1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I came to dealership to finance Jeep Grand Cherokee. Met with Adam Baydoun sales Rep. We took it for test drive. After running credit and paperwork, my monthly payment was over my budget. I suggested to get a co-signer but was told that won't help. I was forced to downgrade to 2015 Jeep Cherokee. After month of back and forth, I found the right car but has scratch above the front tire. Adam assured me that is very small and they will buff it out for free. Later I found out that vehicle needs to be painted and scratch is much deeper and it will have to be at the shop for few days and they dont have rental to give me. That was my first chain pf problems. few months later, the transmission started leaking and vehicle was taking to shop where they claim it was fixed. A day later, the transmission light was on and vehicle was un-drivable and had to be towed back to shop. THIS IS ALL FOR BRAND NEW VEHICLE. After a month being at shop, I have my car back and only 10 days later, it started shutting down on me. AGAIN, the transmission. Vehicle was un-drivable again and again had to be towed to the shop. This time, the shop refused to issue rental while they worked on it. A week later, I was told the transmission was replaced. I tried reach sales manager, Larry. Explained my situation to Jeff and left message to Larry but he never returned my call. I called Adam to express my anger for selling me a broken care and requested a replacement, I was told that it is not they problem and I should contact main office to precede with Lemon case. He also indicated that cherokee is new line for Jeep and Jeep has not perfect it yet. He knew that, yet never told me. I certainly do not appreciate the dishonesty but even more the lack of cooperation to work with me in replacing my vehicle. This was my first and last experience with Jeep and I dont think I will ever own a Jeep car. Read more