1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

DO NOT BUY HERE!!! Was lied to about rebates by the salesman and the finance manager; they will screw you over lying to your face. They make up rebates to get you within budget and then you find out after they are full of crap. The dealership isn’t even a participant of the California rebate program. CAN NOT TRUST THIS PLACE. Already had a terrible experience with their service department multiple times, this is on par with the crap service they have offered me in the past. Go elsewhere, like faraway. It’s a shame cause BMW is such a great brand and these [non-permissible content removed] ruin the image of the brand. Unfortunately the most central location in LA is the worst dealership to work with. Read more