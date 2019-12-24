American Chevrolet

Visit dealer’s website 
4742 McHenry Ave, Modesto, CA 95356
Today 10:00 AM - 7:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
10:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Monday
8:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Tuesday
8:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Wednesday
8:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Thursday
8:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Friday
8:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
View Dealer Website

Customer Reviews of American Chevrolet

5.0
Overall Rating
(4)
Recommend: Yes (4) No (0)
Write a review: Sales | Service
sales Rating

Great customer service

by Clint on 12/24/2019

I'd originally found this truck at another dealership. The sales staff there were undereducated and unenthusiastic about selling cars. Visited American Chevrolet and was impressed from the start. When I picked up my truck it was covered in hard water spots from another dealership, American had it detailed to perfection. Definitely recommend!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
63 Reviews
Sort by:
sales Rating

Great customer service

by Clint on 12/24/2019

I'd originally found this truck at another dealership. The sales staff there were undereducated and unenthusiastic about selling cars. Visited American Chevrolet and was impressed from the start. When I picked up my truck it was covered in hard water spots from another dealership, American had it detailed to perfection. Definitely recommend!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Cashier

by Annette on 11/30/2019

American Chevrolet is an amazing dealership. Everyone is so nice and they welcome you in as family. Thanks for the great experience

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Mrs.

by Roseann on 11/20/2019

Everyone was friendly and professional - great customer service!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Best.

by Tamie on 09/05/2019

Wonderful easy purchase experience

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Treated like royalty

by Markiemark79 on 03/08/2018

The sales staff is truly top notch. My family was treated like we were part of the American CHEVROLET family. They rolled out the red carpet for us and went above and beyond to make this deal happen. Thank you American CHEVROLET!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

quick response

by joego66 on 01/17/2018

the moment i drove up to the service dept. im greeted,and how may we be of service to your vehicle, its perfect

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

service review

by Willythewet on 01/15/2018

friendly, thorough,competant

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Ronnie was great!

by Hlycmt96 on 08/14/2017

We weren't even sure what we were looking for. Ronnie was patient and willing to show us whatever we wanted. I was really unhappy about trading in my Camaro, even crying at one point. Ronnie was patient and didn't pressure us at all.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

oil change

by kimmarie2 on 08/13/2017

the technician kept me a breast of the work and the other things that needed to be done and also showed me parts that either needed to be replaced or just serviced.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Amazing

by Pouka95 on 08/06/2017

The guys on your team are amazing and very helpful and eager to make sure the customer is taken care of I really liked being there

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

My Silverado

by NinaRoci on 08/03/2017

Buying our first truck was made easy by Larry. He assisted us with knowledge and during extreme heat. Helping us find the perfect truck that fit into our payment budget. Thank you Larry for your assistance.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

American Survey Service Department

by scrapper1946 on 07/29/2017

I have owned cars for the past 60 years and this dealership by far offers the best service. All the personnel are fantastic, especially Kenny the service writer.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Quick oil change

by Dmoffat80 on 07/11/2017

Everyone was very friendly and very informative. The service was quick and efficient(oil change). And the idea of having a cafe while you wait is absolutely amazing. The people in the cafe took time to address my daughters and make them feel welcome. They even made them their own special chocolate milks! We absolutely loved it.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

American Chevrolet is the best!

by Shirleyss on 07/09/2017

I have bought my cars and had them serviced at American Chevrolet for many years. The service is fast, reliable and friendly every time I go.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Fantastic quick experience

by onechevyman4u on 06/02/2017

I told Eddie what i was looking for as far as a monthly payment and he was able to get it pretty close to that. That is what I was looking for. Quick and easy, no back and forth haggling. That's exactly what I was looking for. No pressure at all.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Not sure what "title of your rewview" means.

by Jamesss1 on 05/08/2017

Excellent very timely service in an emergency situation. Carl in the service department was exceptional as always.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Purchase

by Azucena08 on 05/04/2017

I highly recommend coming here. Eduardo was our sales person and he was very helpful and not pushy at all. Eduardo showed us their inventory that would meet our budget and answered all our questions.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Great Job, American Chevrolet

by PBtraverse13 on 04/26/2017

I personally appreciate and value the communication between the Service Advisors, their Managers and me. We were all on the same page the entire time and knew what to expect and when. They worked well with my work schedule and availability. I appreciated them having a rental car ready when I arrived so I wouldn't be late for work.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

can't get no better

by joego66 on 04/04/2017

exceptional response as soon as i drove up to the service station good job to the american chevrolet service crew

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Great service!

by NicoleLuna on 03/27/2017

I have taken my cars to the American Chevrolet on Mchenry many times and will continue to do so! They go above and beyond to make sure all of my concerns are addressed, and they do it in an efficient amount of time. They are friendly and keep me informed as much as possible. I appreciate everything they have done, and I will continue to tell all of my family friends to go there as well!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

New Car Purchase

by Jaguilar9591 on 03/21/2017

When my car required repairs totaling more than the car was worth, I went to American Chevrolet and in less than an hour purchased an awesome used car! The staff went over and above the call of duty to help me out quickly! There simply is not another dealership anywhere that treats you so unbelievably well, with no pressure! Their motto is truly perfection! They ARE the family business that treats you like family!! I would never go anywhere else!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
Read more reviews
Write a sales review Write a service review
31 cars in stock
0 new28 used3 certified pre-owned
Chevrolet Malibu
Chevrolet Malibu
0 new|7 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
See All Inventory
about our dealership
Google Map

Most popular vehicles

Popular New Cars

Popular Sedans

Popular SUVs

Popular Pickup Trucks

Popular Minivans

Popular Hatchbacks

Popular Crossovers

Popular Convertibles

Popular Coupes