they promised to fix it and they never do.... I keep taking it back i will never buy a car from this dealer never go there service sucks the only guy that is nice is sal....
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Problems From the Start
by 06/11/2016on
I would like to say the overall experience was good. Unfortunately, I can't. Montebello Ford is the local "Costco Auto Buy" program dealer for Ford cars and trucks. Things worked well from the order process but when we came in to pick up of 2016 Ford Edge Titanium, with financing pre-arranged and check in hand, we were told that we still needed to fill out a credit application. "But not to worry" they said. We WON'T run your credit since you have a credit union check ready to go. They ran my credit. We added the after market alarm but since our car was a special order it needed to be installed. They nicely said they could have their technician come to our home and install it. That's when the problems began. Suddenly, the "Hood Ajar" sensor would go off for no reason. Sometimes 10 times in a minute while driving down the freeway. I took it back to Montebello Ford. They said they couldn't "replicate" the problem. I had to bring in back again. This time they replaced the hood latch. Didn't matter. "Hood Ajar"! Since I live much closer to the Cerritos Auto Square, I started taking the vehicle there. Multiple times. Finally, today, after a couple of months of complaining, I was told that, apparently, the alarm was installed incorrectly and I needed to take the still unrepaired Edge BACK to Montebello Ford. On whose return call from service I am still waiting for since nobody is picking up the phone. Just a note... the "problem" appears to only been discovered AFTER I contacted Ford Motor Company and raised a complaint. First Ford in decades. We sold a 2005 Chevy Tahoe that was NEVER in the shop for a repair. The Edge with the Montebello Ford installed alarm? 7 times?
Excellent
by 08/04/2015on
I have a F-150 ,the service was great . The staff was very helpful.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
customer service was excellent
by 05/12/2015on
Ford of Motebello helped me get my new 2014 ford focus. I love my car!glad I gave them my business. Their staff is friendly and helpful and answered all my questions.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Fixed Like New
by 05/12/2015on
My engine was shaking so I brought it in to Ford of Montebello. Michael was my point of contact in the service department. He was nothing but professional and made sure that not only my car was fixed, but that it was fixed well and that I had transportation while they were fixing it. Michael did an excellent job! Thank you!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Perfect
by 05/07/2015on
Service is awesome and great that the car is washed with service
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Friendly staff and straight to the point sales couldn't ask for more!
by 05/01/2015on
If your time is valuable go see Rigo you won't be disappointed.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Buying my wife her dream car.
by 04/30/2015on
The service was excellent and I'm very happy with the price I paid no pressure and the environment was great.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
exceptional service
by 04/30/2015on
the service by Miguel was beyond exceptional. If he is not there I don't leave my f150 truck. Mr. Miguel handles all my truck needs and I can't thank him enough. He knows what services the truck needs. Beyond exceptional person miguel.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Fantastic Service
by 04/28/2015on
I purchased my vehicle last year from Ford of Montebello. They were very professional at the time of purchase and nice to deal with. I recently took my car for the first service to the dealership . . . and again, they did not disappoint. Everything was done quickly, the staff was professional and curteous. I could not be more pleased.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes