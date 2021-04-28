American Chevrolet
Customer Reviews of American Chevrolet
Professional and accountable
by 04/28/2021on
My father had a negative experience at this dealership, which prompted me to initially give it 1 star and a negative review; however, since then the dealership personally called my father to express regret and apologize and so I have given them an extra star for their willingness to be accountable and their personalized approach for making amends.
[non-permissible content removed] and Unprofessional
by 04/28/2021on
[non-permissible content removed] and unprofessional. The internet sales representative that I corresponded with about selling my father‘s Mercedes communicated largely through grammatically incorrect, and broken sentences in her emails. Although the KBB offer we had received was already significantly lower than the car‘s actual retail value given its milage and condition (KBB offers are notorious for this, so we were not surprised), we agreed to bring it in mainly because my father just got tired of looking at it in the drive way. Once the dealership realized that my father was African American, the tone and tenor of their communication completely changed and he articulated that they were inappropriate and made him uncomfortable. They refused to even come close to the KBB offer, and urged him to give the car away for practically free at about 1/20th of its retail value. The interaction was so undignified that my father actually just got up and walked out. My dad’s a very mild mannered and soft spoken guy that dislikes confrontation ( The “Go along to get along“ type), so for him to have that sort of reaction tells me it must have been pretty bad. I would recommend boycotting this specific location.
Great customer service
by 12/24/2019on
I'd originally found this truck at another dealership. The sales staff there were undereducated and unenthusiastic about selling cars. Visited American Chevrolet and was impressed from the start. When I picked up my truck it was covered in hard water spots from another dealership, American had it detailed to perfection. Definitely recommend!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Cashier
by 11/30/2019on
American Chevrolet is an amazing dealership. Everyone is so nice and they welcome you in as family. Thanks for the great experience
Mrs.
by 11/20/2019on
Everyone was friendly and professional - great customer service!
Best.
by 09/05/2019on
Wonderful easy purchase experience
Treated like royalty
by 03/08/2018on
The sales staff is truly top notch. My family was treated like we were part of the American CHEVROLET family. They rolled out the red carpet for us and went above and beyond to make this deal happen. Thank you American CHEVROLET!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
quick response
by 01/17/2018on
the moment i drove up to the service dept. im greeted,and how may we be of service to your vehicle, its perfect
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service review
by 01/15/2018on
friendly, thorough,competant
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Ronnie was great!
by 08/14/2017on
We weren't even sure what we were looking for. Ronnie was patient and willing to show us whatever we wanted. I was really unhappy about trading in my Camaro, even crying at one point. Ronnie was patient and didn't pressure us at all.
oil change
by 08/13/2017on
the technician kept me a breast of the work and the other things that needed to be done and also showed me parts that either needed to be replaced or just serviced.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Amazing
by 08/06/2017on
The guys on your team are amazing and very helpful and eager to make sure the customer is taken care of I really liked being there
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
My Silverado
by 08/03/2017on
Buying our first truck was made easy by Larry. He assisted us with knowledge and during extreme heat. Helping us find the perfect truck that fit into our payment budget. Thank you Larry for your assistance.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
American Survey Service Department
by 07/29/2017on
I have owned cars for the past 60 years and this dealership by far offers the best service. All the personnel are fantastic, especially Kenny the service writer.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Quick oil change
by 07/11/2017on
Everyone was very friendly and very informative. The service was quick and efficient(oil change). And the idea of having a cafe while you wait is absolutely amazing. The people in the cafe took time to address my daughters and make them feel welcome. They even made them their own special chocolate milks! We absolutely loved it.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
American Chevrolet is the best!
by 07/09/2017on
I have bought my cars and had them serviced at American Chevrolet for many years. The service is fast, reliable and friendly every time I go.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Fantastic quick experience
by 06/02/2017on
I told Eddie what i was looking for as far as a monthly payment and he was able to get it pretty close to that. That is what I was looking for. Quick and easy, no back and forth haggling. That's exactly what I was looking for. No pressure at all.
Not sure what "title of your rewview" means.
by 05/08/2017on
Excellent very timely service in an emergency situation. Carl in the service department was exceptional as always.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Purchase
by 05/04/2017on
I highly recommend coming here. Eduardo was our sales person and he was very helpful and not pushy at all. Eduardo showed us their inventory that would meet our budget and answered all our questions.
Great Job, American Chevrolet
by 04/26/2017on
I personally appreciate and value the communication between the Service Advisors, their Managers and me. We were all on the same page the entire time and knew what to expect and when. They worked well with my work schedule and availability. I appreciated them having a rental car ready when I arrived so I wouldn't be late for work.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
can't get no better
by 04/04/2017on
exceptional response as soon as i drove up to the service station good job to the american chevrolet service crew
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
