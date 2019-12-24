I'd originally found this truck at another dealership. The sales staff there were undereducated and unenthusiastic about selling cars. Visited American Chevrolet and was impressed from the start.
When I picked up my truck it was covered in hard water spots from another dealership, American had it detailed to perfection.
Definitely recommend!
The sales staff is truly top notch. My family was treated like we were part of the American CHEVROLET family. They rolled out the red carpet for us and went above and beyond to make this deal happen. Thank you American CHEVROLET!
We weren't even sure what we were looking for. Ronnie was patient and willing to show us whatever we wanted. I was really unhappy about trading in my Camaro, even crying at one point. Ronnie was patient and didn't pressure us at all.
Buying our first truck was made easy by Larry. He assisted us with knowledge and during extreme heat. Helping us find the perfect truck that fit into our payment budget. Thank you Larry for your assistance.
Everyone was very friendly and very informative. The service was quick and efficient(oil change). And the idea of having a cafe while you wait is absolutely amazing. The people in the cafe took time to address my daughters and make them feel welcome. They even made them their own special chocolate milks! We absolutely loved it.
I told Eddie what i was looking for as far as a monthly payment and he was able to get it pretty close to that. That is what I was looking for. Quick and easy, no back and forth haggling. That's exactly what I was looking for. No pressure at all.
I personally appreciate and value the communication between the Service Advisors, their Managers and me. We were all on the same page the entire time and knew what to expect and when. They worked well with my work schedule and availability. I appreciated them having a rental car ready when I arrived so I wouldn't be late for work.
I have taken my cars to the American Chevrolet on Mchenry many times and will continue to do so! They go above and beyond to make sure all of my concerns are addressed, and they do it in an efficient amount of time. They are friendly and keep me informed as much as possible. I appreciate everything they have done, and I will continue to tell all of my family friends to go there as well!
When my car required repairs totaling more than the car was worth, I went to American Chevrolet and in less than an hour purchased an awesome used car! The staff went over and above the call of duty to help me out quickly! There simply is not another dealership anywhere that treats you so unbelievably well, with no pressure! Their motto is truly perfection! They ARE the family business that treats you like family!! I would never go anywhere else!