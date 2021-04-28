1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

[non-permissible content removed] and unprofessional. The internet sales representative that I corresponded with about selling my father‘s Mercedes communicated largely through grammatically incorrect, and broken sentences in her emails. Although the KBB offer we had received was already significantly lower than the car‘s actual retail value given its milage and condition (KBB offers are notorious for this, so we were not surprised), we agreed to bring it in mainly because my father just got tired of looking at it in the drive way. Once the dealership realized that my father was African American, the tone and tenor of their communication completely changed and he articulated that they were inappropriate and made him uncomfortable. They refused to even come close to the KBB offer, and urged him to give the car away for practically free at about 1/20th of its retail value. The interaction was so undignified that my father actually just got up and walked out. My dad’s a very mild mannered and soft spoken guy that dislikes confrontation ( The “Go along to get along“ type), so for him to have that sort of reaction tells me it must have been pretty bad. I would recommend boycotting this specific location. Read more