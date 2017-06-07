5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Cory Iverson was fantastic to work with. HE GETS 5 STARS I would suggest that you ask for him. I first showed up on a Sunday and then went looking elsewhere for a used car. I came back Monday and got the car I had originally looked at. There was an issue with it after I took it home. The hood would not open. With my work schedule and all it was hard to drop it back off. I was able to come by on Thursday and drop it off with Cory. They hooked me up with a car to use while mine was being fixed. They had mine till Saturday. Quick easy process to purchase and get all that paperwork done. 2 issues that I think they need to work on. 1) Let those guys wear that nice polo shirt other days. Sunday is a casual day and I go in talk with Cory and he is laid back in slacks and a nice Enterprise polo. Monday when I show up he is a suit. It was weird. I like the more laid back style. I would so rather buy a used car from someone who enjoys their job and looks comfortable than someone in a suit. (Just my opinion) 2) Teamwork: It needs work. While my car was being repaired, I called for a status. The person I was told to talk to was not available. (Lucio) I left a message for him to contact me. Instead of contacting me he called Cory and had Cory contact me. Now when we were doing all the paperwork Cory said his wife and him were leaving Friday for a weekend cruise. Why would you call an employee on a day off much less on a cruise to call the customer. Man up and call them yourself. (so uncool). When I called to check on the status on Saturday Lucio was not available. He did call me back and said they were still working on the car but it should be an easy fix. I told him that in 3 hours I had to leave to go to work and if it was ready I would pick it up if not since they were paying for the rental car I would keep it until Monday (it was Easter Weekend). Lucio then got my car back quicker it seemed. Go in and ask to see Cory Iverson, Tell him the crazy Supernatural lady sent you. He will get a laugh. Read more