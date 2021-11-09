Beverly Hills BMW
Just leased a new M550ix
by 09/11/2021on
I just took delivery of a 2022 BMW M550ix at BH BMW. Neda and team did an outstanding job in getting me into the car. Not just the great deal, but also the wonderful service during the process: From custom ordering thru delivery, and even after delivery follow up. Could not recommend anyone or any dealership any higher.
Beverly Hills BMW FAKE FEES!!!!
by 10/23/2021on
Phantom Footprint , Complete Theft, Perma Plate. These are a waste of money and they will try to slip these fees in your paperwork. Check them out Google Beverly Hills BMW SCAMS.
Tricky selling price
by 07/07/2021on
Their internet sales respond quickly and clearly. Sales person is helpful and patient. They have lots of inventories to choose from. But one thing to be careful - they may increase the selling price when you sign the deal, which is not the price you agreed on in person, via phone or email. This is tricky so please check the final worksheet carefully before buying any insurance.
Great service!
by 06/22/2021on
This is my 2nd time getting my car at this location and my first time working with Neda. She was amazing! She's the only sales person who seemed to take my request seriously and actually returned my call, knowing which car I wanted. She was super accommodating and easy to work with. Neda and her super helpful assistant Jeremy are the reason I will continue to get my car at this dealer. Highly recommend!
Do NOT from here!
by 06/04/2021on
DO NOT BUY HERE!!! Was lied to about rebates by the salesman and the finance manager; they will screw you over lying to your face. They make up rebates to get you within budget and then you find out after they are full of crap. The dealership isn’t even a participant of the California rebate program. CAN NOT TRUST THIS PLACE. Already had a terrible experience with their service department multiple times, this is on par with the crap service they have offered me in the past. Go elsewhere, like faraway. It’s a shame cause BMW is such a great brand and these [non-permissible content removed] ruin the image of the brand. Unfortunately the most central location in LA is the worst dealership to work with.
great buying experience
by 04/07/2021on
Josh at BH BMW was helpful and proactive from the beginning. I felt like my needs were understood and I got the perfect care in a timely manner.
Beverly Hills BMW scam artist
by 04/03/2021on
Don’t buy a car from Beverly Hills BMW. I would personally give you 10 dollars not to buy from them. You will regret everything after you drive off with your car. Everything is a headache with this dealer. They don’t do anything right. They play the blame game all day long.
helpful
by 03/09/2021on
Excellent customer service. Attentive, answered my questions, and worked with me to get the price I was looking for!
BMW X5 lease
by 12/14/2020on
Had a wonderfully efficient and hassle free with Neda and her team. It was an easy, professional and friendly experience.
Awesome
by 09/21/2020on
Got a great experience.. I got what I want they worked with me and I’m a happy customer.
528i Purchase
by 09/30/2019on
George was great and answered all of our questions, thank you!
Highy Recommended
by 09/18/2019on
I went there with a challenged credit but they worked things out with me. I'm very happy with my 2015 320i. The salesman Fabian was professional, knowledgeable and helpful. My car buying experience with Beverly hills BMW was "smooth sailing". Highly recommended!
Neda was GREAT!!!!!
by 09/13/2019on
Neda was honest about everything, the X5 was fully loaded and the pricing was right :)
Beverly Hills BMW
by 09/10/2019on
Last Saturday I picked up my third BMW from BH BMW. I have nothing but praises for both BH BMW and Neda, the Sales Manager. She is one of the most helpful and kind Sales people I've ever seen, and I've seen many, trust me. She doesn't beat around bush, try to confuse you, or sale you or lease a car that you can't afford or want.
Happy Buying Experience.
by 09/10/2019on
I leased my new BMW from AZ Moosa at Beverly Hills BMW. He was very helpful, professional, and worked very hard to get me into the vehicle of my choice, which meant acquiring it from another dealership in Central California.
2019 BMW 530i
by 09/05/2019on
Absolutely by far the best a fastest lease transaction I've ever had. This is my second lease from BMW of Beverly Hills and Neda is amazing! She always seems to make the impossible possible. Leased my car in under 45 mins and that included a tutorial of the vehicle.
Excellent Service!
by 08/29/2019on
No pressure, great experience.
Great Service!!
by 07/29/2019on
This is my second purchase at Beverly Hills BMW and the staff are courteous patient and knowledgeable. What they didn’t know off hand ...they researched or south out the answers expeditiously. Salesmen Keith Gleeten and Agu Ukaogo we’re professional and exhibited great follow-thru. Manager Toufie makes the deal happen. Great pricing as well much better than one would think. I’ll be back!!
BMW of Beverly Hills is AWESOME 👏
by 07/19/2019on
Amazing deal. Ask for konstantine. He was great. Gave me a great service experience and price. Highly recommend him.
Bmw
by 07/10/2019on
We had a pleasant experience . Agu was very polite, cordial ,etc. Thank you , Agu.
Neda’s the best!
by 07/08/2019on
Got my 3rd car from Neda over the weekend. No nonsense and in/out of there. Her team is the best! Thank you
