Glendale Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram
Customer Reviews of Glendale Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram
Excellent service
by 11/01/2015on
I bought a Jeep Patriot from this dealership and received excellent service from start to finish. My salesperson was Sako and he was patient and knowledgeable about the cars and helped me so much with the financing. Buying my car was quick and easy and I would definitely recommend this dealer and Sako to anyone looking for a new car.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Quality Service Like You Thought No Longer Existed
by 08/17/2015on
Manager, Joe Piane, and sales associate, Scott, got me exactly the car I wanted at the price I wanted with zero up sale attempts. Not only that, they got me in and out within the time frame I specified (under 2 hours)! They also took the time to help me with service questions afterward. BTW, I've had my old Jeep Grand Cherokee as well as my new Grand Cherokee in the service dept and it's top-notch too. Would def recommend this dealership, as I've had terrible experiences at many others (Alhambra Jeep, Beverly Hills BMW, etc).
Dishonest
by 06/12/2015on
I came to dealership to finance Jeep Grand Cherokee. Met with Adam Baydoun sales Rep. We took it for test drive. After running credit and paperwork, my monthly payment was over my budget. I suggested to get a co-signer but was told that won't help. I was forced to downgrade to 2015 Jeep Cherokee. After month of back and forth, I found the right car but has scratch above the front tire. Adam assured me that is very small and they will buff it out for free. Later I found out that vehicle needs to be painted and scratch is much deeper and it will have to be at the shop for few days and they dont have rental to give me. That was my first chain pf problems. few months later, the transmission started leaking and vehicle was taking to shop where they claim it was fixed. A day later, the transmission light was on and vehicle was un-drivable and had to be towed back to shop. THIS IS ALL FOR BRAND NEW VEHICLE. After a month being at shop, I have my car back and only 10 days later, it started shutting down on me. AGAIN, the transmission. Vehicle was un-drivable again and again had to be towed to the shop. This time, the shop refused to issue rental while they worked on it. A week later, I was told the transmission was replaced. I tried reach sales manager, Larry. Explained my situation to Jeff and left message to Larry but he never returned my call. I called Adam to express my anger for selling me a broken care and requested a replacement, I was told that it is not they problem and I should contact main office to precede with Lemon case. He also indicated that cherokee is new line for Jeep and Jeep has not perfect it yet. He knew that, yet never told me. I certainly do not appreciate the dishonesty but even more the lack of cooperation to work with me in replacing my vehicle. This was my first and last experience with Jeep and I dont think I will ever own a Jeep car.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Over and Above
by 03/30/2015on
Bought my 2015 Challenger SRT at Glendale. From start to finish they have been great! I bought the Life long warranty. Paid for everything signed the contract. I was out with the Sales Mgr about to be trained on my new car, and was stopped by the owner and was asked to come back in. Why? They had caught they over charged me by $500.00 on my warranty. I would have never known that. Very honest. Thanks again Glendale.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great service
by 12/28/2014on
Loved negotiating this entire deal online and they stuck to their word! No surprises!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Good car, good price, great time.
by 08/27/2014on
This is the second time that I purchased a car from Mario at the dealership. He was wonderful, fun, he wasn't pushy, and I felt that he steered me in the right direction. This dealership gave me more for my trade-in than the other dealerships in the area (I visited 4). The staff was relaxed and friendly and didn't make me feel bad that I have a budget. I will definitely return their first for my next vehicle.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Easy, positive buying experience
by 07/20/2014on
I found this dealership's sales personnel very low key and non-pressuring. They had no problem with me test driving a number of versions of the car I was interested in with various trim levels so that I could see the difference on the road. I appreciated that their sales people let me come to my own decision regarding buying a car and that they wer happy to trade another Chrysler dealer for the make and model I wanted in the color I wanted. The experience at closing was also good. The Finance Manager didn't try to push extra warranty coverage, just mentioned it in case I was interested. Also, no problem arranging financing at a great rate. The car took a couple of days to get from the other dealer and my sales associate personally went to the other dealership and brought it over to his dealership, which I very much appreciated. The car itself was delivered in great shape and is exactly what I wanted - 2015 Chrysler 200S in Billet Silver with Nav and dual-zone AC. I'm selecting 4 of 5 stars only because the dealer couldn't find a 200C with ventilated seats (my first choice) without going back to the factory. Really Chrysler's issue, not the dealership's issue though.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
DO NOT GO THERE! [non-permissible content removed]!
by 03/29/2013on
I recently stopped by to lease a 2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee. Not only is the staff unprofessional and rude, but they are very disrespectful. In addition, I picked up the same vehicle for $200 less per month at a different Jeep dealer, which Glendale claimed is impossible. IF YOU WANT TO BE TREATED WITH DISRESPECT AND LIKE THE LOWEST SCUM ON THE PLANET, THEN GO TO GLENDALE DODGE. THEY WILL DEFINITELY MAKE SURE TO SATISFY THOSE NEEDS AND RIP YOU OFF AT THE SAME TIME!
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
They Lied about the CarFax
by 07/28/2012on
Shady, shady, shady. I went in looking for a particular car, it was a Honda they got in as a trade in, it looked great so we went in to take a look. We test drove it, all looked good so we sat down to look at the CarFax, etc. The last reported mileage on the CarFax was 5k miles less than the odometer reading so I asked about this and they gave some [non-permissible content removed] answer. I thought it was strange so I pulled up the CarFax online and saw that the CarFax report they gave me was cutoff at the point where the care FAILED EMISSIONS INSPECTION. And they tried to hide it from me. Of course, when I asked them what was up, they lied, fumbled, tried to explain it away but they just didn't want to show me that this car failed emissions inspection. Do not believe one word these salespeople tell you. I'm pretty sure lying about a CarFax/altering the report is illegal. If it's not, it should be.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
robbery
by 01/21/2012on
I buy a used car there, i drove it 3 days and big problem. I bring the car back and they said that there is a transmission problem. They can fix it but I should pay $1400 (according to my insurance 50/50). I even didn't had the time to bring the car to the manufacturer to make a total check out of the car. I put my lawyer on the case. I think they sold me a Lemon car. Saler are good, comprehensive but service is really not good. If you want to buy a car there back yourself with a lawyer.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Worst buying experience ever...
by 12/02/2010on
I've been there to buy a used car and got a bad experience. Once I bought the car, they just didn't took care of the paper when they promised me it should take 2 weeks. I called them back 4 month later, nothing was done, and they told me to wait another month, then everybody should be fine. So I waited another 4 weeks before I decided to call them again. They then agreed to "took care" of it (huh ?!). Nothing happened since and they don't even return my phone call ! I now have a car, that I'm paying for every month and that I can't drive because they didn't do their job... I read the review online but too late to discover that I'm not the only one in such a bad situation.